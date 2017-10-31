House of Cards production suspended "indefinitely"
‘House Of Cards’: Production On Netflix Series Suspended Indefinitely Following Kevin Spacey Allegations https://t.co/44MD4Tc1y1 pic.twitter.com/nYexHv3eAQ— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 31, 2017
*Netflix, which previously announced that season 6 would be the last season of House of Cards, announced today that production on season 6 would be suspended indefinitely.
*Executives from Netflix and MRC (the production company) arrived on the Baltimore set yesterday to meet with cast and crew members to make sure they felt safe and supported and to hear their concerns.
people leave their lives in LA to work on this show.
people turned down other work on other shows to work on this show.
most shows are already crew'd up right now too-- so it's not going to be easy to find other work.
Have Claire push him in front of a train
and his special emmy award being withdrawn too
i wasnt expecting something to happen but im glad there is
it's really happening!
He shouldn't have been hired in the first place. People have known about this stuff for ages.
"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."
But....if he's also harassed or been inappropriate with members of the cast and crew on this production, they would most likely have an out to fire him without any legal ramifications.