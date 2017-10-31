John Oliver talks about Australia's pathetic same-sex marriage 'survey' on Last Wéek Tonight
- Australia still doesn't have same-sex marriage
- Instead of just voting for it in parliament, the conservative Liberal Government decided to conduct a $122 million 'postal marriage survey'
- It's non-binding and non-compulsory, meaning citizens don't have to vote if they don't want to and that politicians won't be bound to vote according to the result (Yes or No)
- The No side has funding by churches and lobby groups and are running a disgusting, harmful campaign, leading to reports of a spike in mental distress in LGBTQ people and bullying
- Ultra conservative ex-pm and [raw onion eater], Tony Abbott, is one of many politicians campaigning hard against SSM even though his sister is gay
- Results will be revealed Nov 15
Source
Australian ontd: 1) How many times have you been forced to watch all those foul NO ads and consequently want to fling yourself into the sun? 2) Do you think it'll pass
I had a very frank conversation with my parents who, whilst having voted "yes", acted like it was in spite of their better judgement because some members of the "yes" campaign have been quick to shoot down those voting "no" as bigots and homophobes. Which they find "deplorable".
And like...I was in the camp of being level-headed and reasonable with those who got defensive about their "no" vote, but I'm now kind of like...nah, you're a homophobe. You get to decide if that makes you a shitty person, I guess. But it's what you are.
I tried to unpackage it with them. I explained that you can't really equate the aggression from one camp with the other because the aggression from one side is the very real, visceral reaction one would understandably have when they have been forced to turn to the very society that has persecuted them and ask them to vote on their rights.
I think the thing that I don't get about the "it's okay to vote 'no'" movement is how *clear* it is in my mind that they're sitting on the wrong side of history? Like...?
I feel like the vote will come back positive, but that won't necessarily mean anything, like you said above :(.
"You like my partner?"
"Yes, they're family."
"...then why the stalling on saying Yes, you can have that big ass wedding you've always wanted one of your kids to have."
"Yeah, but..."
My family are "Fiscal" Liberals and I'm a dirty Greens voter ("YOU'RE THROWING AWAY YOUR VOTE!!") but it's tiring that they always seem to hide behind the "fiscal" part when it's just...you're a Liberal, tick yes it probably means nothing anyway but you'll make me happy. Some of my family I had to extract a Yes like I was in a 'Saw' movie. It's hurtful. Hopefully both our families (and queer families out there!) get clarity eventually.
Even in places like NYC is so weird. Like it’s “safe” but who knows if you gonna get murdered or bashed. It’s better than other places but you get my point
People for the No campaign act as if there is no other country with same sex marriage.
It's just a waste of money for them to turn around and still say No.
I'm still 100% that it will pass eventually so I don't know why we're delaying it
This, amongst many other reasons, is why I think you can't be a No voter an in touch with reality at the same time.
Edited at 2017-10-31 07:54 am (UTC)
and ya it's so inevitable at this point it's such a waste of time having such an ugly debate
Lowkey. What century do parents live in? Kids learn this shit from other kids in the playground.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
When the first homophobic advert came out, the 'it's ok to say no' one I kept thinking about the advert they kept replaying when they were trying to convince everyone to vote yes for the waste dump, and I just kept thinking even if everyone says yes to gay marriage there is no way politicians are going to ok it.
Part of why we’re behind in marriage equality is that LGBT activists initially focussed on employment and housing anti-discrimation legislation and switched focus to marriage equality once it had been passed.