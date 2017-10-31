Wendy Williams passes out on live television

I honestly thought she was having a stroke. I hope she gets better! Reply

Same, it gave me immediate flashbacks of when an uncle of mine had a stroke at a family gathering.

One of my uncles had a stroke yesterday :(



He's okay right now though, hoping he pulls through and takes better care of his health.

yeah for real, the look of shock on her face, that was scary :(

it def looked like a stroke 😕

Yeah that was some sort of attack because fainting doesn't look like that.



I think she might have had a mini stroke. Especially how her Speech Pattern started to change.

I thought the same as awell, it's scary to see anyone go through that. I thought it might've been either a stroke or a seizure.

lol I just submitted this too. tbh I thought she was having a stroke when I watched the clip even though I knew she said she fainted.

this is why i don't watch TV during holidays



people either pull shit or shit hits the fan and i can't tell if they're pulling shit

Like others I thought it was a stroke. Hope she's okay!





I fainted on a train to work once it was delayed by 20mins...people were mad at me moaning and groaning about the delay. luckily a conductor and two women helped me Reply

Was this in NYC? MF there do not care, they just want the train to move. There is no sympathy, it's a shame.

London England but yep I'm aware NYC rush hour can be brutal lol

omg that's so scary!



Also, damn Londoners are really somethin else, I feel like a monster when I'm (mentally) flipping out about a delay and then find out it's cause of a medical emergency. I can't imagine actually audibly moaning about it!

that's fucked up. i fainted on a bus in LA when i had the flu and had just ran to catch the bus (like a genius). fainted while putting my money in and NO ONE FUCKING CARED EXCEPT THE BUS DRIVER. i was like...28 at the time probably and i looked 17. no one cared.

i thought it was a seizure or stroke. GLad shes ok.

I'm going to hell for cackling a bit. I am so sorry, I cannot control myself.



Also, as bad as this is, you know this will become another hit gif. I'm just calling it now.



Hope she is really ok though.

Gif has already been used on ONTD in the Bjork post lol.

I love the people tweeting they're not "ready" to use that Wendy GIF as if half the GIFs they use aren't from traumas in people's lives — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 31, 2017



Ira already made a thread about it like he isn't messy himself at times lol

i'm so glad i didn't have to go past the first page to feel less like a monster. everyone is feeling bad and while i do feel bad for her i couldn't help but laugh

I've never fainted in public but a few years ago my husband was making dinner and I was in the living room and fainted for no apparent reason.



He thought I was dead lol



But really I was only an inch or so from hitting my head on the coffee table so I was pretty lucky. It was weird. First and only time I've fainted.

Lol I can't stop laughing, that was a fierce death drop,

I've never fainted... I'm glad, it seems terrifying.

i've only fainted once but it honestly wasn't scary, i don't know if it's the same for everyone though. i just got really dizzy and before i knew it i was on the floor, but there was no panic. it's pretty much like i fell asleep while standing up.

That was not a person passing out from being overheated.

I'm glad someone else said it. That was weird...

Is there only one way to pass out from that?

Don't question ONTDs many MD commenters. Please respect their hard earned degrees from the WebMD School of Medicine.

No I am not saying that.



But she seemingly lost motor skills, the absolute fear in her face, the way she could not pronounce her words and more all say a lot more is happening than simply getting overheated and fainting.

The only person I've "seen" pass out is that girl from ANTM

IA, tbh it has to be all her weighloss.



She looks like a bobble head.

Yeah, that was a weird way to pass out.

ive never seen someone pass out, only experienced it and i'm perplexed at the visual as well

Idk, I don't wanna assume but I ran cross country in high school and have seen multiple people pass out from things like exhaustion and over-heating. We had training to look for the signs. When they pass out - there's typically a feeling of being light headed and dizzy - then the air kinda goes out of you - and you drop. Her abrupt stop of motion then stuttering and slow escalation into her loss of consciousness here did not look like that.



But I don't wanna assume.



Edited at 2017-10-31 06:05 pm (UTC)

Exactly

Idunno, I've never seen anyone fainted, but have fainted once and was told that it was hella funny :(

Yeah I've never seen it happen like that. Not saying it's impossible, but I remember mine was drawn out and had none of this googly-eyed sudden stuff.

Her facial expression was pretty scary but if a person is passing out and trying their hardest not to, then yeah, their eyes are gonna look like that.

Mte I was like wtf, pretty sure that ain't it but like, I cannot assume anything

Yeah I've passed out from overheating before and I just kind of felt lightheaded suddenly and woke up on the floor a few seconds later. It wasn't anything like that.

her headpiece was probably too tight

that was super weird. people usually keel or fall over (i've passed out in the past, and i've seen others too, it's always a falling back or front motion). people don't collapse like that

The way she lost the ability to speak and just stood here for a few seconds looked like a seizure or a stroke. It definitely was more than passing out from heat.

it looked just like what i look like when I have a seizure

Being overheated affects your mental faculties, so that explains why she started screwing up her words and why she got so dizzy.

I've passed out from being overheated/having anemia before and also from suffering from seizures as a little girl. I was thinking Wendy's was either a seizure or stroke based on her speech and the sudden terror on her face.

Yikes. Hope she's ok.



I passed out giving blood once, and it's not fun. Previously I thought it would be just like going to sleep, but nope - you feel like your entire body is shutting down on you. It's scary.

I got faint getting my blood taken once. I got orange juice and a cookie 🍪

This was me! Even though I had access and took advantage of those things shortly before I got in the chair, my weak ass

my first time I got woozy. my mother, the blood donator, felt it that day too. we suspect it was because the Lions' Hall was rather chilly that day.

The first time I had blood taken out I passed out too! All I remember is seeing the blood fill in the tube, then I blacked out. When I woke up the nurse had an orange and a soda in front of me.



I have to lay down now when they take blood

I guess it just depends, I fainted from coughing too hard once and I don't have any memory of it it was just cough and then I woke up on the ground with my mom shouting my name

I'm heading over to give blood in ten minutes and now I'm scared! Haha.

My doctor thinks I had a negative reaction to a double red blood cell donation, where I basically went home, laid in the floor, and passed out for two hours. I was DONE.

i nearly fainted when i was 11 because the phlebotomist kept jabbing me over and over to find a vein. I'm scared of needles to this day.

I've stopped giving blood bc each time I gave, I ended up feeling faint and awful for the rest of the day. My legs would feel like jello and I'd be in a cold sweat.
It's sad bc I'm O-neg, too.

It's sad bc I'm O-neg, too. Reply

I also thought it was a stroke, damn. That was an intense faint lol

same, someone should have popped an aspirin in her mouth tbh

Ive passed out twice while giving group presentations in college. Different classes, different years, but it was great, just up there in front of the class saying my piece when suddenly my vision would cut out like TV snow and then I'd be on the ground. And then everyone would be trying to help me but the first thing I usually do after coming to is vomit so I'd be trying to slither away to the bathroom so I didn't have to further embarrass myself in front of the class.

omg I would be humiliated

just up there in front of the class saying my piece when suddenly my vision would cut out like TV snow and then I'd be on the ground.



This was me when I had to



I read something once saying some people are born with more of a genetic disposition to fainting than others, and sadly that seems to be me since I've almost passed out a few other times too. People who have never experienced it are lucky; that hot-cold feeling and loss of vision followed by nausea is awful.



Edited at 2017-10-31 06:22 pm (UTC) Reply

That was so scary. It also kind of reminded me when someone suffers a stroke or TIA.



Knowing/feeling like you’re going to faint is the worst. That happened to me about a month ago when I ran 12 miles and it was a really humid and hot day. I came back from my run feeling fine but the elevator took forever and that's when it started - then went into an elevator full of people and when it came to my floor I remember just standing there and everything went black, dizzy, couldn’t speak. I must have just been standing there looking weird af when the door was opening cause I heard a lady in the elevator be like “umm are you getting off here dear?” and I just stood there in blackness. It honestly felt like I was in another world/reality. I am surprised I didn’t collapse but I slowly came out of it and could see again. Reply

