Wendy Williams passes out on live television



Wendy Williams fainted today on the live airing of her talk show.
She was mid sentence which she suddenly started trembling and collapsed on the floor.
The show immediately cut to commercials.
Ambulances arrived at the scene but she was able to finish the show when it returned from commercials.
She said that she got overheated after almost an hour in her costume and passed out as a result of that.

source

Have you ever passed out in public, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,