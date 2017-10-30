A Roundup of Past Allegations Made Against Kevin Spacey

Do you guys think Hollywood will turn on Spacey? I feel like they couldn't without calling out Polanski and Allen who they love wayyyy too much Reply

The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award — Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017 yes Reply

Well I'll be damned! They aren't fucking around in 2017 thank god Reply

ok now i'm legit surprised! Reply

lettuce pray that things for allen and polanski finally go south. it's time. Reply

Yes. Spacey is (was) popular with other actors and industry people, but he has nowhere near the level of fame or decades of acclaim that Polanski and Allen have.



And directors are always "above" actors. Reply

I feel like they couldn't without calling out Polanski and Allen who they love wayyyy too much



Sure they could. Hollywood is hypocritical all the time about who they embrace and who they shun.



Woody Allen and Roman Polanski can give them jobs. Spacey isn't a big-time producer or director like they are, so he's a lot easier for them to turn on. Reply

Just read that Emmys were going to honour him and that just got rescinded. Good! I am looking forward to a lot more fallout Reply

I'd always known he was gay but I had never heard the about the assaults before. I used to admire him but it was obviously misplaced admiration.



Also thanks for picking literally the worst time ever to come out. I feel like there must be some internalized homophobia there which doesn't excuse his actions, of course. Reply

It wasn't misplaced admiration if you didn't know about all this! Reply

There were comments on Reddit that he gets off on trying to split up couples. And that he gets his team to ask "Mr. Spacey would like to meet you." Reply

One of the very first things I was told as a young gay man working in media, nearly a decade ago, was that Kevin Spacey preys on teen boys. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) October 30, 2017





This was a 'watch out' (I was 22, a bit old for him but still in his range) but also a 'keep an eye on boys you know who book a job w/him'. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) October 30, 2017









Reply

I wonder if Hollywood is going to ignore this just like they do with every other sexual predator after the initial outrage. Reply

the fact that hollywood has so many 'open-secret' abuse cases makes it so much more infuriating. like y'all knew he liked to prey on young boys, but never did anything but slyly joke about it Reply

this may sound completely selfish (bc i know the last time i said this in a kevin spacey post apparently it was) but he worries me in the sense that people like me who have to wait for years to ever come out to anyone will have to wait longer because the homophobes take a look at this person who first made a joke about coming out and eventually did come out but at the worst possible time and they'll use it as fuel to the fire.



it's selfish but fuck it, some people can't even come out to others and expect people not to be humongous homophobes towards him. it's hyperbole but it's a huge step back and he should be dragged to fucking filth for this Reply

I've been thinking just this since yesterday. He's given the moral high horse homophobes plenty of ammo, with his predation and the wording of his "apology." He's single-handedly made a lot of people ready to come out re-think it because it might be just that much harder, and could even be dangerous. He's a fucking asshole, and deserves every bad thing coming his way.







Reply

Wanda Sykes was like "you don't get to hide underneath the rainbow, kick rocks" which I thought was a wonderful way to put it Reply

PPL attacking you was ridiculous . you are right . Reply

i distinctly remember about an actor who worked at the old vic theatre in london talking about being sexually harassed in an interview (tho he didn't name the perpetrator) and everyone suspected it was spacey



can't remember the actor tho anyone know the story and remember his name?



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:02 pm (UTC) Reply

So .... David Fincher definitely knew . Reply

Everyone's face on The View yesterday when Sunny asked if it was a secret until now he was gay = says it all



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:11 pm (UTC) Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108216089.html?thread=18572158233#t18572158233



And newer one:

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108216089.html?thread=18572126489#t18572126489 Once again reposting the ONTD threads for those who want to read them:And newer one: Reply

No need to “dig” or “uncover” Kevin Spacey jokes from Difficult People, journos! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) 30 octobre 2017















Dude ain't shit Reply

