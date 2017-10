Friends in High Places: Bryan Singer and the Hollywood Elite Flocking to his Parties

Singer's usual company

Second from the left: "fashion photographer, producer, and event promoter" Wayne Castro





First from the left: "aspiring writer" Tommy Johnson











Weinstein's actions are revolting & heartbreaking. Worse: he's not the only one guilty of such terrible trespasses in this craft we love. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 11, 2017



Gary Goddard, CEO of The Goddard Group



David Neuman, former Disney executive



Garth Ancier, media executive (low-key infamous for cancelling the beloved 'Freaks and Geeks')



Marc Collins-Rector, founder of DEN

Clearing up a rumor: Ian McKellen

In 2006, McKellen is quoted saying he'd never been to one of Singer's parties.

you can’t be a good director unless you can hold a good party.

I’ve never been to a party of Bryan’s, but I dread to think what it would be like. Bryan is much more internal and self-obsessed and neurotic.

It's one of Tinseltown's open secrets that Bryan Singer likes to surround himself with young men of a questionable age. His pool parties have attracted their fair share of illustrious guests and are rumored to be an entire production involving modelling agencies, club promoters, and studio executives. The director has been accused of sexual assault on multiple occasions, although no lawsuit against him has been remotely successful so far. Some allegations of his misconduct have been detailed in this previous ONTD post , not to mention that the documentary 'An Open Secret' makes some references to Singer.Let's take a look at some of the people associated with Singer.Alleged sexual predator of the hour, Kevin Spacey, goes way back with Bryan Singer. Singer directed the aptly named cult classic, for which Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Supporting actor. It appears there were some hiccups during the production:The episode did not have a lasting impact, as Singer and Spacey were apparently still partying together years later:Birds of a feather - or in this case, hosts of barely legal pool parties - flock together: if Singer's reputation has been continually thrown into doubt, so has Emmerich's. The two co-hosted a party at Emmerich's home in LA over the 2011 Pride weekend. It appears they disagreed on the number of guests; when Emmerich suggested no more than 400 people, Bryan supposedly said, "You want to make it that exclusive?"Emmerich stopped hosting the party after the 2009 event drew over thousand people.While Castro's day job seems to be chilling on twitter , he's also rumored to be a close confidant of Singer and appears to act as his de facto personal assistant. Castro is a regular presence at the gay club night TigerHeat at club Avalon, where he produces the 'Heaven Lounge'. In addition he's known to throw house parties that happen either the same night or on subsequent nights.Tommy Johnson is an ubiquitous presence in Bryan Singer's inner circle. It seems the "aspiring writer" hosts regular parties at his apartment prior to the TigerHeat nights. The people who go to his parties usually end up going to Singer's parties as well. Funny how that works.Dustin Lance Black is best known for writing the biographical film, which earned him an Academy Award for the Best Original Screenplay. Oh, and for marrying Olympic athlete Tom Daley! It's noteworthy that Black and Daley went public with their relationship when Black was thirty-nine and Daley was nineteen. No doubt ONTD will love to hear that Black's current celebrity crush is Shawn Mendes, who happens to be nineteen as well...Dustin Lance Black is known to have attended both Singer's and Emmerich's parties, at one point apparently even with Tom Daley in tow In 2015, actor Michael Egan accused Bryan Singer of having raped him when he was fifteen. Black knew both Egan and Singer and was apparently supposed to act as a character witness for the former; he denied this, however, and did not get involved in the lawsuit. One media outlet described Black as a "close friend of [Singer's], someone he looked up to in the industry."An anonymous accuser has stated that Goddard first contacted him when he was fourteen. When he was sixteen, Goddard allegedly invited him to London (where the age of consent happens to be sixteen) and had sex with him. The accuser also claimed to have been assaulted by Singer when he was seventeen, right after the London movie premiere of 'Superman'. It were these allegations that made the director opt out of further promotional activity for the movie. The lawsuit was later withdrawn.The(often stylized as DEN) was a multimedia dot-com company valued at $58,500,000 USD and included former Walt Disney Television President David Neuman, Garth Ancier, David Geffen, Gary Goddard, and Bryan Singer as investors.Just like Singer, Goddard, and Ancier, David Neuman was implicated in a sexual assault and rape lawsuit by actor Michael Egan, which was later declared ‘untrue and provably false.’ Along with several other employees of DEN, Neuman was also named in a lawsuit "alleging that they knew or should have known that DEN founder Marc Collins-Rector and other executives were taking advantage of teen employees." Neuman was President of DEN at the time. He was not accused of sexual abuse in this case and denied any wrongdoing at the time.The high-powered executive Garth Ancier was implicated in Egan's lawsuit as well. The extent of his acquaintanceship with Singer is not known, although they run in the same circles.Running DEN out of a Los Angeles mansion, Collins-Rector and his business partners hosted lavish parties. In August 2000 a New Jersey federal grand jury indicted Collins-Rector on criminal charges that he had transported minors across state lines for the purpose of having sex with them. After his indictment Collins-Rector fled to Spain. Interpol arrested them in May 2002 in a villa in Marbella. Collins-Rector fought extradition proceedings for two years before returning to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to eight charges of child enticement and registered as a sex offender.In 2006, a U.S. District Court granted Collins-Rector special permission to go to the United Kingdom to receive treatment for a brain tumor. He subsequently renounced his US citizenship and has never returned to the United States. As of 2014, he lives in a "European port city" and uses the names "Mark Collins" and "Morgan Von Phoenix".Collins-Rector and Singer were connected through DEN.Bryan Singer directed the 1998 movie, in which Ian McKellen plays a fugitive Nazi war criminal who is blackmailed by a local high school student. He also directed, in which McKellen played the iconic role of Magneto. McKellen is sometimes rumored to have attended Singer's parties, but there is - as far as I and Google can tell - no indication he actually went to them.McKellen:McKellen talks about Brett Ratner here, by the way - the same Brett Ratner who was recently accused of sexually harassing Olivia Munn. So whether McKellen is entirely in the clear or whether he's been associating with the wrong kind of people anyway is up to anyone's interpretation.