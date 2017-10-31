Instagram model tattoos winged Anubis on her Sphynx cat

jfc what is wrong with people? Reply

um. this is gross. i hate when people even dye the fur of their animals. it just seems cruel. Reply

same! or shave designs into their fur. Reply

I volunteer at a shelter and we had one sphinx brought in and he had been dyed blue when they found him. They didn't tell anyone they had him for the exact reason that they were worried he would be adopted by someone else who would do the same thing. Reply

omg the poor cat. were they able to get the dye out? Reply

I don't think I could work at a shelter as a vet or any occupation really. the stories get worse and worse. Reply

Aww yeah true. I used to dream that I'd have a pink-purple cat but like, I'm talking some sort of a hologram or robot. My dreams were weird anyways Reply

Is that really cruel? it seems like a harmless thing to do Reply

Even some costumes that restrict the pets movement. There was this one video going around of a cat in a costume riding a roomba and then it hits a wall and just falls off. Apparently it's supposed to be funny but it's really not cute to abuse your animals trust and do shit like that.0 Reply

Idiot...



That is all Reply

Somebody better leak her address to Peta Reply

Try a different organization PETA willl rescue the cat and then kill it. They kill way more than they rescue and rehome. Reply

+1. PETA is awful. Reply

They might kill her too with how fucking radical they are, especially their no owning pets/owning a pet is abuse rule. Reply

PETA does a hard job that no one wants to do: put down animals because there are more animals available than shelter room and adoption. Reply

omg no. the poor cat :( Reply

She's a piece of shit and should be banned from owning pets. Reply

she should be banned from owning a pet. poor bb. Reply

this is definitely not ok! would you put your kid under and have a tattoo placed on him or her? god, buy your cat clothes for flair, like a normal fucking person. Reply

Don't ask that. Because guaranteed, there are parents that would. :/ Reply

Wtf. She thinks neutering him would be cruel but not tattooing him? I cannot with people. Maybe the cat will get taken away from her. Reply

ikr? I hope that cat gets out of the house one day and find a better family Reply

Tattooing a pet? Not cool. It's painful so I hear, and they can't consent. Wth? Reply

what the fuck



that poor kitty Reply

what tattoo artist agreed to tattoo a cat? wtf? Reply

Right? This lady sucks, but are there rules for professional tattoo artists against this shit? (If it was a professional, who knows.) And who the fuck put the cat under anesthesia?? People should be fucking fired. Reply

I'm unclear about how this even happened by a tattoo artist because it seems like the cat was put under anesthetic and what tattoo artists have access to that? Reply

Someone who deserves to be banned from tattooing for life. Reply

A Russian one, probably. Apparently it's a trend. Reply

literally WHY?!?!? jesus christ!!! This is an outrage post I can get behind!!! Reply

to make the cat look glam! Reply

bitch get a rhinestone collar! My doggie is glam 24/7 without ink! Reply

You can excuse racism but draw the line at animal cruelty. Lol Reply

Poor kitty :( Reply

