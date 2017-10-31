Selena

Selena Gomez is looking happy




Selena Gomez visited a school and hung out with her fans while going biking with her assistant Theresa Marie yesterday (October 30). She joined the kids in shooting hoops, took photos with them, and just enjoyed herself. After finally having been able to openly share having a kidney transplant, donated to her by her friend Francia Raisa, it's no wonder why she's looking so happy these days~








Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: ,