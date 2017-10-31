Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas spotted filming "Ant Man and The Wasp"

I'm probably one of the few people excited for this movie but yeaaaaaaaaah Reply

I didn't finish the first movie but I'm excited for this one. Then again, I never saw Thor 2 and I already have tickets for Thor 3.

Well, Thor 3 relies heavily on Thor 2 in the beginning, so you should at least read the wiki before watching Ragnarok lol

Ragnarok is definitely among my top MCU movies.



And I really liked the first Ant-Man, I thought it was a fun and surprisingly sweet movie, Paul Rudd was great and so was the supporting characters. So the fact that they're adding Michelle Pfeiffer for this one only makes me more excited about it. I'd definitely would rather rewatch that than either of the gotg movies tbh lol

Thanks for the head up about Thor 2, I'll probably watch it before Thor 3.

I am! I was pleasantly surprised by Ant-Man.

I am tooooo



I am tooooo

Paul Rudd 😍

It took me forever to see Ant-Man because I feel so burned out on superhero movies, but I fucking loved it. So I'm excited for this one.

Me too! The first AM is a cute little movie (Ant-ony!) and I'm dying to see Wasp be a bad ass, Hope was probably my favourite character.

The first one was so surprisingly sweet for me.

I really loved it. Btw I couldn't watch the IMAX today. I'm traveling tomorrow so I had to work a bit later and now I have to pack :(

But I'll try to go next week, anyway. And I might even go to a regular session this holiday anyway so yay



And rip Ant-ony, we only knew you for a short time, but you were lovely despite being an insect.

It was sweet, plus it was nice to have something so low-key after AoU came out, so it was a good fit for when it was released as well. It's a good idea to have the sequel after IW next year too, since it'll probably have the same effect.



That sucks about not seeing it in IMAX. :( You definitely should go if you can though, I went to my session for Xtreme Screen yesterday and while it was still awesome there, it really can't compare to the IMAX showing, both visually and sound-wise.



I listened to the AM commentary last year and the director said that ants only live a few weeks anyway, so not to be too sad about Ant-ony, and I was like DON'T TELL ME HOW TO FEEL! lmao, poor lil guy.

Ooh cool. Can't wait.

SHIT! Now I have to go watch this. Just like that damn train movie and Mother.



The Pfeiffer-naissance will not be stopped!

She was only decent part of Mother. Deserves that Oscar nom

Michelle Pfeiffer is the only reason I'd see Mother!

Nice nice nice, can't wait to see Michelle and Evangeline in the movie, especially Evangeline with the LONG HAIR AGAIN~

shes ditching the bob? omg

I AM SO EXCITED FOR EVANGELINE TO SUIT UP!

Thank god, her hair was the worst part of Ant-Man.

Yaaaaaas I need this movie in my life now pls

I'm excite. I love Pfeiffer. My wife has been obsessed with Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Capshaw since the mid 1980s so she's a very common topic in my house. We'll probably be there to see this movie on opening day

Evangeline AND Michelle?

Whew bring all them women

i didn't hate ant-man at all but michelle being in the sequel is everything

