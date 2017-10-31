Model Ali Michael jokes about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor, gets dragged by the internet



  • Ali Michael, 27 years old model, made an inappropriate joke about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard on her Instagram stories, posting a picture of him and telling him to "hit her up in 4 years"


  • creepy af


  • his stans are not happy, dragging her and calling her a pedophile


  • she apologized and turned off her comments, ppl are still mad













ONTD, do u think it was inappropriate/creepy?

source 1 2 3 4 5 6
