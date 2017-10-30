Christina Aguilera to Tribute Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard at the AMAs

A tribute act does not a comeback make. I'm mad at her for abandoning us. Reply

I would die if she delivers something similar to Kelly's new album.



I just want her to go back to her roots and do another B2B. She should not care if it becomes a hit or not, she's way past that now. Just want quality Xtina sound, not some forced shit like Lotus. Reply

she won't Reply

she'd still be like current britney relevant if it weren't for her stank attitude Reply

It's so sad ONTD still pits women against each other. Please learn from Britney and be nice. :) Reply

Xtina hasn't been a bitch since Bionic tho and the biggest reason she is struggling is, because she hasn't been on tour in a decade. Reply

lol what was bionic like 2010? that's still over a decades worth of industry badwill cause i remember everyone from mariah to mary j blige saying she was stank and foul. if she didn't get the voice she would be on dancing with the stars Reply

Loved by only elderly gays is not a legacy to be proud of. Reply

Britney and Christina are both irrelevant. Christina gets invited to do tributes for legends while Britney rots in Vegas, doing Instagram fashion shows and painting at the level of a 5-year-old. Reply

How does Brandy feel about this? Reply

where is brandy? Reply

Lol Reply

Whitney dying on Brandy's birthday was Whitney passing the torch to Brandy! Whitney died so Brandy could live! Reply

Please tell me didn't actually pull a Mama Brown Reply

mte Reply

underrated comment lol Reply

Is this the beginning of a comeback, ONTD?



I wish, but I'm not getting my hopes up Reply

Come through Legend Reply

lol she's so extra Reply

Walk, turn, pose, stop... Legend X gave us what she got Reply

I don't mind when people are extra in certain contexts like here Reply

where? she looked good and acted accordingly Reply

she got this snatched and for what Reply

vision in white tbh Reply

yass boo walk that walk Reply

back to basics was her best era, looks wise. Reply

this is going to be worse than having extreme diarrhea. Reply

Make another Stripped or GTFO Reply

thank u... Reply

Rise up Legend X, this is the beginning. I read on Twitter she made a lot of changes on her management team so maybe this is something for the album Reply

Is that legit or just stan wishing? because i haven't heard squat about it and i follow a bunch of xtina stans Reply

supposedly it has not been revealed yet but soon, and its a """fact""". who knows tbh Reply

She needs to just go to a isolated farm with Linda Perry, a guitar, and a piano. Reply

I would love to see her screaming singing Run To You! That's my favorite song from the soundtrack. Reply

gonna be positive here and say i hope she does "queen of the night"! Reply

i dont care what anyone says I love this movie and I think Whitney was fantastic in it, she and whatshisname had amazing chemistry Reply

The Bodyguard is iconic. The soundtrack is fucking incredible and Whitney looked stunning throughout the whole film. Reply

agree on all counts. i begged my mum to buy the video back in the day, but she refused :-( but at least i had the cassett with the song that i (painstakingly) recorded off of the radio lol Reply

I agree! Reply

gaga and bcoop are coming for ha tho



LMAO Reply

My tween self was obsessed with it. I obsessively watched all the interviews and bts stuff. Reply

I watched this movie last year (never watched it before), it was awful and her acting was shit Reply

i'm legit surprised there hasn't been a remake of this movie yet Reply

wasn't there supposed to be one with Rihanna? or am I imagining things? Reply

I thought Beyonce was in the running? Reply

I remember that one with Rihanna, love ha but LOL no ty. Reply

Beyond the Lights was The Bodyguard-ish Reply

Who could possibly fill those shoes? Whitney at her prime was just head and shoulders above any of our current pop stars. Reply

Whitney seemed to like her so I'm here for it. Also judging from Christina's vocals on the canned Voice/hologram performance - she gave I Have Nothing and I'm Every Woman justice. Even though Whitney didn't have the actual range of other artists (which I was surprised to learn), I still find her voice to be the absolute best out of all the contemporary vocalists.



As for Christina... she'll literally do anything except release an album... Oreo and perfume commercials. Voiceover work for the Emoji movie. Filming a sci-fi movie. Etc. Etc. I've now lost the ability to get excited over the next album until it officially hits iTunes.... (in 2042 lol).



Still love her tho <3 Yesterday was the 15 year anniversary of Stripped. Iconic. Reply

Filming a sci-fi movie. Etc. Etc.



Um I need her in Sharknado VIII - her voice holds the key to defeating the sharks. Scientista hook her up to a loud speaker and her mighty voice kills em softly. Reply

Yeah, the stripped anniversary made me very emotional Reply

Remember when Christina sang I Wanna Run to You on the BET awards like 17 years ago...



And then Whitney was like that was the best rendition I’ve ever heard beside myself lol Reply

I remember that lol. I thought X-tina did pretty well. Some of those notes were questionable but overall it was a good performance. Especially when you consider that she was only 19 at the time. Reply

this wasn't very good tbh Reply

This is.....not good...lmfao Reply

I forgot she used to tap her mic like she was doing morse code Reply

This performance was quite flawed but so endearing in the way Whitney praises Christina; it really surprised her Reply

Homegirl couldn't come close to doing Whitney justice basically in her vocal prime, lord knows this medley is gonna be a mess. Reply

