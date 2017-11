HFT Reply

i know constance wu is like at least 10 yrs too old to play mulan in the live action adaptation, but she's so pretty i want her to be in it anyway Reply

Whatever, old ass white dudes play 20-30somethings all the time. She can be Mulan. Reply

I do too but I’d also be hf them finding a newer actress, Asians need more representation in Hollywood. Reply

words can't express how much I love constance, lmao Reply

love constance sfm. Reply

I'm so fucking excited Reply

seems like a pretty busy weekend. https://www.movieinsider.com/movies/august/2018/17 Reply

thats far :'( Reply

yess I can't wait. I need to read the book before this comes out! Reply

i would watch constance wu narrating paint dry so i am heeeeeeeere for this Reply

Wow, that's a long ways away. I'm going to need a reminder next summer. Reply

That will give me plenty of time to check out the book. :D Reply

