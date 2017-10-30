October 30th, 2017, 09:07 pm mistqueens Ariana Grande Channels Bette Davis for Halloween Ariana has once again shown that she is Queen of the Gays by reciting an entire All About Eve monologue from memory. Iconic. Source 2 Tagged: ariana grande Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9797 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:15 am (UTC)
Gurl there's only one diva that is on her shit list and that is Faye Dunaway.
We saw The Rose with Bette Midler (the Janis Joplin movie), All About Eve, Truth or Dare by Madonna, Paris is Burning, and a Celia Cruz documentary. We read Master Class with Maria Callas and Song of the Lark by Willa Cather. We also read Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. I can't believe I remember the class. That was 4 years ago. Lmao
I was hoping to see some feud costumes aka Joan Crawford and Bette Davis
I would have never known the intent had I not been told.