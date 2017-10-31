Another Halloween costumes roundup post

I'd legit shit my pants if I saw Lebron as Pennywise.



My costume right now is a wearing white trash bag with "trash" written on it - aka "white trash". */lazy*

Especially with how tall he is. Imagine him running at you. I would faint straight away.

Right? Like a 6'9" 250 pound clown... NO THANKS. BYE.

lmao this is great.

I don't get why they didn't just crop this video

it's a simple edit.



it's a simple edit. Reply

Hahaha cute

Love this!

this is great

Idk if it's just me but I feel like it's been a lazy celeb costume year

i'm almost always disappointed by celeb halloween costumes. idk why i expect them to be better. money i guess...

Has anyone seen Heidi klums yet? She's usually the queen of halloween

Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. - Marilyn Monroe pic.twitter.com/XvQbSPprFK — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 29, 2017



Reply

Lol i hope that's a real Marilyn quote it sounds like one of the fake ones.

pretty sure that is one of the fake ones

it's definitely a fake quote and it doesn't even mean anything lol

definitely a fake one lol

Pretty sure Abraham Lincoln said it.

lmao there's literally no way it's real

This costume is boring, so there's that.

Legit thought she was channeling Tay Swift with that pose.

zzzz she's boring

welp looks like she didn't take fake marilyn's advice

Finally, some recognizable names. Ali Larter's made me smile. ❤ and I love Anna & Skylar's costumes as well.

LeBron would scare the shit out of me trick or treating like that LOL!



Hopefully there won't be any Pennywises coming to my house tonight for trick or treat! Reply

I'm totally not feeling Halloween this year and i'm not looking forward to the holidays I always get depressed.

Usually the holidays are fun for me but this year I'm going through a divorce so all the fun stuff is awful/painful but I still have to do it b/c my son loves it.

Yeah the clocks went back this weekend so it's dark just after 5. :( this time of year fucks me up and it sucks cus most of the year is spent waifin* for the better months.

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband are forever dead to me for their gross dead Amy Winehouse cake at a Halloween party. It was such bad taste, I'll never forget it.

same

Same here.

same

i just googled because i've never heard of this and i gasped out loud

what the fuck



what the fuck Reply

rme

Sorry sis, I don't care. She had been dead for only three months, even if he did it now years later I think it would've been tasteless. Have a fucking heart.

Same

To add....not cake, meat loaf

omg, I figured it couldn't be that bad, but then I googled it and it was terrible. wtf

Happy Halloween everyone!







LOL I'll always love this bit.

MMM Homer was something else...

the treehouse of horror credits were the original "spooky twitter names"

There will never be another TOH episode better than V--I lose it every single time Willy says "Ach, I'm gettin' bad at this"

there are gonna be so many stranger things and clown costumes tonight 😱 🤡

Everyone at my job dresses up and I came as Wednesday Addams and my boss asked if I was a naughty school girl... Yeah fucker I wore my naughty school girl outfit to work. 😒

the fuck?

Like I'm covered up to my goddamn neck and the dress is long sleeved and goes down to my knees how the fuck do you get naughty school girl??

Omg what an asshole

Ugh 😒

He needs to get punched in the dick Reply

Damn, sounds like someone wants a sexual harassment suit for Christmas

omg lol

I'm wearing a Wed Addams looking dress to work, but my hair is loose and I'm just wearing black lipstick.



everyone else on the bus forgot it was Halloween :( Reply

Wait. Hold the phone. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are together and have CHILDREN??!!

LOL they've been married for like 10 years!

WHAT SINCE WHEN



I've been living under a rock apparently! Reply

Parent

Lmaooo ur like 10+ yrs late 😂

I remember when he dated Geri Halliwell.

We can't dress up for work so I'm in all black, black smokey eye and dark lipstick. I wish I could dress up. This weekend I was Amy Winehouse. I looked cute.

Bey dressed as Lil Kim this year! Wish I knew how to embed pics lol

