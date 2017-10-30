Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode VII? ⚔️
When @tomtrotter1 heards the words "hair removal" :— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
😂😂😂😂#BROMANS pic.twitter.com/ikAUbjNMlG
ITV2's hit, saucy series Bromans continues pushing the limits of television, airing it's seventh helping of 🍑 + 🍆. The show challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.
Jordan and Jade
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: Jordan and Jade#Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/lgDLFXWzIY
Dino and Cherelle
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@dpa_training1 & @CherellePerfec1 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/LvquGUvz82
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@RichGCull & @SophiiVassx pic.twitter.com/gdIds6dZlS
Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@tian_delgado & @NatHillyard83 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/CXxwGtGQ1b
Glenn and Summer [Eliminated in the sixth ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @GlennKlauber & @summerfox_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/yqDA1HEI4s
Tom and Rhiannon
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @tomtrotter1 & @RhiBailey_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/A5dqCTBSKY
Brandon and Nic
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @brandonpmyers & @nicolatyas #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/FqUq8YrCYd
Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @KaiLepine & @ModinaShokeye #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/bgZD5lkAGd
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]
Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017
Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]
@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx— Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017
Chet and Helen [Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]
@BriggsHel and @Chet_Sket teared shit up on that show.......I bet they made the shows history #bromans 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpunqZAgKr— We Love Charlotte (@we_charlotte) October 13, 2017
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Doctore & Dominus@devildawg85 & @tombellforever #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/b3jq7ADYsW
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
The voice of #Bromans (and the only real Roman) @romankemp pic.twitter.com/nmdvfUZoCq
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
Just another thirsty Thursday!— ITV2 (@itv2) October 26, 2017
Spanking new #Bromans starts in 1 hour on @itv2 ⚔⚱️💪 pic.twitter.com/mSyp19V3xN
This week the Hercules wanna-bes were pampered and polished to prepare for next week's Emperor's Games™. The ladies were asked to help the lads with some hair removal, resulting in some nearly X rated footage of the lads on all fours.
Back in the colosseum, the bros were once again pitted against each other in tests of strength and skill.
We call this "Thursday Motivation" 😍— ITV2 (@itv2) October 26, 2017
Spanking new #Bromans. Tonight 9pm @itv2 ⚔⚱️💪 pic.twitter.com/fDBbMKHf0o
The ladies pamper and polish the lads.
You gotta love british television.#BROMANS pic.twitter.com/IQWfv9QbMi— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
Just for this scene @JordanTaylorhud deserves to win the finale battle !— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tU3FRpoiG7
☺️☺️☺️😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ClQG1dF30B— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
Would you like to volunteer to take care of Brandon Myers' hair ?— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
...
I would ☺️ pic.twitter.com/emBbbs1Z0q
I mean I definitly would. pic.twitter.com/fqRQpWgkTd— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 27, 2017
*Insert joke here*— ITV2 (@itv2) October 26, 2017
😮😂
#Bromans pic.twitter.com/GJkYaCIHwl
lol
Glad I didn't have to get my bum hole plucked tbf so result 😂😂 #bromans— Glenn Klauber (@GlennKlauber) October 26, 2017
Come elimination time, Callum was asked to Strip That Down.m4a to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.
Callum and Rachel have now been banished 👋 pic.twitter.com/bdwWzXMMkx— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 26, 2017
Four couples remaining 🔱 pic.twitter.com/T95SM3apwz— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 26, 2017
Four couples remain. The Top 4 bros will compete head to head in the Emperor's Games™ for the crown and a cash prize. Catch the epic season finale Thursday on ITV2.
Sources: Gay Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. @ITV2, 1, 2. @GlennKlauber. @Bromans, 1. Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.
Bromans Episode I | Episode II | Episode III | Episode IV | Episode V | Episode VI
Finally, Tom in his his metallic-gold budgie smugglers!
ONTD: Did y'all peep any Bromans out and about this Halloween weekend?
I can’t at this show. it’s like they’re one upping with each episode.
moar
i watched only the first episode but even I know glenn would love to have his booyhole hair played with. you're not kidding anyone with that tweet sis!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Oh, who are we kidding - that's cumming next week.
Hope we get a second season 🤞🏼
I dont really care about who gets banished as long as Tom makes it to the finale