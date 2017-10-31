Friends in High Places: Bryan Singer and the Hollywood Elite Flocking to his Parties

disgusting - esp the one guy hosting pregame parties before Tigerheat... Reply

wayne castro is literally "you know who" Reply

Lord, Tigerheat is infamous... Reply

Should I even ask what Tigerheat is? Judging by the reactions probably not... Reply

18+ club that travels to diff locations in Hollywood/LA. Reply

please put those gross pictures under the cut Reply

Sorry. I'm gonna do that. Reply

I didn't know that Ian mcKellen hasn't been to one of his "parties" Reply

put them 6 feet under the dirt tbh Reply

This is one of the reasons for the bad blood between Alan Cumming and Singer was because Alan wouldn’t participate in any of Singers parties. Now back in 2003 it didn’t make sense why they would beef on such a petty thing. NOW it’s all clear on why Cumming distanced himself from Singer Reply

didn't they pass it off as him disliking the makeup process? Reply

I think that was one complaint but it never made sense because Alan only painted his face mainly. No where near the process Becca Romijn had to go through. Reply

this is kinda funny because i'm listening to a podcast about the L Word and his character billy was such a creep on the show making pedophilia jokes. but maybe it was inspired by the lives around cumming?? Reply

I love Alan Cumming Reply

he is an angel imo Reply

I will never understand the obsession with basic ass white twinks. Reply

that's what you're taking from this? Reply

sis u know why



and that's what you're taking from this? [2] Reply

Lmao I love this gif. Reply

mte Reply

hft new version Reply

Jealous Reply

mte Reply

please let these allegations stick this time! Reply

The problem is when I see the photos above is most of the guys look at least 18 years old. I know for a fact that Singer has these Twink parties in WeHo for years but I never knew any of the guys were underage.



That being said I know he harassed several of the young cast mates during X1 but I don't know if those guys were below 18. I still think Singer is trash and needs to go down so badly. Reply

well, Singer is ~rumored to have slept with a seventeen year old after the 'Superman' premiere and I'm firmly convinced what I've reported here is only a fraction of the stuff that regularly happens in these circles. Some people are talking of secret flights to Eastern Europe and Asia... there are some truly terrible rumors out there. Reply

i think there's gotta be even worse stuff we don't know about (as others have already posted) but this is still predatorial behavior, and he should be held responsible (lol as if) Reply

That’s what I understood was the case, that Singer absolutely is sleazy and taking advantage of young men who want to break into the movie industry, but that he became very paranoid (I think after Apt Pupil?) about making sure that they are legal and only *look* young. A lot of young guys in their early 20’s can still pass for 17/18. I agree that he’s disgusting though and taking advantage of an obvious power imbalance Reply

are you high lmao the guy in the superman costume looks 18 to you? have you ever met a child?



girl he a pedo we been knew BYE



Edited at 2017-10-31 08:09 pm (UTC)

I live here in Weho and it’s disgusting to see him with his weekly army of twinks. My boyfriend and I were at a bar called bayou out here where he frequents and Just seeing him blatantly groping these young boys, (mind you , some of them would kind of kindly move his hand away ) was just gross. You could tell that 1: he was fully taking advantage of them and 2: not all of them were there for it but didn’t have the balls to leave/ didn’t want to leave their friends who They were with alone with him. Reply

But has anyone come forward on Singer since the last guy? Its essentially just rumors right now because no one has came forward or am I missing a part? Reply

Yikes. The boys in those pics look super young. Reply

everyone watch this extremely relevant documentary that was blocked from wide release



Edited at 2017-10-31 07:07 pm (UTC)

this documentary is sf eye-opening. Reply

OP you need to add a cut Reply

I changed some of the layout to hide the first pictures and the cut got lost in the process. I added it back! :) Reply

can it finally be end of them/???????

i am fucking waiting





Edited at 2017-10-31 07:09 pm (UTC)

I'm kinda surprised nothing happened when all this came to light several years ago. Reply

and singer just walks a free man and he is getting $$ jobs



kill me Reply

Yeah, when the rape allegations came out I thought it would end him Reply

This is a really informative post, OP.

Yikes at all of this blatant stuff going on and no one said anything.

The fact that Singer is dressed as a priest in that one photo with those young boys is even more skeevy with all the stuff we know about him now. Ugh. So disgusting. Reply

He’s dressed as a catholic priest? That makes me really ill. Reply

plenty of priests are just as gross as singer, if not worse Reply

That’s what makes it disgusting? He’s wearing a costume of a priest to a Halloween party where he has his pick of young twinks. Much like priests were being given access to young boys while being sheltered by the church for so many years. Reply

written back in 2000 detailing the downfall of DEN



Collins-Rector set up those closest to him with plush jobs at the company, and his justifications for the moves often seemed strained. He credited Pierce, for example, with coming up with a way to speed video transmission on the Net.



"Microsoft spent $800 million trying to [solve the problem]," Collins-Rector wrote in his vision statement. "Brock looks at the problem and goes, 'Oh, it's simple.' "



According to several former DEN executives, the inspiration was simple indeed: It was to move the camera as little as possible, so computers would have fewer image changes to process.



what a visionary brock was!



Edited at 2017-10-31 07:10 pm (UTC) when i first heard about DEN & marc collins-rector years ago, it killed me to learn that brock pierce was involved... i loved the might ducks and first kid movies. i hate that brock's made a name for himself in internet gaming and cryptocurrency. >:( here's a good article written back in 2000 detailing the downfall of DENwhat a visionary brock was! Reply

Same. 😢 he was abused and groomed, then abused others, then got off free and became a millionaire. Life ain't fair. Reply

This is obviously besides the biggest problems here but god his face is fucking disgusting to look at.



He needs to be launched into the sun along with every other sexual predator. The amount of layers here to these sick fucks is just... Reply

his face makes my stomach turn

he looks like he is made from plastic Reply

