ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 20 Horror Movies From Around the World (Part 2)
No matter where you come from, you know what it's like to be scared. Every culture has different ideas of what is scary, and some translate better than others. Below are twenty random horror related movies from around the world.
Cemetery of Terror
Without Name
The Booth
Someone Behind You
Hard Labor
The Visitors
Lake Bodom
Bless This House
The Bunker
Benny's Video
|The Bar
2015
Álex de la Iglesia
A group of people are trapped inside of a Madrid bar after one of the patrons is shot by a sniper while trying to leave. The survivors, unbeknownst to what is really happening outside the bar as communications have been cut off, try to find a way out as paranoia spreads among them.
The director helmed one of the better segments, The Baby's Room, in the Spanish series of TV-made horror movies collectively known in English as "Films to Keep You Awake." This thriller offers suspense and humor without ever succumbing to being just another standard virus outbreak/zombie flick.
|A Quiet Place in the Country
1968
Elio Petri
An eccentric young artist starts to go mad as he stays in a secluded country house.
This pop art style psychological thriller leaves audiences wondering if the cause of the protagonist's mental downward spiral is rooted in reality, or something otherworldly is behind it. That vagueness is refreshing.
|The Autopsy of Jane Doe
2016
André Øvredal
A father and son working in a morgue receive a Jane Doe found in the remains of a burnt down house. As they work through the night, the two realize that there is something most unusual about the body.
This is the English language debut of Trollhunter director André Øvredal. It's an eerie film with a great reveal. It relies more on mood and mystery, something many modern horror movies are often overlooking nowadays.
|Shopping Tour
2013
Mikhail Brashinskiy
A Russian widow and her teenage son go on a shopping tour in Finland. There, their bus is brought to an empty store for a private buying spree. The truth, though, is that they've been gathered there as prey for the local cannibals.
While this is yet another found footage horror movie, it's a fun microbudget flick. The drama between the mother and son can be a little grating, but maybe that's because it's a little too realistically portrayed. Shopping Tour runs barely over an hour, and the plot is very simple. Not sure it's a glowing endorsement for Finnish tourism, though.
|Pin
1988
Sandor Stern
After a pair of siblings' parents die, the brother starts to project his disturbed alter-ego upon his late father's medical dummy, Pin.
If you're expecting a killer doll movie, well, you'll have to watch. It's obvious this Canadian thriller borrows a bit from Psycho, but Pin works well on its own as a psychological character study with some horror elements.
|Deathgasm
2015
Jason Lei Howden
Two bored teen outcasts make the mistake of summoning a demon.
New Zealand is getting to be the capital of horror comedies. They've given the world such gems as Dead Alive, Black Sheep, and Housebound. Deathgasm is like Evil Dead, but for the punk rock demographic.
|The Stone Tape
1972
Peter Sasdy
A group of researchers stumble upon an ancient recording medium while developing technology for their electronics company. Within the walls of a specific room, mysterious stones are capable of "recording" events of the past. The team finds themselves trying to debunk the theory as well as deal with the very possible fact that something sinister has been unleashed from the room.
This teleplay was first aired as a Christmas ghost story by BBC Two. It combines gothic horror with contemporary science fiction. The Stone Tape relies on your imagination more than visuals or gags. It hasn't aged well in some regards, though. Such as one rather disgusting scene where the cast makes fun of Japanese people. If you can look past that as just a remnant of a different time, this British TV-movie is an innovative pioneer of the "ghost hunters" trope that is so common today in horror.
|Calvaire
2004
Fabrice Du Welz
A struggling performer traveling through Belgium around Christmas gets stuck in a rural area after his car breaks down. He quickly becomes the target of the maniacal owner of an inn he stays at.
Some consider this slow burn a dark comedy, but it's really not funny in any sort of haha way. The series of misfortune that the protagonist endures continue to escalate until they become so bleak that one has to wonder what kind of sicko would ever describe this movie as humorous.
|Scare Campaign
2016
Colin & Cameron Cairnes
A horror prank TV show's crew has a taste of its own medicine when a mysterious rival web series pays them an on-set visit.
Scare Campaign is outright mainstream, and it tends to be too self-aware. Yet it's an entertaining popcorn piece of horror with several twists.
|High Lane
2009
Abel Ferry
When a group of friends go mountain climbing in a closed off area, they eventually learn that they are not alone.
Known as "Vertige" (Vertigo) in French, High Lane can be described as a combination of Vertical Limit and Wrong Turn. The acting is fairly good for a movie like this, and there is hefty amount of suspense in both the rock climbing scenes as well as the horror scenes.
Part One Here
How many languages do you speak fluently?
Ignoring any other factors like money or time, what three places in the world would you like to visit, ONTD?
I saw The Autopsy of Jane Doe! That one was great and really freakin' scary. I had to turn on my hallway light to walk down it when I was done...I watched it this month, btw. Lol.
Amazing post as always, OP
El Orfanato
R-Point
Under the shadow
<3<3<3
anyway Calvaire is amazing and disturbing, i remember it being one of the first movies I downloaded in 2008 when I figured out how to do it lmao
and Benny's Video is the one Haneke movie I've only seen once. Disturbing as fuck even for him..
also to the portuguese ontders i would never visit Porto without visiting Lisbon too don't come for me
Singapore is nice to visit. Very different and expensive.
11/10 hope to live there again etc
I've bookmarked all of these posts for future reference so I'd thank the op & others for all the great recs.
I'd like to visit Australia (I wanna find out - from a safe distance - if the animal memes are true), New Zealand, and Japan.
I haven't seen any of these but I'm definitely gonna look into some.
Edit: Should've used my Rescuers Down Under icons, duh!
Has anyone here watched Las brujas de Zugarramurdi? It's really weird, but I liked it.
Manny Jacinto is soooo damn cute
Ignoring any other factors like money or time, what three places in the world would you like to visit, ONTD?
I would choose South Africa, Sweden (or any place in the the Nordics tbh) and Japan (very jealous my friend went last year)
Also I brought this up another post about seeing the French horror/thriller Diabolique so I'll just re-post from there:
I watched the french horror movie Diabolique and I loved it. [Spoiler] The last 15 minutes of the movie had me on the edge of my seat and heart was pounding. Then he came out of the water, I'm OMG I knew he was alive (but really didn't lol).
Also, I kinda knew something was up with the mistress, while the wife was losing her mind the mistress was playing to safe in majority of the scenes and can you really trust the other woman, I don't care if he treated them both bad I couldn't trust her.
I still need to watch Diabolique.
You've NEVER seen it? Omg
That didn't make me jump because it was silent lol. Jump scares make me jump because the music/sound effects are loud af.
Carries ending didn't make me jump either.
also scary but not too scary for me lol
p.s. I would like to thank the person that recommended Friday the 13th part 6 in an earlier post, I watched it and it was surprisingly good and funny! I can totally see how it influenced Scream
I love F13-Part VI. It's fun without being obnoxious like Jason X.
Liquid nitrogen death ftw!
Mexico doesnt have the chops to deliver a good horror movie, their last decent one was KM31..andit was alright
the second part is sooooooooooooo stupid, but alas beggers cant be choosers (at least when it comes to mexican horror)
im very excited for Tigers are Not Afraid.
Also i saw Paco Plaza's Veronica and i loooooooooved it.
2 was shit but the gay subtext that got past the crew was amazing, part 3 was actually good? I have no interest in finishing the series though lol
Idk if I can forgive them for the Rob Lowe poster in his room. In hindsight nobody knew he was gonna be a homophobic messy pedo.
"Someone Behind You" looks fun. I haven't watched an actual thriller in a minute cuz I can't stomach gratuitous gore... I'm trying to stop being chicken long enough to try out that Noroi film u posted too.
Look for this movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4th_Period_Mystery
It's a clever teen mystery without ever being scary.