A Roundup of Past Allegations Made Against Kevin Spacey
Mainstream media is currently focused on the accusations against Kevin Spacey made by Anthony Rapp in which he alleges that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14 years old. Spacey responded by coming out as gay and completely ignoring the fact that he acted inappropriately towards a teenage boy. You can catch up on ONTD here and here.
Image Source: Spacey's Twitter
However, accusations regarding Kevin Spacey's inappropriate behaviour have been circling for decades and is just another example of a Hollywood "open secret" that everyone seemed to know about. I've listed a few examples below the cut:
1. Defamer Posts a Large Collection of Anonymous Stories
Back in March of 2015, the now defunct gossip website, Defamer, posted an article entitled, People Keep Telling Us About Kevin Spacey's Aggressive Love for Men.
The article contains a number of anonymous sources sharing stories about alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey, including allegedly getting a young PA fired from the set of House of Cards for turning down his advances. Here are a few of those emails:
Anonymous Source:
Another Anonymous Source:
Another Anonymous Source:
Defamer, in response:
Anonymous, in response to Defamer:
2. Heather Unruh Accuses Spacey of Assaulting a Loved One
Journalist, Heather Unruh, tweeted back on October 13 that Kevin Spacey assaulted a loved one. She has since gone on to tweet support to Anthony Rapp and share that he is "not alone":
3. Family Guy
After many of the recent allegations against powerful Hollywood men started to gain traction, people began to dig up past jokes that alluded to the inappropriate and illegal behaviour. 30 Rock and Seth MacFarlane both took jabs at Harvey Weinstein in the past. Hannibal Buress and 30 Rock mentioned the Bill Cosby rape accusations. Seth MacFarlane also joked about Kevin Spacey during an episode of Family Guy from 2005:
4. Industry Rumours
Gossip sites have frequently featured comments from individuals who claim to have a story about Kevin Spacey being rude or acting inappropriately (just read ONTD posts about the actor and you'll see several stories among the comments).
However, it appears that the rumours were also well known among people who worked in the entertainment industry. A London theatre director recently spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today Show about whether or not people in the industry were aware of the accusations against Spacey. The Hollywood Reporter printed her response in which said that people have had "concerns" about Kevin Spacey and others for a long time:
Sources: Image / Defamer Article / Unruh Tweet 1 / Unruh Tweet 2 /
Family Guy Tweet / THR Tweet
Image Source: Spacey's Twitter
However, accusations regarding Kevin Spacey's inappropriate behaviour have been circling for decades and is just another example of a Hollywood "open secret" that everyone seemed to know about. I've listed a few examples below the cut:
1. Defamer Posts a Large Collection of Anonymous Stories
Back in March of 2015, the now defunct gossip website, Defamer, posted an article entitled, People Keep Telling Us About Kevin Spacey's Aggressive Love for Men.
The article contains a number of anonymous sources sharing stories about alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey, including allegedly getting a young PA fired from the set of House of Cards for turning down his advances. Here are a few of those emails:
Anonymous Source:
I have a friend who used to work for one of the big studios, and she had the misfortune to work on a Spacey film once. He repeatedly propositioned one of the PAs so relentlessly that they actually had to reassign the kid to another project, and then Spacey just started in on someone else. She said they eventually just made sure any “underling” position that came into contact with Spacey was staffed by a woman or an older guy—he just basically assumed he was entitled to young, decent-looking guy he had any power over on the set, straight or gay.
Another Anonymous Source:
Another to add to the list—my friend’s uncle works on the production team of House of Cards in D.C., and told my friend recently that Spacey regularly solicits the young (early 20s), male crew members for sex in his trailer. Specifically, the uncle explained to my friend that Spacey “demands” it...whatever that means.
Another Anonymous Source:
I can back up the "House of Cards" story. A good buddy of mine also works on the production team and has told me several stories about Spacey harassing the male PAs on set, pretending to blow the boom microphone, etc. He also likes to smoke a ton of pot with David Fincher.
Please keep this anonymous, thanks.
Defamer, in response:
Interesting. Any specific details about those stories?
Anonymous, in response to Defamer:
One P.A. was repeatedly harassed to go on a weekend trip on Spacey’s boat. After he refused the P.A. was let go. That’s the one that sticks out, but my friend loves to talk about how much of a creep that Spacey is.
2. Heather Unruh Accuses Spacey of Assaulting a Loved One
Journalist, Heather Unruh, tweeted back on October 13 that Kevin Spacey assaulted a loved one. She has since gone on to tweet support to Anthony Rapp and share that he is "not alone":
The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO— Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017
I applaud your courage Actor Anthony Rapp @albinokid. You are not alone https://t.co/ouE4h7G5wk— Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 30, 2017
3. Family Guy
After many of the recent allegations against powerful Hollywood men started to gain traction, people began to dig up past jokes that alluded to the inappropriate and illegal behaviour. 30 Rock and Seth MacFarlane both took jabs at Harvey Weinstein in the past. Hannibal Buress and 30 Rock mentioned the Bill Cosby rape accusations. Seth MacFarlane also joked about Kevin Spacey during an episode of Family Guy from 2005:
Seth MacFarlane knew about Kevin Spacey.— Mike (@Fuctupmind) October 30, 2017
"Help, I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement"#KevinSpacey pic.twitter.com/fdK32PPjpA
4. Industry Rumours
Gossip sites have frequently featured comments from individuals who claim to have a story about Kevin Spacey being rude or acting inappropriately (just read ONTD posts about the actor and you'll see several stories among the comments).
However, it appears that the rumours were also well known among people who worked in the entertainment industry. A London theatre director recently spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today Show about whether or not people in the industry were aware of the accusations against Spacey. The Hollywood Reporter printed her response in which said that people have had "concerns" about Kevin Spacey and others for a long time:
During a discussion on sexual misconduct on Radio 4's Today show, Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of the Royal Court Theatre, was asked if she was aware of any stories about Spacey when he was working in London as artistic director of the Old Vic. "I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes," she replied, The Independent reported.
Industry People Have Had "Concerns" About Kevin Spacey, London Theater Director Says https://t.co/KduHu4GgtX pic.twitter.com/G2VsM4liVv— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2017
Sources: Image / Defamer Article / Unruh Tweet 1 / Unruh Tweet 2 /
Family Guy Tweet / THR Tweet
And directors are always "above" actors.
Sure they could. Hollywood is hypocritical all the time about who they embrace and who they shun.
Woody Allen and Roman Polanski can give them jobs. Spacey isn't a big-time producer or director like they are, so he's a lot easier for them to turn on.
Also thanks for picking literally the worst time ever to come out. I feel like there must be some internalized homophobia there which doesn't excuse his actions, of course.
it's selfish but fuck it, some people can't even come out to others and expect people not to be humongous homophobes towards him. it's hyperbole but it's a huge step back and he should be dragged to fucking filth for this
can't remember the actor tho anyone know the story and remember his name?
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:11 pm (UTC)
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108216089.html?thread=18572158233#t18572158233
And newer one:
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108216089.html?thread=18572126489#t18572126489
Much better than anything Seth Mcwhatever has done
But seriously, I don't venture to the right-of-center internet, but I am so sure he made his "apology" into a coming-out so he could distract everybody, including homophobes. It also has the disgusting side effect of reinforcing the old prejudices that gay men can't help themselves and WILL try to fuck you/underage boys at all times.
Dog-faced motherfucker (j/k, that's so mean to dogs)