Selena Gomez is looking happy
October 31, 2017
Selena Gomez visited a school and hung out with her fans while going biking with her assistant Theresa Marie yesterday (October 30). She joined the kids in shooting hoops, took photos with them, and just enjoyed herself. After finally having been able to openly share having a kidney transplant, donated to her by her friend Francia Raisa, it's no wonder why she's looking so happy these days~
Selena with more fans today! #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/dWTGgCT2rb— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) October 31, 2017
VIDEO: Selena & Theresa biking#GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/swpqC2BpDc— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) October 31, 2017
Also is Theresa is assistant or one of the Jesus freak hillsong goers or both
searching for love from them because she's insecure
unfortunately she's gonna spiral again
my bff and i went bike riding this weekend and it was hilarious. i'm so bad at bike riding.