House of Cards production suspended "indefinitely"

Damn, when one terrible person puts everyone's employment in jeopardy. Hope they find a resolution that allows them to go forward without him if possible Reply

How many women also lose their jobs with every announcement? Like.. my show/livelihood is on hold. Less power for abusers please. https://t.co/alvE8rkv0d — Shadi Petosky (@shadipetosky) October 31, 2017



sucks for everyone else who will be out of work because of this. Reply

that really sucks :( They should just write him off and continue as a Claire spinoff. Its perfectly set up with her being president and them being seperated Reply

mhm.



people leave their lives in LA to work on this show.



people turned down other work on other shows to work on this show.



most shows are already crew'd up right now too-- so it's not going to be easy to find other work. Reply

I never watched House of Cards, how big is Kevin Spacey's role on the show? Reply

i'd be absolutely livid if i work on that show tbh Reply

Right? Like just kill him off screen and carry on so no one else has to suffer and lose their job. Reply

i didn't even think about this, ngl. Reply

I hope they just write him out and keep filming



Have Claire push him in front of a train Reply

wow, being cynical, I honestly didn't expect anything to come out of the allegations unless more people came forward Reply

He’s probably harassed crew on set too and maybe that’s why they’ve suspended filming. Maybe some felt like they could speak on it now. Reply

Didn't that timeline post from earlier today have some stories from people who worked on set? Reply

that's what i think too. Reply

the post below this one basically confirmed this Reply

literally same. v pleasantly surprised rn Reply

mte

and his special emmy award being withdrawn too

i wasnt expecting something to happen but im glad there is Reply

I bet they got wind of more accusations coming soon. Reply

Bruh Weinstein changed the game, it's shocking af, but not shocking at the same time, because ain't nobody trying to be accused of covering up another big wig so soon. Reply

I'm guessing that Netflix knew rumors already and were pro-active. It's surprising, but right now there is no tolerance for this stuff. Netflix knows they would have been roasted if they didn't do the right thing. Reply

yeah tbh I figured this would all get brushed under the rug and his career wouldn't be affected. I definitely did not expect the Emmys to pull the award they were going to give him, or HOC production to be suspended. I am pleasantly surprised by everything that's happened in the last, what, 48 hours?? Reply

omg just kill frank off and be done with it Reply

frank is getting killed off-screen. no other scenario will work. Reply

They should just do that and continue. Its basically already set up for them Reply

Or recast him with another actor ala soap operas. It would certainly send the message that they have no power and everyone is replaceable. Zero tolerance, make way for new guys. Reply

Recasting him would be amazing and such a fuck you. Great idea. Reply

Yas!!! This is a nice start, but finish him!!! Reply

It’s unfortunate for the crew to be out of work but honestly Kevin doesn’t deserve another paycheck or any more award fodder however unwarranted it might be. If they must, kill him off and keep going. Reply

they should compensate everyone else if production doesn’t resume. take the money from spacey’s paycheque. Reply

that sounds nice, corporations don't operate like that though. If the show ends all who work there are fucked. Reply

oh shit



it's really happening! Reply

Don't let the door hit you on your way out asshole! Reply

jesus, this asshole just cost *tons* of people their jobs. kind of hope they keep production going and just kill him in the first few minutes of the season premiere. Reply

He shouldn't have been hired in the first place. People have known about this stuff for ages. Reply

I remember hearing over the summer that the show was basically over...Spacey is a monster but I don't think this has to do with him, does it? Reply

season 6 being the end doesnt have anything to do with him, but shutting down production certainly does. Reply

It being the last season seems to have nothing to do with him (though the timing they chose was... they definitely decided to announce it yesterday because of the news, even if the show was ending regardless), but I can't think of any unrelated reasons why they would suspend production and make that kind of announcement. Reply

The suspension definitely does. Their actual statement (I didn't include it because I didn't think we were allowed to cut and paste content from articles anymore):



"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew." Reply

Yeah this sounds like maybe some cast members or crew came forward with abuse complaints. Reply

it sounds like this was going to be the last season anyway, but my guess is that after Anthony Rapp came forward with his allegations, some cast/crew on House of Cards came forward to report being harassed by Spacey. Reply

oh shit, netflix must be scared more people will come forward Reply

i'm honestly shocked tbh Reply

they couldnt just kill him off the show or something? or are they hopping the public will forget so they can resume production eventually? Reply

hoping* resume production while he remains the main character* Reply

ikr maybe that can play him getting assassinated by the many people they've burned, but they cover their tracks well. Reply

They could, but they'd still have to halt production to re-write. Reply

i wonder what made them go from saying they'd finish the season to halting production. spacey not up for work right now? maybe robin wright didn't want to continue the project? public backlash? Reply

I think they are low-key trying to investigate him under the guise of speaking to the cast/crew and making sure everyone knows they can come forward with things that happened. Since this incident happened, what...some 20 plus years ago and not while Spacey was working on House of Cards, they could probably find themselves in a shitload of legal trouble if they try to fire him based on that depending on what clauses his contract has in it.



But....if he's also harassed or been inappropriate with members of the cast and crew on this production, they would most likely have an out to fire him without any legal ramifications. Reply

yeah now that i think about it, with all these stories coming out about how well-known his behavior was on the HoC set, netflix is probably trying to cover their tracks for tolerating it in case other people come forward. Reply

