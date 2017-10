queens of chipotle have done it again! Reply

OEC remains supreme!!! Reply

Poor nugudan, this post is clearly all about LOONA OEC.

Eclipse is actually shaking, I love this release so much. Reply

i mean... i was already expecting something good from loona, but this is a masterpiece Reply

listen to the other tracks on the mini im SHOOK at this absolute quality (rip mblaq) Reply

