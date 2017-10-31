Arrest warrant issued for Rose McGowan for felony drug possession
The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight in January https://t.co/qO6V98XXJW— Page Six (@PageSix) 31 de outubro de 2017
Apparently she left behind some personal belongings on a United flight back in January, and the police said the items "tested positive for narcotics". The warrant was obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department in February but the news is just breaking now. The police has been trying to contact her so she can respond to the charge in court.
Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 30 de outubro de 2017
Yep
The airport police aren't going to chase someone across the country for this piddly bench warrant. It just gets entered into the database so if she gets pulled over for say, speeding, they can see she has a warrant out for her arrest and hold her on it.
She likes attention. Just like when Twitter suspended her account. Nvm that twitter is not consistent with its own policies, she did actually know what she did to violate the rules (published personal data from Lindsay Lohan's emails), and could've easily and quietly resolved it before anyone realized her account was suspended. Now this. Woman is messy.
She’s trying to link absolutely everything to Hollywood conspiracy, even though she herself leaked both this story and the suspension one in order to gain sympathy. Like I’m
on her side but she’s been reckless a few times now.
Won’t be surprised if it worked... especially here with how yall treated Charlie Heaton being caught with cocaine traces