Actress Accuses Jeremy Piven of Groping Her on 'Entourage' Set

Yeah, this is a shock to no one. Didn't Debra Messing speak out against him?

"You know, I had to kiss a lot of boys on that show," Messing recalled. "And we were rehearsing, and the very first day of rehearsal, he shoved his tongue all the way down to my heart."



Messing was taken aback — not just by the kiss, but also by his attitude. "I was just like, 'Whoa!' He goes, 'Yeah, yeah,'" she told Cohen. "He was like, 'That's it, I'm in.' I was like, 'You know, this is comedy. We don't really go that deep.' And every time he went for it."

Ew. what's wrong with men?

jfc. and she was the star of the fucking show! if he did that to her, of course he would full-on grope a lesser-known actress like the woman posting the tweets.

ugh

omg what a creep! I hadn't heard that before... Poor Debra :/

Eww, he's a creep.

ia. people been writing about him.

He was an insecure jerk when he was balding as fuck.



Ever since he bought some hair, he has been a pompous asshole.

lmao that mug omg

that mug is amazing

Somehow I'm...not surprised.

I remember reading some article about how misogynist he and his friends are, so I'm not surprised at all.

Didn't we talk about that here?

Maybe, but I think I read it somewhere else too

i'm shocked



srsly tho team cusack*







*unless he is also trash?

the only thing i've ever heard from people in chicago is that john is super self obsessed and thinks he's smarter than he really is.



which given his twitter is very easy to buy.

lmao i was gonna say, if the worst thing about cusack is what we can all glean from his twitter account, then he's probably alright.

I've heard he's a major douchebag, but haven't heard any rumours about him harassing women at all.

I'm I think he's someone who can go either way depending on his mood so, a bit douchey. Some of his interviews are painful to watch though I remember he was ok on Graham Norton?I'm #TeamCusack too though. Jeremy Piven always thought John was jealous of him getting more famous later in their careers and not wanting to speak to him anymore, but I'm pretty sure it's because the more famous Piven became, the bigger the prick he became.

Take them all down!

I know #trustnoman but who would actually shock you if they were accused?

Nobody at this point. Honestly and truly nobody.

i gasped the other day when i read about neil degrasse tyson

wait what?

yeah neil shocked me

Me too.

same

If we’re talking non-Hollywood then anything coming out against Barack would cause me some serious heartache.



In H-wood? Hmm. Maybe Hugh Jackman? I know someone is going to come at me with receipts now.

Probably President Obama.



Or Mike Pence, just because I would assume his wife would have to be there watching it.

stephen colbert. steve carell.

I dare not even put it in the universe.

Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamil, Ryan Renolds, Henry Cavil, Kit Harrington, John Boyega, Steven Colbert, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, the Rock, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal



These aren't people I necessarily care about, just it would shock me.

An unnamed Swedish comedian is being investigated for multiple rapes, and rumour has it that it's Soran Ismail, which really shocked me

Tom Hanks and John Oliver come to mind.

Barack Obama. Mike Colter, though I know nothing about him. Clark Gregg. J August Richards.



& in a weird way, Rob Thomas -- the showrunner, not the musician. He writes rape & rape allegories well, imo, and it'd be deeply unsettling if the guy behind that was actually raping people.

definitely obama.



i was actually thinking about this question this morning (god, what an insane month it's been for shitty men getting exposed) and he is maybe the only public figure who would truly shock me.



not just because he seems to respect women but because he seems to have spent his whole career knowing that he needs to be better than other men to achieve the same level of success. generally speaking, i expect less shitty behavior and predation from non-white male celebrities and politicians--though obviously there are exceptions.

literally no one lmao

Terry Crews.

Charlie Cox, Jesse Plemons, John Oliver, David Muir, Gio Benitez, Nick Offerman, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, and Tom Hanks

Oh, and Weird Al. That would shock me.

No one. Maybe Lee Pace. But honestly, no one.

Ty Burrell, Steve Carell, Taika Waititi or Morgan Freeman :/

Obama

Don Chedel

Tom Hanks

Chris Hemsworth

RDJ

Sir David Attenborough, Louis Theroux.

You know why I immediately believe rape/harassment victims? Because men are shit and every single woman I know. Every. Single. One. has been a victim of either rape, molestation and/or harassment.



Reply

Same. I've been thinking a lot of this lately. Literally every single one of my close girl friends (including me) has been sexually assaulted. Not just harassed, but actually assaulted. Men are trash.

I got into an argument with someone who refused to believe the Neil Degrasse Tyson story because the victim didn't have enough evidence. Like yeah dumb ass, you think it's super easy to get evidence from something that happened in 1984? I blocked him eventually.



The victim was also getting attacked and insulted on Twitter. People were asking her why she waited thirty years and believed she was just doing it for attention. It made me rage. I'm pretty sure these comments were all made by men too.



Edited at 2017-10-31 07:53 pm (UTC)

note on that last bit - sooo many women are victim blaming and taking the men's side. which is always even more infuriating (and sad) to me.

i think part of the reason men often *don't* believe rape/assault victims is because they have not lived in the world as women. if you have, you know how common this shit is and how fear of men's sexual predation frames every day of your life from childhood onwards



women often don't believe rape/assault victims either but it's rarely because they don't believe an incident happened--it's because they don't think it's that bad or is the woman's fault. it's men who tend to be skeptical that these events happen at all.

Same. It honestly is so STRANGE to me that men thing it's on to grope starangers in clubs, on public transport, etc. I'm not saying women don't do it, but that men do it so freely and rampantly. It's crazy. I would never even think about doing that, it's such a gross and horrible thing to do.

this doesn't surprise me at all. he's been a creep for years.



i still remember him faking mercury poisoning to get out of a play.

He ate a lot of expensive sushi, ok??

Never forget lol that was so embarrassing.

I still love that his castmates publicly dragged him for that.

lmao omg I forgot about that!

I remember Jude Law's quip about that on SNL and I just have to chuckle.

omg thanks for the mammories

Waiting for his statement. If he's dumb enough to release one.

As someone on here so eloquently put it in a recent post, "Why are men?"

Not surprised at all.

she should've yanked his wig off

