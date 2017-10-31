Liam Gallagher to Appear on Gogglebox With His Mom & Son For Charity



-Friday's episode of Gogglebox will feature celebrities like Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne, Jeremy Corbyn, and Liam Gallagher with his mom, Peggy, and son, Gene.
-Noel appeared on the show back in 2014 with his BFFs Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell but this is Liam's first time on the show.
-The show will be raising funds for Stand Up to Cancer.









Oh I can't wait to see this. The Noel episode had me cackling.
