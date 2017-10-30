Christina Aguilera to Tribute Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard at the AMAs
❤️ @xtina will honor 22-time #AMAs winner Whitney Houston and the anniversary of "The Bodyguard" with a musical tribute! LIVE 11.19 on ABC 🎶 pic.twitter.com/q0DBxz61Rl— AMAs (@AMAs) October 30, 2017
In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, Legend X will perform a medley of the classic album's best cuts.
Is this the beginning of a comeback, ONTD?
A tribute act does not a comeback make. I'm mad at her for abandoning us.
I just want her to go back to her roots and do another B2B. She should not care if it becomes a hit or not, she's way past that now. Just want quality Xtina sound, not some forced shit like Lotus.
I wish, but I'm not getting my hopes up
screamingsinging Run To You! That's my favorite song from the soundtrack.
As for Christina... she'll literally do anything except release an album... Oreo and perfume commercials. Voiceover work for the Emoji movie. Filming a sci-fi movie. Etc. Etc. I've now lost the ability to get excited over the next album until it officially hits iTunes.... (in 2042 lol).
Still love her tho <3 Yesterday was the 15 year anniversary of Stripped. Iconic.
Um I need her in Sharknado VIII - her voice holds the key to defeating the sharks. Scientista hook her up to a loud speaker and her mighty voice kills em softly.