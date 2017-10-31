Model Ali Michael jokes about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor, gets dragged by the internet

Yeah I mean I’d be skeeved out tbh. Also lol at this post following the Liam Payne one below Reply

Girl, no. It would be fucked for a man to say that about Eleven and it's fucked for you to say that about him. Reply

There's a lot of horrid men out there who DO say things like this about that actress and they get dragged to hell and back for it—as they should! Reply

Oh, they definitely do! It literally gives me anxiety to watch child actors grow up because it reminds me of the way men started behaving toward me the second I began to develop physically (like when I was 11). Pedos are disgusting, basically, whether they're male or female. Reply

Didn't W magazine called her sexy? Reply

Con solo 13 años, Millie Bobby Brown es elegida como una de las actrices más sexys https://t.co/Ato09MgCGr pic.twitter.com/kePfx76lTq — play_fm (@play_fm) October 25, 2017



yeah. tho disgusting stuff like this still happens. it's so fucked up. Reply

Do you remember when someone made a countdown website to when the Olsen Twins would be 18?



Yeah. People are fucking gross. Drag everyone who wants to bang a kid tbh Reply

Gross and inappropriate. What is wrong with people? Reply

he finally grew into his face in s2 of stranger things, he looked like the crazy lady from the shining all through s1 Reply

haha yes! I remember thinking that he looked like an 80s actress. That's exactly it. The kid has great bone structure. Reply

i'm CACKLING... he did/does resemble shelley duvall Reply

stop calling Shelley Duvall that. its insulting. Reply

Who was the crazy lady in The Shining? Reply

He looked like a little elf. Reply

LMFAO



lmaooooo



i just...



I CAN'T



idk why but "he looked like the crazy lady form the shining all through s1" is cracking me up.

You can google her name you lazy human. Making fun of people with mental illnesses is disgusting and you should be ashamed. Reply

I'm glad she got dragged, it would absolutely be immediately seen as fucked up if an older dude said this about Millie for example. Reply

that's fucking gross Reply

It's creepy for sure. I'm 30 and those kids are SO YOUNG- a 27 year old honestly thinking about that 14 year old boy is weird. Reply

I'm the same age as you and still see anyone born after 1992 as a kid ngl. I think some younger actors are adorable but hot? Um...no. That's just wrong. Reply

Same. My little brother was born in 1991 so anything after that I'm like 'you will always be a child to me.'



I went on a date with a guy and I found out he was born the same year as my brother (my bro was actually older) and I just lost any interest. Reply

:( I'm 28 and my bf was born in '93. Reply

lol my younger brother and sister are 92 so anyone after them is a CHILD Reply

Yeah I can't even fathom that thought crossing my mind wtf?? Reply

ikr. people who were born after 1990 are babies to me Reply

Mte. I'm bout to be 29, grew up in the 90s and am like I would never ever wanted to date someone who is BORN in the 90s. Like, the fuck is going on with people nowadays going for younger people. I can't even bring myself to date someone like 23 or 24 years old when I am going into my 30s.... like, that's pointless Reply

They are children to me. Not even teenagers - they are like kids. I cannot with the fucked up ADULT fandom who is emotionally invested in them. Reply

Yeah, the Stranger Things kids are adorable and precious, but imagining how hot they'll be as adults? That didn't even cross my mind. Reply

ikr, like what has to be going through your mind to sexualise a CHILD and make a comment like that. People already say stuff like that about Millie and it makes my skin crawl.



And it's doubly gross since it recently emerged that his agent was a paedophile who preyed on young boys like him. Reply

I'm 31 and I'm kind into younger guys...but anyone under 25 is a fuckin infant to me...jfc Reply

Im 27 year old and like obviously those kids are adorable but...they are children like stop being gross Reply

It's good that she's getting dragged but the "imagine if a 28-yo man said this"-comments are a bit obnoxious because grown men do actually say shit like that all the time, we don't need to imagine it. Men have sexualized pretty much every female child star there is. Reply

and there isn't really that much dragging of them. Reply

lmao right



reddit had a live countdown clock to the day emma watson turned 18 Reply

Yeah and I'm pretty sure a lot of Entertainment shows had a countdown for the Olsen twins. Gross. Reply

I think there's a countdown for every well-known underage girl Reply

i remember countless facebook pages when she was like 14-17 talking about how hot she was. Reply

yup...so many grown ass men perved on underage emma, smdh Reply

Definitely Reply

Never forget that countdown clock for the Olsen Twins turning 18. Reply

Those aren't real feminists. The women on Twitter who bash men 24/7 are misandrists. Feminists want equality. Idk what these lunatics want. — go away (@donte5O2) October 30, 2017



misandrists! Reply

Men relish the opportunity when they can play the "if the shoe was on the other foot" card but when it is on the other foot...? It's quiet/bella hadid voice Reply

That dude has made his Twitter fame off trying to play moral superior on gender issues.

Edited at 2017-10-31 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-10-31 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

THIS! Most men harbor more predatory behaviors. Its conditioned into them at almost every step of their socialization.



"boys will be boys", "he's picking on you because he likes you", etc....... Reply

Before they took the forums down on IMDB I would see comments like that on EVERY underage actress's page. It was disgusting. Reply

ita, but at the same time sadly that's what puts these things into perspective for a lot of people sometimes, bc of the whole notion that it's the ultimate compliment/achievement for young boys that an older woman likes them. so a lot of people don't even question it as something even remotely weird or wrong. Reply

mte Reply

way to miss the point Reply

Men love to act as if women are out here behaving just as shitty and being just as dangerous as them. They just like projecting tbh. Reply

Seriously. Like...that is every single day when you're an 11 year old girl. Reply

thank you



not to mention the movie itself sexualized the fuck out of poor sophia lillis and there's been very little outrage over it Reply

mte. I just knew there'd be that attitude somewhere in here because people seem incapable of talking about male victims, creepiness against males, female predators, etc. without drawing these kinds of comparisons. Grown men say disgusting shit about underage girls all the time. Men sexually assault and harass women all the time. Male predators go on to have successful careers all the time. Let's quit acting like this is some perfect world where female victims are taken seriously Reply

fucking thank you. honestly people saying shit like that sound like the guys who show up whenever anyone's talking about rape to say BUT WOMEN RAPE TOO! we know but that's not the fucking point. they

Ikr so many grown ass men being gross about Chloe moretz when she was underage and now Millie Bobbi Brown who is an actual child Reply

So fucked up. Leave these (and all other) children alone.



OMG at her wiki tho. Reply

i love her :( Reply

Well you can stop that now. Reply

yeahhh. another one bites the dust Reply

lmao right Reply

lmaaoo Reply

lol Reply

me too. she's always been so delightfully weird. Reply

100000% creepy and inappropriate. i feel bad for these stranger things kids because they're like, so overexposed and their fans are also crazy. Reply

mte Reply

MTE Reply

Yeah. I love the show but I can't imagine how overwhelmed they are. I hope Winona, Sean Astin, and Paul Reiser can help them deal. Reply

The instagram Stranger Things fan accounts are BIZARRE and RABID. The day they started popping up in my suggested posts I was weirdly riveted and horrified by it? The obsession with the girl who plays Eleven is so intense - teenage fandom these days is a whole different beast.



Especially the "so-and-so liked/noticed me X number of times" counts on accounts. These kids need to go outside.



Edited at 2017-10-31 06:20 pm (UTC) Reply

yep. i went on judd apatow's daughter's IG and stranger things kids were coming @ her for putting an emoji in her caption because it's an emoji millie uses or something lol. i was like...someone take their phones. Reply

lol i actually haven't noticed crazy millie fans but finn def has some dedicated fans to say the least. i think in general it's not abnormal if they're his age but if you're older than him... Reply

their fans are nuts because so many of them are 18+ it's just WRONG. Like, I like the kids and follow them on insta cos I think they're adorable but some of the comments...especially on Finn's...and Millie's...



Some of the fans are other teens which is appropriate. Like, my sister is 16 and she has a crush on Finn and that's FINE that's what it's MEANT TO BE not this grown ass woman creepin' on a 14 year old.



I feel so bad for them. I hope their childhoods are somewhat protected because they're all so sweet. Reply

It’s very inappropriate and creepy. Leave that lil boy alone Reply

It's a little weird Reply

He reminds me of Timothee Chamalet....except more talented. He reminds me of Timothee Chamalet....except more talented. Reply

lmaoo Reply

Timothee isn't talented?? Reply

Armie and the cinematography pulled a lot of weight for him. Reply

i doubt this user has seen any of his performances Reply

i know you're obsessed but try to be more accurate in your drags Reply

