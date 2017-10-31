Liam Payne performs his new song "Bedroom Floor" live on the X-Factor
Cheryl was also there to support him:
In case you want to feel old and because it's Halloween: have a throwback video of 1D's #iconic X-Factor performance exactly 7 years ago (including very questionable spooky make-up that had no relation to their song or performance):
hES CUTE
Also Rebecca Ferguson gave the best performance that week:
Rebecca FergusonCher Lloyd gave the best performance that week
Fixed that for you.
But my favorite Halloween performance on The X-Factor still is Kitty Brucknell's Sweet Dreams, though.
Now I understand why he and Cheryl bonded.
this is the first time i've heard liam sound kind of meh. his falsetto sounds great, but the verses he's flat.
But also slay a bit, daddy
