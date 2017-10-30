Former Dancing with the Stars contestants will join the current contestants for trio week
#DWTS All Stars: Find Out Which Former Champions Will Return to the Ballroom for Trio Night! https://t.co/pDhl8c06fp— People (@people) October 31, 2017
- Rashad Jennings (season 24 champion) will be joining Drew Scott and Emma Slater
- Corbin Bleu (season 17 runner-up) will be joining Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
- Laurie Hernandez (season 23 champion) will be joining Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19 champion) will be joining Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
- Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6 champion) will be joining Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
- Kelly Monaco (season 1 champion) will be joining Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Jordan, Lindsay, and Corbin; Lindsey, Mark, and Kristi; and Frankie, Witney, and Alfonso will be soooooo good! Super excited about Corbin, Kristi, Rashad, and Laurie being back! Would be excited about Alfonso but he's literally at Dancing with the Stars all the time so...
Kristi and Mark's jive. One of the most difficult and content filled dances of all time. Kristi had the most consistent DWTS run ever imo.
Corbin, Karina, and Witney's jazz. Iconic even with Karina's hat falling off.
Alfonso and Witney's freestyle. Truly a freestyle. So many genres of dance mixed together.
Kelly and Val's paso doble. Val's best choreography ever. Current Val could never.
Rashad, Emma, and Witney's argentine tango. My favorite dance from last season.
Laurie and Val's Cell Block Tango Argentine Tango.
Looking forward to Kristi. She should have been on All Stars instead of Shawn. I expect she'll be better than ever after doing That dancing show in Japan with Cheryl.
Corbin with basic ass Lindsay is random. I miss Karina. The ageism on this show sucks.
I miss Louis Van Amstel
I'm not really excited for any of them because I wanted Sharna to be in a trio