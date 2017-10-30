'Stranger Things' creators defend divisive season 2 episode
- 'The Lost Sister' was controversial with fans as it functioned as a detour from the main plot with Eleven traveling to meet her 'sister' from the lab who is now leading a gang of criminals.
- The Duffer Brothers said they wanted to try something different and experiment with the series. They likened it to having a pilot for a different series in the middle of the show.
- They say Eleven's season arc doesn't work without it; "Whether this works or not, we need this building block in here or the whole show is going to collapse. It’s not going to end well. The Mind Flayer is going to take over Hawkins.”
- On Eleven's journey: "I didn’t want her to just magically save the day. Just like Luke Skywalker, she needed to go off on her own and learn something about herself.”
They definitely left it open on El, though.
But didn't know it yet?
also, just a terrible fucking idea to put "a pilot for another show" in the middle of your end few episodes.
I'm kinda surprised they out-and-out admitted they were trying out a backdoor pilot. With only nine episodes, that's such a waste. Altho, since season 1 had eight episodes, I wonder if this is really Episode 9 and Netflix wanted them to tack this on to try it out.
This doesn't surprise me at all. If you have one hit show, you immediately start working on the next one. That's how the business works. I am surprised they admitted it so easily though.
I liked the whole season, really. I was cautiously optimistic and I'm happy with it
As a tabletop player, I also enjoyed that the episode was very reminiscent of Shadowrun. One of my favorite things about tabletops are crossover sessions/arcs with other systems or campaigns, and it felt very much like one of those!
and it wasn't a building block for eleven's character - she didn't learn anything new. she and hopper were in danger if she didn't close the gate, just like when she lifted the van in s1. she didn't need to tap into anything to get that power boost, so it was literally pointless
you have some of the best meta about this show in these posts tho
This disney channel realness
my main takeaway was i couldn't decide whose power i'd rather have tbh
Because minorities of race, gender, sexuality, etc feel like outcasts now and this was 33 years ago?
During a Republican president?
Or maybe it was just the Keith Haring book I was reading earlier...
Overall I loved season 2! More than season 1 tbh
I loved the dance scene at the end
I still think the scariest of both seasons was the opening scene in 1!
If you were fine with season 1 I think you will be fine with season 2!
There might be a couple visuals that are more intense than season 1 though
