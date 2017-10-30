'Stranger Things' creators defend divisive season 2 episode

There's already a post on this. On the front page too. Reply

No, that post is about other people's reaction to the episode. Clearly, the negative reaction has been vocal enough for the creators to respond.

Didn't see it when I submitted. I'll delete it if it causes problems.

right?? taking attention away from all the other crazy exciting posts rn

right? id rather have all posts on stranger things than anything else

yeah, that part of the story was totally unnecesary and weird

so is papa her and kali's biological father?

it seems to allude to that, ya. kinda open ended though.

Probably not Kali's, didn't that newspaper clip have her reported as a missing kid?



They definitely left it open on El, though. Reply

I thought her sister said she was pregnant when signing up for the experiments?

But didn't know it yet?

But didn't know it yet? Reply

that's what i read on wiki. i assumed she signed up maybe for $$$ while her eggo was already preggo.

he's eleven's (i think ) but not kali's. kali was kidnapped frm london

Unless they plan to feature other special kids to help kill whatever the fuck that is in the upside down, they could have kept it tbh...

this ep actually really worries me because they said in beyond stranger things something like "something bad can't keep happening in hawkins once a year, eventually these characters are going to have to leave" but i think, as proved by how terrible this ep was, the show collapses outside of Hawkins. it's like the original Twin Peaks in that way.

also, just a terrible fucking idea to put "a pilot for another show" in the middle of your end few episodes.



also, just a terrible fucking idea to put "a pilot for another show" in the middle of your end few episodes. Reply

literally right in between a cliffhanger too like wtf

i liked the ep and didn't think it collapsed outside of Hawkins tbh, but the 2nd paragraph is v true.

They likened it to having a pilot for a different series in the middle of the show.



I'm kinda surprised they out-and-out admitted they were trying out a backdoor pilot. With only nine episodes, that's such a waste. Altho, since season 1 had eight episodes, I wonder if this is really Episode 9 and Netflix wanted them to tack this on to try it out. Reply

the title of the episode was originally announced as "the lost brother", before changing to sister upon release so i think it was always planned??? still weird tho

They likened it to having a pilot for a different series in the middle of the show.



This doesn't surprise me at all. If you have one hit show, you immediately start working on the next one. That's how the business works. I am surprised they admitted it so easily though. Reply

i'm kind of hoping they're planning to increase the number of eps by one each season so that the (supposed) final season ends with, *gasp* Eleven episodes

They didn't say it WAS one. They said it's like one. Big difference.

I loved eleven's punk look tho lol

I was debating dressing up as bitchin' Eleven for work tomorrow but I don't care about work that much and it could be a spoiler. 🙃

I might just do the makeup for tomorrow for fun lol

You could say you're going as Allison Reynolds.

lmao i thought it was so cute

Yeah that was the one good thing that came out of time spent with the punk gang. And I love that Hopper told her he thought it was a cool look.

me too, she looked amazing!

I liked the episode.

I liked the whole season, really. I was cautiously optimistic and I'm happy with it

I liked it too. It emphasized how much complex grey morality there is in that world, and left possibilities open for season 3 that wouldn't leave gaping plot holes if a third season doesn't happen.



As a tabletop player, I also enjoyed that the episode was very reminiscent of Shadowrun. One of my favorite things about tabletops are crossover sessions/arcs with other systems or campaigns, and it felt very much like one of those! Reply

like it wouldn't have been so bad if the ep wasn't so gd derivative and predictable. we knew from the jump that eleven was gonna betray kali and go back to hawkins, so it was a waste of time



and it wasn't a building block for eleven's character - she didn't learn anything new. she and hopper were in danger if she didn't close the gate, just like when she lifted the van in s1. she didn't need to tap into anything to get that power boost, so it was literally pointless Reply

I think "betray Kali" is a bit strong lol. I'm not a huge Eleven fan, but it's more Kali's wrongdoing here to guilt trip and manipulate Eleven into thinking they belong together and her mother made her find her specifically to join up with her and kill their abusers. It was just Eleven saying "im going my own way". that Kali took that as a betrayal (if she did) is more on her than Eleven.

bruh you're the only person w sanity here i'm legit concerned over these insane overreactions or even anyone saying it was dumb like lmao

Parent

i don't think kali took that as a betrayal and i wouldn't say she was outright manipulative, but she was being very self serving when eleven came to the group. she was definitely genuinely happy to be reunited with her sister in a way, but she also saw eleven as the means to an end.

you have some of the best meta about this show in these posts tho



you have some of the best meta about this show in these posts tho Reply

Parent

Did any of their conversations pass the Bechdel Test?

Only good parts of the episode were the flashbacks that explained her mom's loop/cycle and the end scene when she moved the truck. Everything else in the episode seemed completely pointless.

give Kali and The Outcasts a spinoff show!

I like the girl with the Afro

I enjoyed Kali but thought the rest of her crew were annoying af

Parent

I agree. Like next season, if they just brought in Kali, I'd be fine with it.

Parent

yeah they didnt have one likable member. maybe funshine but would i watch a show for him?? doubt

they were. all their dumbass nicknames. like ya'all just couldnt be Susan and Tommy or something.

Same. Plus I kinda get Kali's justification for revenge murder, but how do these people fit into that? What motivates them because just being her friend isn't enough reason for me. It makes them look like psychos.

Parent

I kind of hate whenever there are ~punk outcast~ types of characters because it's always so OTT. Like they have crazy hair! And wear fingerless gloves! And live in a warehouse! It's so trope-y or something.

Parent

Nah, they were all dumb.

keep it

this flop request

no thanks

i dont watch the show, but why is everyone so anti this ?

Parent

flop

i loved them all

Parent

This disney channel realness

this was all so cliche and annoying to me :x

I loved Funshine but that's it.

Parent

i liked it? watching it i had no idea ppl would have such intense feelings about it either way, it was nice to have an episode featuring a cool af woc too

my main takeaway was i couldn't decide whose power i'd rather have tbh



my main takeaway was i couldn't decide whose power i'd rather have tbh Reply

of course no one commented on ur best point lmao transparent af

idg everyone wanted more characters of color but when theyre included in the show then no one wants it? i understand the criticisms of making the characters of color delinquents and outcasts and criminals, thats cliche as fuck, but theres also ton of potential for all of them to be fleshed out in the future to move beyond those cliches and be fully rounded characters in their own right.

Parent

Plus, it was 1984?



Because minorities of race, gender, sexuality, etc feel like outcasts now and this was 33 years ago?

During a Republican president?



Or maybe it was just the Keith Haring book I was reading earlier... Reply

Quite frankly, I'd rather have the WOC right there in Hawkins and not some big city detour. And I wish they'd found a better actress for Kali, I admire the intention behind giving an unknown WOC the most part of an episode but surely they could have gone for someone better, there are thousands out there.

That's pretty much how I felt. It wasn't the thing I was most invested in in the show, but it was by no means some travesty.

i'd want kali's power so that i can make myself look like a yt person when needed

Parent

I loved ep 6 and ep 8 so this being in the middle really killed the momentum of the season so much for me. I know a lot of people complained about Eleven being away from the rest of the gang but I actually don't mind that, after what she's been through I feel like it was important for her to grow and have some self-discovery time by herself without Mike and the other kids involved. But ep 7 was just bad for me, it could have been done so much better.

While I missed her being around the boys I was fine with it assuming she'll be back in the gang for season 3

ia. the episode itself was one note and cliche and the members of kali's little group were practically caricatures.

Jim Hopper dancing to No Diggity - Blackstreet #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Qqvfz98wWK — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017



Is there a way to actually embed a twitter video? 'Cause this is my favorite thing ever. Reply

Lolol

lmao that twitter is amazing

Just watched the finale



Overall I loved season 2! More than season 1 tbh



I loved the dance scene at the end Reply

Sis, with absolutely no spoilers, can you tell me how scary season 2 was compared to season 1 (I'm a huge baby with scary shows/movies)??

I will do my best!



I still think the scariest of both seasons was the opening scene in 1!



If you were fine with season 1 I think you will be fine with season 2!



There might be a couple visuals that are more intense than season 1 though Reply

Parent

season 1 was way scarier, there was only 1 moment where i think i ~jumped, there was more action and less atmosphere

Parent

It depends; I think season 1 is more conventionally terrifying, but if you struggle with themes of abuse, gaslighting, or psychological trauma, this might be difficult for you. There were some parts that really scared me as someone recovering from a couple decades of abuse (not in a cheap manipulative way like American Horror Story, though - it's very earnestly done throughout the season).

Edited at 2017-10-31 04:55 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-31 04:55 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

