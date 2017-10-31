Demi Lovato as a Princess Prize Model on "Ellen"

A what? Reply

A prize model, you know, like on The Price is Right... the models who stand next to the prizes and show them off. Reply

She's so pretty. I've grown to like her after her documentary. Reply

going for that Princess Protection Patrol look Reply

NGL, I thought that movie was adorable. Reply

*Princess Protection Program Reply

What in quinceañera's hell is that dress? Reply

queen of pop! i cant wait for ha tour Reply

I wish she was coming to Atlanta. Ah well, I'm not really here for DJ Khalid. Maybe next time she tours it will be with someone I like and she'll head my way. :shrugs: Reply

she's so cute Reply

legit lol Reply

I watched this segment yesterday. Couldn't stop laughing. Reply

I was near tears, when she kept running back and forth, LOL! Reply

So can Hilary Duff bring back Isabella? Reply

she looks absolutely incredible and stunning i cant i love her Reply

http://www.billboard.com/charts/billboard-200 OP, edit post - the album is actually back in the top 10 on billboard. It rose from 13 - 10. Shania is at #79 and Miley is at #133 Reply

Thank you muchly, I made the edit. AWESOME! Go, Demetria! Reply

she is so fucking cute Reply

