Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas spotted filming "Ant Man and The Wasp"
Michelle Pfeiffer has been seen filming the upcoming Ant Man sequel "Ant Man and The Wasp" alongside Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, and Lawrence Fishbourne. Pfeiffer is playing the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne, who in this universe is mother to Lily's Hope van Dyne. Janet is a noted fashionista extraordinaire
Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas were spotted working on #AntManandtheWasp! https://t.co/rmpEtgn4GN— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 31, 2017
Ragnarok is definitely among my top MCU movies.
And I really liked the first Ant-Man, I thought it was a fun and surprisingly sweet movie, Paul Rudd was great and so was the supporting characters. So the fact that they're adding Michelle Pfeiffer for this one only makes me more excited about it. I'd definitely would rather rewatch that than either of the gotg movies tbh lol
Paul Rudd 😍
I really loved it. Btw I couldn't watch the IMAX today. I'm traveling tomorrow so I had to work a bit later and now I have to pack :(
But I'll try to go next week, anyway. And I might even go to a regular session this holiday anyway so yay
And rip Ant-ony, we only knew you for a short time, but you were lovely despite being an insect.
That sucks about not seeing it in IMAX. :( You definitely should go if you can though, I went to my session for Xtreme Screen yesterday and while it was still awesome there, it really can't compare to the IMAX showing, both visually and sound-wise.
I listened to the AM commentary last year and the director said that ants only live a few weeks anyway, so not to be too sad about Ant-ony, and I was like DON'T TELL ME HOW TO FEEL! lmao, poor lil guy.
The Pfeiffer-naissance will not be stopped!
Whew bring all them women