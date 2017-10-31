Liam Payne performs his new song "Bedroom Floor" live on the X-Factor

I've never seen them when they were on XFactor and that video made me lol irl thanks for making my day OP! 😂 Reply

most of their performances were a bit.... awkward. they always seemed super nervous, and only got through because of Liam's voice and tweens thinking they were cute, lol. thy're super entertaining to watch back though. like, their "moves" during this performance always make me laugh:







Omg this was horrible! Reply

never getting over harry and louis's arm shimmys Reply

Omg this is hilarious, it's so bad lmao. THANK YOU for posting this, it made my crappy evening a lot better Reply

niall's like a performer on a cruise ship Reply

Wendy Willams ended up on her studio floor today? Apparently she collapsed during the show.



hES CUTE Reply

her thirst finally caught up with her Reply

Wait what @Wendy? Reply

OH GOSH there is a video Reply

this show is still going? Reply

Ah, that 1D clip takes me back to when they were just a shitty boyband who couldn't sing for shit and got to third place because tweens flocked to them.



Also Rebecca Ferguson gave the best performance that week:







Also Rebecca Ferguson Cher Lloyd gave the best performance that week



Fixed that for you.



But my favorite Halloween performance on The X-Factor still is Kitty Brucknell's Sweet Dreams, though.

I love that Cher performance, her voice/style was really interesting imo. Too bad her career pretty much tanked. Reply

"Strip That Down" came on the radio last night and the DJ said "So, Liam Payne has a son named Bear... and here's 'Strip That Down'" and it was so weird Reply

that is a strange string of words. lol Reply

Liam’s music is gross Reply

Now I understand why he and Cheryl bonded.

dam he's really flat in this performance Reply

yeah i was shocked. he's usually super consistent. Reply

I was surprised how flat he sounded on the verses, the falsetto sounds okay imo, but we know he can do better. his song choices keep baffling me though. Reply

i saw him do strip that down at a radio show over the summer and it was bizarre. it was like he disappeared on stage, he was nothing like how he'd always seemed during 1d Reply

this is the first time i've heard liam sound kind of meh. his falsetto sounds great, but the verses he's flat. i'm seeing niall tonight and i might take this picture, blow up his face, and wear it as a spooky "mask" lol.

OMG THIS IS GREAT Reply

They all look super tired in that manip lol. Reply

it's not even a manip. Reply

Spooky Reply

WHY DOES HE HAVE HIS SHOULDERS UP? IDGI Reply

I think that's just some weird tailoring on the jacket/hoodie. Reply

*Why is he wearing clothes? Reply

No thanks. Reply

Stole my post ;___;



But also slay a bit, daddy Reply

Why are they so in love with their own shitty falsetto? Reply

