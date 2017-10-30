Halloween

Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode VII? ⚔️



ITV2's hit, saucy series Bromans continues pushing the limits of television, airing it's seventh helping of 🍑 + 🍆. The show challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.

Jordan and Jade



Dino and Cherelle



Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]



Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]



Glenn and Summer [Eliminated in the sixth ep]



Tom and Rhiannon



Brandon and Nic



Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]



Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]



Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]



Chet and Helen [Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]



David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus



And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp



And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor




This week the Hercules wanna-bes were pampered and polished to prepare for next week's Emperor's Games™. The ladies were asked to help the lads with some hair removal, resulting in some nearly X rated footage of the lads on all fours.

Back in the colosseum, the bros were once again pitted against each other in tests of strength and skill.



The ladies pamper and polish the lads.













lol



Come elimination time, Callum was asked to Strip That Down.m4a to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.





Four couples remain. The Top 4 bros will compete head to head in the Emperor's Games™ for the crown and a cash prize. Catch the epic season finale Thursday on ITV2.

Finally, Tom in his his metallic-gold budgie smugglers!
