Another Halloween costumes roundup post
Since it's actually Halloween, here's another roundup post and with it, the annual Burtka-Harris picture.
Jessica Alba and friend Kelly Sawyer
Agent of SHIELD showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon with daughter Benny Sue
Anna Camp and Skylar Astin
Happy Halloween from Daisy Duck x 2! pic.twitter.com/XbtphMFCO6— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2017
WARNING FOR PENNYWISE
LeBron James
Jason George
Ali Larter says all the scary costumes and masks have been terrifying her kids so she chose to do something fun this year
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's twins, Charlie and Dolly
Michelle Monaghan as an alligator (for the second year in a row, per her son's request
