Wendy Williams passes out on live television
Wendy Williams fainted today on the live airing of her talk show.
She was mid sentence which she suddenly started trembling and collapsed on the floor.
The show immediately cut to commercials.
Ambulances arrived at the scene but she was able to finish the show when it returned from commercials.
She said that she got overheated after almost an hour in her costume and passed out as a result of that.
source
Have you ever passed out in public, ONTD?
He's okay right now though, hoping he pulls through and takes better care of his health.
I think she might have had a mini stroke. Especially how her Speech Pattern started to change.
people either pull shit or shit hits the fan and i can't tell if they're pulling shit
I fainted on a train to work once it was delayed by 20mins...people were mad at me moaning and groaning about the delay. luckily a conductor and two women helped me
Was this in NYC? MF there do not care, they just want the train to move. There is no sympathy, it's a shame.
Also, damn Londoners are really somethin else, I feel like a monster when I'm (mentally) flipping out about a delay and then find out it's cause of a medical emergency. I can't imagine actually audibly moaning about it!
Also, as bad as this is, you know this will become another hit gif. I’m just calling it now.
Hope she is really ok though.
He thought I was dead lol
But really I was only an inch or so from hitting my head on the coffee table so I was pretty lucky. It was weird. First and only time I’ve fainted.
But she seemingly lost motor skills, the absolute fear in her face, the way she could not pronounce her words and more all say a lot more is happening than simply getting overheated and fainting.
She looks like a bobble head.
But I don't wanna assume.
Edited at 2017-10-31 06:05 pm (UTC)
I passed out giving blood once, and it's not fun. Previously I thought it would be just like going to sleep, but nope - you feel like your entire body is shutting down on you. It's scary.
I have to lay down now when they take blood
It's sad bc I'm O-neg, too.
This was me when I had to do a presentation to a class when I was 18, except I managed to sit down before I was about to hit the floor (well, I sort of stumbled to my chair and half-missed the seat).
I read something once saying some people are born with more of a genetic disposition to fainting than others, and sadly that seems to be me since I've almost passed out a few other times too. People who have never experienced it are lucky; that hot-cold feeling and loss of vision followed by nausea is awful.
Edited at 2017-10-31 06:22 pm (UTC)
Knowing/feeling like you’re going to faint is the worst. That happened to me about a month ago when I ran 12 miles and it was a really humid and hot day. I came back from my run feeling fine but the elevator took forever and that's when it started - then went into an elevator full of people and when it came to my floor I remember just standing there and everything went black, dizzy, couldn’t speak. I must have just been standing there looking weird af when the door was opening cause I heard a lady in the elevator be like “umm are you getting off here dear?” and I just stood there in blackness. It honestly felt like I was in another world/reality. I am surprised I didn’t collapse but I slowly came out of it and could see again.