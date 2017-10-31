Prom Night spin

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas spotted filming "Ant Man and The Wasp"

Michelle Pfeiffer has been seen filming the upcoming Ant Man sequel "Ant Man and The Wasp" alongside Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, and Lawrence Fishbourne. Pfeiffer is playing the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne, who in this universe is mother to Lily's Hope van Dyne. Janet is a noted fashionista extraordinaire and domestic violence victim in the comics but let us hope they NEVER go there. Ant Man and The Wasp is scheduled to be released in July 2018.

