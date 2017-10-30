Mmmm cute but that first video... she always looks a little bit.. too tanned.



I'm surprised more people don't call her out on that Reply

people here like her a shit ton Reply

for tanning? lmao get a grip Reply

she's really not that dark tho. its just that she's usually in shit lighting Reply

She's done a really good job at managing to not be called out despite clearly wanting to pass as nonwhite. I think the fact that she's an ally to the LGBT community, made feminist statements, and has not tried to participate in black culture like Miley or Iggy did, has helped. Plus she can sing.

Yeah I like her but it can get a little sus tbh Reply

mte Reply

The first still is... wow Reply

i thought she was in blackface tbh Reply

I was just thinking that black and white filters on white folks do not make them look like brown skin people. I almost thought she was doing a blackface costume till I read Bette Davis. Reply

agree Reply

her skin color..... girl..... Reply

for real, I thought she was doing blackface at first and was ready for hell to break loose. Reply

Neither of them really look like Bette or Joan, but she won a couple of points for liking All About Eve Reply

she's gorgeous Reply

Gurl there's only one diva that is on her shit list and that is Faye Dunaway. Reply

I liked All About Eve. Glad my professor for my "Deconstructing the Diva" class assigned the class to watch it. Reply

Omg I would love that class lol what other films or books did you read /watch? Reply

I loved it! For my final, I wrote about Confessions on a Dance Floor and did a painting of her from the photoshoot. The album is autobiographical, especially after how poorly she did with American Life and the shit She faced. She wanted to keep My painting, but I put hard work and an all-nighter to do it, so I kept it. My professor was amazing, and we read books and saw films and really dissected them.



We saw The Rose with Bette Midler (the Janis Joplin movie), All About Eve, Truth or Dare by Madonna, Paris is Burning, and a Celia Cruz documentary. We read Master Class with Maria Callas and Song of the Lark by Willa Cather. We also read Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. I can't believe I remember the class. That was 4 years ago. Lmao Reply

It's one of the few movies from the so called golden age that deserves the hype. Reply

best american screenplay tbh Reply

did she get a nose job recently? Reply

nah, her rhinoplasty and brow lift were done years ago Reply

this is cringeworthy and it's always hilarious to see these young stars trying to emulate/pretending they're fans of classic hollywood icons so they can appear classier. Reply

lol MTE, they're trying to act like they're cultured or an old soul or something and it's so cringy.



I'm not even halfway through the comments and already you guys are doing the most lmao haven't seen this length of collective reach in a while wb ontd Reply

u mad, boo? Reply

Lol love it!



I was hoping to see some feud costumes aka Joan Crawford and Bette Davis Reply

I feel like somethings are better left private. But we live in this time where people feel the need to share every cringworthy moment of their lives.



I would have never known the intent had I not been told. Reply

She always tries so hard to be retro, it's pathetic. Reply

lmao perfect Reply

so much shoulder motion....but lovely hair. Reply

This is pretty terrible. Reply

