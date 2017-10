Hope the album is good. Loved Vulnicura, but the single for this one (The Gate) was unimpressive. Digging the Pastel Pennywise look or whatever this is. Reply

Uuhhhhhh Reply

I can't wait to hear it. I really loved The Gate. Reply

cant wait to hear it but i legitimately hate jesse kanda's grotesque hipster art~. i had to suffer through a video of his at an Arca show which was basically footage of maggots falling off rotten skin. it was the whitest shit i've seen in my whole life Reply

IA. Kanda does good shit aka photog wise but his videos... #teamtoomuch Reply

ew Reply

how was the show apart from the video footage Reply

arca is amazing<3 Reply

why so many spaces between her punctuation ?? !! Reply

LOL she types like any 50 year old woman on social media imo Reply

ICONIC!!!! WORKING WITH HUNGRY!!!!!! Reply

1) I can't believe this is already a gif.



2) I can't believe you just posted this gif. Reply

I'm as shook as Wendy!!!! Reply

Screaming! What is happening here!? Reply

starting a petition to ban robotpotatoes from the internet Reply

lmfao Reply

if mueller manages to "drain the swamp" in the white house, this is the fucking GIF for that post Reply

she betta slay-bia

IS THAT A PUSSY ON HA FOREHEAD!!!!!!!she betta slay-bia Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

Cardassian realness! Reply

I was going to say "This is her Klingon Era" but no, Cardassian is correct. *sigh* Reply

omg i was about to say she looks like Hungry and lo and behold Reply

how Halloween-appropriate, because this lewk is serving jigsaw & pennywise's love child realness Reply

also, getting bored of this face-mask thing she's been doing forever, has anyone even seen her face since like 2013? Reply

LOL Reply

i've wondered if she's sensitive about aging Reply

tbh, I assumed the same thing Reply

She looks fierce af Reply

i love it tbh Reply

Oh man, this was the hardest temple boss in Zelda. Reply

