Actress Accuses Jeremy Piven of Groping Her on 'Entourage' Set
Actress and reality TV star Ariane Bellamar has added Jeremy Piven's name to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities accused of sexual harassment and assault:
Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking??— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
Messing was taken aback — not just by the kiss, but also by his attitude. "I was just like, 'Whoa!' He goes, 'Yeah, yeah,'" she told Cohen. "He was like, 'That's it, I'm in.' I was like, 'You know, this is comedy. We don't really go that deep.' And every time he went for it."
Ever since he bought some hair, he has been a pompous asshole.
srsly tho team cusack*
*unless he is also trash?
which given his twitter is very easy to buy.
I'm #TeamCusack too though. Jeremy Piven always thought John was jealous of him getting more famous later in their careers and not wanting to speak to him anymore, but I'm pretty sure it's because the more famous Piven became, the bigger the prick he became.
In H-wood? Hmm. Maybe Hugh Jackman? I know someone is going to come at me with receipts now.
Or Mike Pence, just because I would assume his wife would have to be there watching it.
These aren't people I necessarily care about, just it would shock me.
& in a weird way, Rob Thomas -- the showrunner, not the musician. He writes rape & rape allegories well, imo, and it'd be deeply unsettling if the guy behind that was actually raping people.
i was actually thinking about this question this morning (god, what an insane month it's been for shitty men getting exposed) and he is maybe the only public figure who would truly shock me.
not just because he seems to respect women but because he seems to have spent his whole career knowing that he needs to be better than other men to achieve the same level of success. generally speaking, i expect less shitty behavior and predation from non-white male celebrities and politicians--though obviously there are exceptions.
Don Chedel
Tom Hanks
Chris Hemsworth
RDJ
The victim was also getting attacked and insulted on Twitter. People were asking her why she waited thirty years and believed she was just doing it for attention. It made me rage. I'm pretty sure these comments were all made by men too.
women often don't believe rape/assault victims either but it's rarely because they don't believe an incident happened--it's because they don't think it's that bad or is the woman's fault. it's men who tend to be skeptical that these events happen at all.
i still remember him faking mercury poisoning to get out of a play.