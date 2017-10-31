Model Ali Michael jokes about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor, gets dragged by the internet
ali michael baby what you doing pic.twitter.com/eoLgee9d5i— yasmine (@y8smine) October 29, 2017
- Ali Michael, 27 years old model, made an inappropriate joke about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard on her Instagram stories, posting a picture of him and telling him to "hit her up in 4 years"
- creepy af
- his stans are not happy, dragging her and calling her a pedophile
- she apologized and turned off her comments, ppl are still mad
EXPOSE 👏🏻 AND 👏🏻 END 👏🏻 FAMOUS 👏🏻 FEMALE👏🏻 PEDOPHILES 👏🏻 CAREERS 👏🏻 THE 👏🏻 SAME 👏🏻 WAY 👏🏻 WE’D 👏🏻 DO 👏🏻 IF 👏🏻 THEY 👏🏻 WERE 👏🏻 MEN 👏🏻 https://t.co/Jefhhko8DY— jules ST SPOILERS (@fiImkid) October 30, 2017
this is disgusting, she’s literally 27 and he’s 14 what the fuck pic.twitter.com/apZRunPlIR— cal SPOILERS (@tomothyholland) October 30, 2017
Imagine a 28 year old man tweeting a picture of a 13-14 year old girl saying "hit me up in 4 years".. how is this any different— go away (@donte5O2) October 30, 2017
oh my GOD someone edited ali michael’s wikipedia page djjdjd pic.twitter.com/G5AigW0CZT— desi #DefendDACA (@gryffindorkarIa) October 31, 2017
She posted this today. Still...why. Why? pic.twitter.com/oEvRoPw67U— spooky nazi scalper (@rhythmgoddesss) October 30, 2017
ONTD, do u think it was inappropriate/creepy?
source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Yikes!
Girl, no. It would be fucked for a man to say that about Eleven and it's fucked for you to say that about him.
Yeah. People are fucking gross. Drag everyone who wants to bang a kid tbh
lmaooooo
i just...
I CAN'T
idk why but "he looked like the crazy lady form the shining all through s1" is cracking me up.
I went on a date with a guy and I found out he was born the same year as my brother (my bro was actually older) and I just lost any interest.
And it's doubly gross since it recently emerged that his agent was a paedophile who preyed on young boys like him.
reddit had a live countdown clock to the day emma watson turned 18
Edited at 2017-10-31 04:56 pm (UTC)
"boys will be boys", "he's picking on you because he likes you", etc.......
not to mention the movie itself sexualized the fuck out of poor sophia lillis and there's been very little outrage over it
OMG at her wiki tho.
Especially the "so-and-so liked/noticed me X number of times" counts on accounts. These kids need to go outside.
Edited at 2017-10-31 06:20 pm (UTC)
Some of the fans are other teens which is appropriate. Like, my sister is 16 and she has a crush on Finn and that's FINE that's what it's MEANT TO BE not this grown ass woman creepin' on a 14 year old.
I feel so bad for them. I hope their childhoods are somewhat protected because they're all so sweet.
He reminds me of Timothee Chamalet....except more talented.