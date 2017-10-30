Former Dancing with the Stars contestants will join the current contestants for trio week

Cheryl and Terrell are still hanging in there huh? Whose fan base is keeping them in? His or her's Reply

Both probably. NFL players always do really well on this show and Cheryl is one of the most successful pros. Reply

Why hasn't Mario Lopez returned to the show??? Reply

I loooooove these dances from the returning contestants:







Kristi and Mark's jive. One of the most difficult and content filled dances of all time. Kristi had the most consistent DWTS run ever imo.







Corbin, Karina, and Witney's jazz. Iconic even with Karina's hat falling off.







Alfonso and Witney's freestyle. Truly a freestyle. So many genres of dance mixed together.







Kelly and Val's paso doble. Val's best choreography ever. Current Val could never.







Rashad, Emma, and Witney's argentine tango. My favorite dance from last season.







Laurie and Val's Cell Block Tango Argentine Tango. Reply

Aww, Kelly and Cheryl. Reply

All I have to add is that I met Laurie through my job recently and she was super adorable and polite so I’ll root for her Reply

Sorry guys, David Ross is busy with the World Series. Reply

David was actually at the show last week lol. They showed him talking with Jordan and Lindsay backstage and he said they were doing incredible, but that the best dancer doesn't always win because he came in 2nd lmao. It was cute. Reply

lol- I love him- he's the luckiest guy in the world and he knows it Reply

That's actually a good cast tbh.

Looking forward to Kristi. She should have been on All Stars instead of Shawn. I expect she'll be better than ever after doing That dancing show in Japan with Cheryl.



Corbin with basic ass Lindsay is random. I miss Karina. The ageism on this show sucks. Reply

I miss Louis Van Amstel Reply

Nicky L to win Reply

lol he's gone bro, got eliminated last week Reply

Hmm... I wonder what TPTB are up to with bringing these folks back?

I'm not really excited for any of them because I wanted Sharna to be in a trio Reply

