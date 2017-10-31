ONTD Roundup

WHO SAID THAT?! WHO SAID THAT!? YOU SAID THAT?!?!?! Reply

Happy Halloween, ONTD! Reply

Here's my side of the Kevin Spacey/Anthony Rapp story. Thanks again to @adambvary & @albinokid for reporting this. https://t.co/0Kyy5FtKac — Bruce Steele (@BSteeleAVL) October 30, 2017





i'm pissed off at all the magazines that refused to address the allegations about kevin spacey in the past because, gee, they didn't want to out him. sick of the idea that not outing someone takes precedence over everything else, including when it's about an abuser and their victim. you don't get to hide behind the ~ethics of outing when you're hurting someone else, you fucking moral stain.



from the article:



Meanwhile, there's some solace that the reporting of Rapp's story led immediately to Spacey's long-delayed coming out. In a statement clearly prepared in advance — he knew the story was coming — he said the account "encouraged me to address other things about my life," alluding to "other stories out there about me." He asserted simply, "I now choose to live as a gay man."



i'm pissed off at all the magazines that refused to address the allegations about kevin spacey in the past because, gee, they didn't want to out him. sick of the idea that not outing someone takes precedence over everything else, including when it's about an abuser and their victim. you don't get to hide behind the ~ethics of outing when you're hurting someone else, you fucking moral stain.

from the article:

Meanwhile, there's some solace that the reporting of Rapp's story led immediately to Spacey's long-delayed coming out. In a statement clearly prepared in advance — he knew the story was coming — he said the account "encouraged me to address other things about my life," alluding to "other stories out there about me." He asserted simply, "I now choose to live as a gay man."

wtf no, you asshole, there's no solace in a gay person throwing a bone to homophobes in using his sexuality to derail from assault allegations

why.don't.people.look.before.walking.int o.the.bike.lane.



it's not a fucking extension of the sidewalk

omg I have so many annoyances since moving to the city. What's with people pushing past you to walk up or down escalators only for them to start dragging their fucking feet as soon as they're off? Everyone walks so goddamn slowly until they're on an escalator and then all of a sudden they want to move. Reply

Are you staying on the right-hand side of the escalator? Because if not, people are gonna be pissed. Haha. Reply

We have elevators at work and the amount of people that cram into the elevator without letting people off first is staggering. Reply

that's so annoying



I hate when people aren't aware of what's going on around them



I once saw this lady on a bike who was on the sidewalk and then without looking she swerved into the car lane and like three cars had to slam on their brakes because she couldn't be bothered to look first Reply

Ugh, I used to bike through a college campus to get to work. One stretch was downhill, so you'd build up a bit of speed. Traffic was always really tight, and students would CONSTANTLY jay walk through stopped traffic, however the bikes would still be flowing through their bike lane. You'd be zooming down the street and a kid would just saunter out between cars without even glancing at the bike lane. Reply

I literally just always forget when there's a bike lane present. :( They're only in very specific areas of my city and they're fairly new so every now and then I'll wander into one and will be like, 'shit, I almost died there.' Reply

We have college kids that just walk into the middle of the road without looking and ppl almost hit them. Like bitch, I knew how to properly cross the street when I was 3. You should know it by now too. It drives me nuts. Reply

follow on IG for artsy travel pics ♥~ (pls)



https://www.instagram.com/msrosemarienyc/

I'm leaving for Italy in a few hours AAAHHHHHHHHH

follow on IG for artsy travel pics ♥~ (pls)

https://www.instagram.com/msrosemarienyc/

I'M SO JEALOUS!! Have fun and I look forward to your artsy photos while crying that I'm not over there. Reply

Have fun bb! Reply

Have fun! Where in Italy are you going? Reply

Landing in Milan, then up to Como and over to Switzerland. aaahhhh Reply

Bon voyage! Reply

happy halloweiner ONTD. the google doodle was very cute.

I wish there was a new google game! Or if there is I missed it lol



last year they had this fun game where you are a cat warding off ghosts Reply

new wave / 1985

Everyone needs to appreciate this gem of a song <3 Reply

BOY IF YOU DON'T GET!

lmaooo Reply

lmao HOW? Reply

this would happen to my mom.



it almost happened to me, but my boyfriend was like "NO BABY! THAT IS NOT A WATER FOUNTAIN!"



I grew up in a shithole, how the fuck was I supposed to know? lol. Reply

Oh my god.... Reply

omg he should delete his twitter Reply

A friend of mine did his laundry in a bidet when we were in Italy. After I explained to him what it actually was I re-washed all his clothes for him in the sink. Reply

CHILD stop lying Reply

LMAO! well i mean, the water is still 100% safe for drinking, but this is funny af



also, i must be one of the v few southern europeans who's never used a bidet in my life Reply

my aunt needed a place to soak her feet after she and my mother walked all over Rome (37 years ago). the bidet worked. Reply

fake Reply

mte 👀 Reply

That's good internet from someone his age. Reply

Fake news Reply

Lmaoooooo oh my god Reply

fake and dumb but i still laughed ngl Reply

Debating between The Strangers and Drag Me to Hell

I'm just going to watch whatever is on TCM, I think it's Poltergeist and The Haunting Reply

I'm going to finally watch Trick 'r Treat, I think!



The Strangers is so good...haven't seen Drag Me to Hell tho so I can't say which you should watch!! Reply

drag me to hell was more of a comedy than a horror tbh Reply

Parent

That’s my speed tbh Reply

train to busan finally Reply

Raw Reply

Possibly: Trick 'r Treat, Black Christmas (OG), When a Stranger Calls Back, The Burning. Reply

maybe practical magic



I didn't do as well with my haloween watching as I would have liked for the month of october, I think I watched maybe 5-6 halloween-ish movies and then season 2 of stranger things. I wanted to watch more though haha Reply

Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown 'cause I'm a wuss lol Reply

Probably What We Do In The Shadows and The Addams Family. Reply

Real Housewives and Hocus Pocus Reply

I’m going to watch Curse of Chucky for sure and then maybe What We Do in The Shadows because I’m in the mood for a bit of comedy Reply

Leperechaun In The Hood Reply

Hocus Pocus! Reply

Friday the 13th II! Reply

What Lies Beneath is on E! I think Reply

I REBUKE @ Megyn Kelly.

delete this Reply

omg Reply

lmao mte. Reply

Shania Twain, sweetie I'm so sorry Reply

ugh. enough country. Reply

thought it was kris jenner for a sec. TF is that outfit Reply

from mtv: The show will follow eight young Southerners who are traveling to the Florida Panhandle, The four guys and four gals are at a crossroads in life, whether it's ending a relationship, experiencing independence for the first time or deciding to get serious about the future. So behind the shenanigans with this eclectic crew is a coming-of-age story that captures the very real and relatable angst of being in your early 20s and trying to figure out what life holds for you -- with a brand-new family. Y'all better get ready...









We all know Florida and Alabama are trash. We don't need to encourage the trashiness with a TV show. Reply

It will never touch the greatness that was the Jersey Shore Reply

this is insulting to jersey shore tbh this is insulting to jersey shore tbh Reply

came to work dressed a forrest gump

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

The cupcakes took a bit of a tumble in the car so they don't look AS good on the first photo







Pre candy topper and pre car tumble.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

The cupcakes took a bit of a tumble in the car so they don't look AS good on the first photo

Pre candy topper and pre car tumble.

Happy Halloween ONTD! I made cupcakes for work. They're red velvet with a cream cheese frosting and strawberry compote that acts as blood since I put a candy butcher knife on top of each cupcake. I made everything by hand except for the candy knives.

Ship one to me bb! Reply

I wish!!! Reply

omg <3 amazing Reply

that's looking great! Reply

Aww they look great! Reply

So cute! Reply

ahh i love this they look amazing!



and i bet they taste like heaven too. i'm all about the cream cheese frosting Reply

This guy I’m talking to literally didn’t know leaving people on read was a bad thing



lol men r so pure Reply

men r so pure



Mmmmmm why you lying?



Glad you educated him at least lol Reply

Tove announced that Blue Lips is coming out on the 17 Nov. I'm shook 😭

I say hi, you say hi, we stay high you look so purrdy yeah! Reply

Pop music is saved! Reply

