John Oliver talks about Australia's pathetic same-sex marriage 'survey' on Last Wéek Tonight

Yeah, it's been disgusting over here. A whole heap of homophobic shit absolutely everywhere and it's slowly killing me inside between that and the Weinstein stuff. I can't wait for this to be over. Reply

the guy who saw tony abbot on the street and spontaneously decided to headbutt him made me v happy Reply

He did what we’ve all dreamed of. National treasure. Reply

Astro Labb needs some sort of order of australia award. Reply

I laughed so much when I saw that Reply

Headbutt guy gets it. It reminded me of this wonderful moment:



My friend's mom wrote a FB post about him and why Australia should vote in favor of gay marriage and it's since gone viral. He keeps laughing to me that he never wanted to be the face of gay marriage but he's happy his mom is so supportive. Reply

Aw Reply

Yeah, the whole thing has been beyond traumatising for queer Australians.



I had a very frank conversation with my parents who, whilst having voted "yes", acted like it was in spite of their better judgement because some members of the "yes" campaign have been quick to shoot down those voting "no" as bigots and homophobes. Which they find "deplorable".



And like...I was in the camp of being level-headed and reasonable with those who got defensive about their "no" vote, but I'm now kind of like...nah, you're a homophobe. You get to decide if that makes you a shitty person, I guess. But it's what you are.



I tried to unpackage it with them. I explained that you can't really equate the aggression from one camp with the other because the aggression from one side is the very real, visceral reaction one would understandably have when they have been forced to turn to the very society that has persecuted them and ask them to vote on their rights.



I think the thing that I don't get about the "it's okay to vote 'no'" movement is how *clear* it is in my mind that they're sitting on the wrong side of history? Like...?



Also OP, in regards to your questions: I watch The Block and The Bachelorette because I'm total trash and the "NO" ads are on all of the time. One particular shitty one I only saw last week was some true blue talking about how he doesn't want to live in a society run by the "thought police" and I was legit watching it being like HAHA WHAT GREAT SATIRE OF A POORLY EDUCATED BIGOT SPURTING HIS USELESS OPINIONS and then the advert ended and it was like "oh fuck, that was genuine."



I feel like the vote will come back positive, but that won't necessarily mean anything, like you said above :(. Reply

i havent seen that one, but it sounds awful. 'thought police'ugh. did they say 'political correctness', too?. the one's i have seen are all women and they make me sick. they've progressively been get worse and worse. I have not seen ONE Yes ad this whole time. i really liked this Pro one from years ago. Wish I could've seen stuff in that vein, as well.

Yeah I had this same problem.



"You like my partner?"

"Yes, they're family."

"...then why the stalling on saying Yes, you can have that big ass wedding you've always wanted one of your kids to have."

"Yeah, but..."



My family are "Fiscal" Liberals and I'm a dirty Greens voter ("YOU'RE THROWING AWAY YOUR VOTE!!") but it's tiring that they always seem to hide behind the "fiscal" part when it's just...you're a Liberal, tick yes it probably means nothing anyway but you'll make me happy. Some of my family I had to extract a Yes like I was in a 'Saw' movie. It's hurtful. Hopefully both our families (and queer families out there!) get clarity eventually. Reply

Let me take this opportunity to re-highlight the anti-LGBTQ agenda of Australia's most popular cult, Hillsong! Spread the gospel, y'all! https://hillsong.com/media-releases/australian-same-sex-marriage-postal-plebiscite/ Reply

I once heard that Sidney had the 2nd? biggest gay population in the word ahead of Berlin and only behind SF. (The order could be wrong tho since I heard that a long time ago and kinda forgot) Reply

Yeah, Sydney has a very prominent gay culture. Like, rainbows all over certain suburbs, etc. That's what makes this whole thing so bizarre. Reply

How’s gay culture over there? Is it safe to be out? What about trans people?



Even in places like NYC is so weird. Like it’s “safe” but who knows if you gonna get murdered or bashed. It’s better than other places but you get my point Reply

I'm just sick of the whole 'oh I'm fine with gay people, I just don't think they should be allowed to get married' rhetoric from the older people in my life. No, you're not 'fine' with us if you don't think we should be able to have the same rights as you. Reply

those 'its ok to say no' ads that play around 6/7 every night are so infuriating and annoying. the lady bugs me so much, she's so smug. Reply

They are all seriously THE stereotype of the domineering wonderbread Mum Reply

the 'no' ads make me want to throw up, yet i haven't seen one commercial encouraging people to vote 'yes' because of course there would be a fucking uproar. proud to say the suburb i work in has rainbow flags hoisted up everywhere though! Reply

It's incredibly ridiculous.



People for the No campaign act as if there is no other country with same sex marriage.



It's just a waste of money for them to turn around and still say No.



I'm still 100% that it will pass eventually so I don't know why we're delaying it Reply

Exactly! The way No spokespeople go on about SSM leading to the destruction of society is maddening. It's had literally no negative affect on other countries - regardless of what the rando Canadian on the ads tries to vaguely tell us.



This, amongst many other reasons, is why I think you can't be a No voter an in touch with reality at the same time.



Edited at 2017-10-31 07:54 am (UTC) Reply

that's exactly like when the amerikkkan supreme court was arguing marriage equality there, they were acting as if it had never been tested~~ elsewhere and traditional marriage had been the law of the land for thousands of years (no the definition has changed constantly). if they had spent 2 seconds to look north and see canada had had it for a decade and social order was intact



and ya it's so inevitable at this point it's such a waste of time having such an ugly debate



If I have to hear one more person blabber on about their rights as a parent to protect their children from "radical gender theory" i'm going to smack someone.

Reply

but her kids will have to ROLE PLAY SAME SEX RELATIONSHIPS tho Reply

I CAN SEE HER FACE WHEN YOU SAY THAT AND I WANNA SCREAMMM Reply

BUT... BUT... THEY'RE GOING TO TEACH MY KIDS ABOUT MASTURBATION!!!! AND DILDOS!!





Lowkey. What century do parents live in? Kids learn this shit from other kids in the playground. Reply

i honestly wonder if those actors hate themselves. Reply

This same sex marriage survey reminds me of the survey we had to do about a year or two ago about keeping other Countries waste in Australia. Even though everybody said NO the Politicians said that they were just going to do it anyway and the voting was just to make people feel included.



When the first homophobic advert came out, the 'it's ok to say no' one I kept thinking about the advert they kept replaying when they were trying to convince everyone to vote yes for the waste dump, and I just kept thinking even if everyone says yes to gay marriage there is no way politicians are going to ok it. Reply

Australia stays being a mess Reply

homophobia isn't unique to Australia.... Reply

nevertheless, Australia continues being a mess Reply

Aren’t you in the US? Yeah, Australia is a mess on plenty of issues - but we’ve at least had anti-discrimination legislation passed to protect LGBT people in jobs and housing, which many states in the US do not.



Part of why we’re behind in marriage equality is that LGBT activists initially focussed on employment and housing anti-discrimation legislation and switched focus to marriage equality once it had been passed. Reply

