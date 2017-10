it’s not even november ffs Reply

halloween isnt even over yet.....and they're already tryin it with stupid hallmark channel. Reply

I say this every year, but fuck the Hallmark channels and their incessant Christmas movies. How dare they fuck with my Golden Girls reruns! 😠 Reply

the title of the song just sounds very...AGGRESSIVE Reply

Like he's coming to kill us or something. Reply

omg 😂 Reply

ikr, i was kinda hoping that's what it'd be abt Reply

She's clearly a Futurama fan. Reply

lmao i was really hoping for sia to give us a christmas song with a TWIST! Reply

lol, exactly what i thought. could be an interesting horror movie. Reply

lmao my first thought: Reply

I thought it was! In the ironic approach to it. I can't listen right now, but I'm a bit disappointed to know that that's not the case lmao Reply

lol couldn't wait just a day or two to release this? I feel like Christmas fever's gonna start early too though (I mean it already has) like Halloween did and I for one welcome it!! Reply

lmao mte Reply

FFS halloween has 9 more hours to go where I am; calm your Christmas titties. Reply

couldn't wait one more day? Reply

ew, christmas music. Reply

I think she needs to go away for a while. Reply

her voice is so awful lmao





where is queen Carly's xmas album Reply

mtfe. ready for E•MO•TION side c(hristmas) Reply

that is genius



from your keyboard to god(dess of pop's) ears Reply

I was so pissed that BBW literally did the same thing; they e-mailed me all of their xmas scents.



I haven't even purchased their fall shit, wtf



fuck sia Reply

omg "Tis The Season" is my fave candle in the world, I usually buy enough to last me well into Spring haha Reply

It gives me a fierce headache but I'll be damned if I don't buy at least five of those. Reply

I had my youtube setting on 1.5x speed and listening to this for thirty seconds was the most confusing and loud experience i've ever had. Reply

lmao, i just tested that out and burst out laughing. Reply

it doesn't really sound like a Christmas song to me Reply

we start decorating at work next week. Reply

YES, I'M READY. i hate the bullshit holiday that is halloween. i'm R E A D Y for winter!!!! Reply

everything about this comment is wrong Reply

This will be me as soon as trick-or-treat is over tonight. Reply

I really don’t appreciate this gif of me showing my holiday spirit being shared on the internet!!! Reply

