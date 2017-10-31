I'm honestly so happy they're back. Reply

Thread

Link

Not as funny as previous ones but it's good to see an Honest Trailer again. Reply

Thread

Link

i recently watched this movie and didn't expect it to turn out to be the best high school comedy of the past decade Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, I heard good things about it, but I didn't expect to enjoy the movie as much as I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I absolutely adored it too. I loved Tom since The Impossible and had high expectations, but the film surpassed them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karen had me in tears Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And most of the high school kids looked high school age lol (although who can believe tom holland is 15 lol...) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karen was the best part. I found the rest of the movie to be boring and bland. They should have rebooted w/ Miles. Reply

Thread

Link

It really was just kinda... there. I agree, with Miles it would've been something different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm hoping Miles being in the Spider-Man video game means we get to see him in the MCU eventually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol keep hoping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tom is the perfect peter parker stop!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIUmwdHnTv4



I'm watching their commentary rn



It was apparently in the works while the whole Andy mess was happening. They changed it after Andy left. He doesn't get royalties from Honest Trailer I'm watching their commentary rnIt was apparently in the works while the whole Andy mess was happening. They changed it after Andy left. He doesn't get royalties from Honest Trailer Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what was changed after Andy left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Honest Trailers founder finally was fired, wasn't he? Good. Reply

Thread

Link

funniest mcu movie imo Reply

Thread

Link

I finally saw this movie, it was alright lol Reply

Thread

Link

that movie was so cute Reply

Thread

Link

"is anyone paying attention to the timeline anymore? this is getting xmen level of sloppy"



LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

also lol at the perks of being a wallcrawler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i quite enjoyed the movie for the most part, maybe because i went in with such low expectations. although still would’ve preferred less of t*ny and more ned. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad the gang is back, i didn't love this HT, might be because it was off a good movie? I hope the quality doesn't suffer but it always seemed Spencer and Joe did most of the leg work regarding writing.



This movie is really good, i've watched it 3 times and enjoyed every single viewing which i can't say with a lot of Marvel movies now. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree about the Honest Trailer. I thought it fell a bit flat over all and the 'Starring' was just pretty meh. But then again I loved the movie so I might be a bit biased. I think it's a bit of both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Based on this it looks like all the other Spiderman movies, glad I didn't waste time seeing it. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe I'm just imagining it but this one feels kind of subdued, maybe a bit tentative? Like, "Is it OK to come back?" lol. Reply

Thread

Link