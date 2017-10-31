Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for the December cover of Vanity Fair magazine. pic.twitter.com/ZehSIFxgS3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2017

On their first date:“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” she recalled. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. … He was nervous, and it was really cute.”