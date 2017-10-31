hayley atwell

John Oliver talks about Australia's pathetic same-sex marriage 'survey' on Last Wéek Tonight


- Australia still doesn't have same-sex marriage
- Instead of just voting for it in parliament, the conservative Liberal Government decided to conduct a $122 million 'postal marriage survey'
- It's non-binding and non-compulsory, meaning citizens don't have to vote if they don't want to and that politicians won't be bound to vote according to the result (Yes or No)
- The No side has funding by churches and lobby groups and are running a disgusting, harmful campaign, leading to reports of a spike in mental distress in LGBTQ people and bullying
- Ultra conservative ex-pm and [raw onion eater], Tony Abbott, is one of many politicians campaigning hard against SSM even though his sister is gay
- Results will be revealed Nov 15

Source
Australian ontd: 1) How many times have you been forced to watch all those foul NO ads and consequently want to fling yourself into the sun? 2) Do you think it'll pass even tho there's talk they might try and stall the parliamentary vote?
