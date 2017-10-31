Liam Gallagher to Appear on Gogglebox With His Mom & Son For Charity
#CelebGogglebox for @SU2C:@liamgallagher@jeremycorbyn@JAMlEREDKNAPP@OzzyOsbourne@flintoff11@JefficaHoons + MORE— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 31, 2017
Fri 9pm pic.twitter.com/Vo8p2vyTqd
-Friday's episode of Gogglebox will feature celebrities like Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne, Jeremy Corbyn, and Liam Gallagher with his mom, Peggy, and son, Gene.
-Noel appeared on the show back in 2014 with his BFFs Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell but this is Liam's first time on the show.
-The show will be raising funds for Stand Up to Cancer.
A platform to get mouthy I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares get a grip as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2017
Oh I can't wait to see this. The Noel episode had me cackling.
