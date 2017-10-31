Demi Lovato as a Princess Prize Model on "Ellen"
Demi Lovato showed up dressed as a princess and played the role of "prize model" for one of Ellen's skits on her show in this clip and it was pretty hilarious. Fortunately, as Ellen pointed out, Demi is a talented singer because she does not have a career as a prize model.
Source: Ellen's YouTube channel
BTW: Thanks to scream10037, I was looking at last weeks sales.
Her CD is is still in the top 15 (Miley's has already dropped out of the top 50, Shania's is at 18) and TMYLM actually rose 21% this week in sales--going from 14 to 13. Her album has actually made its way back into the TOP TEN, baby! It rose from 13 to 10. Meanwhile, the artists who released the same week as her, well, Shania is at 79 and Miley is at 133.
http://www.billboard.com/charts/billboard-200