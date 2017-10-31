Instagram model tattoos winged Anubis on her Sphynx cat
• Instagram model, Elena Ivanickaya, thought it would be a good idea to have the winged Anubis tattooed across her Sphynx cat's chest.
• She shared photos of said-cat under anesthesia getting inked. Warning: sensitive.
• Understandably, commenters expressed their shock and outrage.
• Ivanickaya, surprised by the lack of supportive comments, responded: “This cat’s life is better then yours. Maybe it is hell for you, but he feels just fine. He has not been castrated and he never will be, this would be real cruelty."
• Oh, and she also mentioned that Yasha, the cat, ate fresh oysters and had his own instagram account.
