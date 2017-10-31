October 31st, 2017, 10:10 pm babarsuhail Honest Trailers - Spider-Man: Homecoming source Tagged: spider-man, viral Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I'm watching their commentary rn
It was apparently in the works while the whole Andy mess was happening. They changed it after Andy left. He doesn't get royalties from Honest Trailer
LMAO
This movie is really good, i've watched it 3 times and enjoyed every single viewing which i can't say with a lot of Marvel movies now.