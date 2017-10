Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode VII? ⚔️

[Eliminated in the first ep]

[Eliminated in the fourth ep]

[Eliminated in the sixth ep]

[Eliminated in the second ep]

[Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]

[Introduced in the third ep]

[Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] an unknown, mysterious, old, white man

Just another thirsty Thursday!

Just for this scene @JordanTaylorhud deserves to win the finale battle !

Would you like to volunteer to take care of Brandon Myers' hair ?



ITV2's hit, saucy seriescontinues pushing the limits of television, airing it's seventh helping of 🍑 + 🍆. The show challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.andandandandandandandandandandandas gladiator wrangler Doctore andas Roman adviser DominusAnd the Voice ofAndas the Emperor This week the Hercules wanna-bes were pampered and polished to prepare for next week's Emperor's Games™. The ladies were asked to help the lads with some hair removal, resulting in some nearly X rated footage of the lads on all fours.Back in the colosseum, the bros were once again pitted against each other in tests of strength and skill.The ladies pamper and polish the lads.lolCome elimination time,was asked toto his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.Four couples remain. The Top 4 bros will compete head to head in the Emperor's Games™ for the crown and a cash prize. Catch the epic season finale Thursday on ITV2.