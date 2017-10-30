illyria

Former Dancing with the Stars contestants will join the current contestants for trio week


  • Rashad Jennings (season 24 champion) will be joining Drew Scott and Emma Slater

  • Corbin Bleu (season 17 runner-up) will be joining Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

  • Laurie Hernandez (season 23 champion) will be joining Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

  • Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19 champion) will be joining Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

  • Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6 champion) will be joining Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

  • Kelly Monaco (season 1 champion) will be joining Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Source: Twitter

Jordan, Lindsay, and Corbin; Lindsey, Mark, and Kristi; and Frankie, Witney, and Alfonso will be soooooo good! Super excited about Corbin, Kristi, Rashad, and Laurie being back! Would be excited about Alfonso but he's literally at Dancing with the Stars all the time so...
Tagged: , , , ,