Arrest warrant issued for Rose McGowan for felony drug possession



Apparently she left behind some personal belongings on a United flight back in January, and the police said the items "tested positive for narcotics". The warrant was obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department in February but the news is just breaking now. The police has been trying to contact her so she can respond to the charge in court.


sources 1 2
