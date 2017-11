I just finished Master of None S2 and like...eh. I liked the show but I didn't think it was anything amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

The best episodes in s2 were the first one and Thanksgiving. The rest are kinda hit or miss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES true, those two episodes were great, but everything with him and Francesca and his TV role stuff, I just didn't care at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanksgiving was my favourite of the whole series. Just so great from start to finish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved season 2. The first episode sucked me in and I didn't stop until I finished the season. I even managed to get my boyfriend interested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved the writing and cinematography but as always the acting was sub par Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first season was super boring to me. I preferred the second season. His thirst for White Women is tamped down a little in S2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 2 was way better! The pork ep was too real lmao and the thanksgiving ep was by far the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 2 was better than 1 tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was a good sport! I actually thought he went to London to accept the BAFTA, then was told that the award ceremony was in LA. LOL Reply

Thread

Link

lol aw. the whole point of the britannias is the uk/us partnership but yeah, it's hilarious it's in la. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I wish more acceptance speeches were like that Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like he’s the Male Mindy Khaling with his desperation to be with White folks Reply

Thread

Link

??? just because he's brown?



aziz isn't perfect but he's way better than mindy about telling nontraditional stories and hiring POC actors



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought I'd really hate MoN so I didn't watch it until I was incredibly super bored and...that show is so good. It's the only show I've seen, regardless of drama, comedy, etc., where the main character is legit just a normal human being who makes good and bad decisions but is never really a dick. Aziz is so damn funny in everything he does. Reply

Thread

Link

ahah what a cool dude, i love him Reply

Thread

Link