Another Halloween costumes roundup post



Since it's actually Halloween, here's another roundup post and with it, the annual Burtka-Harris picture.







Jessica Alba and friend Kelly Sawyer



Agent of SHIELD showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon with daughter Benny Sue



Anna Camp and Skylar Astin








WARNING FOR PENNYWISE




LeBron James



Jason George



Ali Larter says all the scary costumes and masks have been terrifying her kids so she chose to do something fun this year



Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's twins, Charlie and Dolly





Michelle Monaghan as an alligator (for the second year in a row, per her son's request




