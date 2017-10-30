NHL Star Connor McDavid Receives Backlash For His Halloween Costume

i mean, who would want to willingly look anything like either of those two dumbasses? Reply

im so grateful my current favourite team decided to show up like this

https://instagram.fyyc2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/t51.2885-15/e35/22858462_361313854281606_6791579141750652928_n.jpg

https://instagram.fyyc2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/t51.2885-15/e35/23101246_372526379857159_8840121255945306112_n.jpg



what a bunch of fucking dorks 😂😂

that's such a cute photo, awwwwwwww 💗💗 Reply

What's offensive about this? Isn't the whole point of Halloween to dress up as something scary?



Her instagram caption was really stupid though... Reply

What's offensive about this? Isn't the whole point of Halloween to dress up as something scary?



This. Reply

Clearly no one believes he has the personality to make this costume as a parody.



I don't know them and I can tell they were just trying to go as a cute couple. Which is ironic based on the "people" they dressed up as. Reply

no sis

halloween is the one night a year that a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it Reply

Lmao Reply

not orange enough!!! & you play for the oilers - you've got that shade of orange.



no but ugh @ the first caption. Reply

Lmfaoo Connor McDavid saw Crosby at the white house and was like hold my drink. Reply

Why did Sidney have to do me like that? :( Reply

Sid's a rich white man who's bff's with a Putin supporter so... Reply

sid has always been trash sis where you been Reply

he's trash. stan someone else, I suggest someone with a personality. Reply

sidney has been boring for years. stop expecting anything interesting outta him. Reply

i can understand a canadian thinking "this isn't my country and i need to show respect by going to the white house even if i disagree with the president" but in all his comments about it crosby seemed more like the sticking his head in the sand "why should i even have political opinions" type. i like crosby so that was pretty disappointing Reply

I'm trying to figure out which side is "'offended"" honestly. Reply

same lmao Reply

same Reply

MTE Reply

I am gonna go with both, probably. Leaning more towards Dump supporters though. Reply

LMFAO Reply

i see nothing wrong with him dressing like this, as long as i am assured that he's MOCKING trump, and this isn't like ... a tribute. Reply

It doesn't look like a tribute to me either, that fright wig lol Reply

My dash is a mess about this. I just don't see how anyone is defending it, but they are. Reply

maybe because theres literally nothing to be offended about Reply

i mean, it's not a very imaginative costume but idk why it would be tone deaf?? it's not like he's dressing up as 45 to say he's a great president or anything.



he even looks like he's got makeup to look the right orangey hue, lol. Reply

they meant the original caption was tone deaf lol, sorry i didnt clarify that better :( Reply

oh, lol. that's okay i didn't read through the whole post as a typical ontder otherwise i probably would have realized that Reply

It's fucking Halloween. Get over it. Reply

lame costume. why are NHLers so lame?? Reply

There's only enough room for one personality in the league so all the players have to share it.



PK doesn't want to share so that's why everyone rips on him. Reply

i feel like this happens whenever anyone is president for halloween? masks are sold of their faces. people dress like them. Reply

i was palin a million years ago because it was the easiest fucking costume ever Reply

Edited at 2017-10-31 02:19 am (UTC) LOL Reply

Her makeup is terrible here. Reply

I don't know anything about them at all but they're striking me as really bland people. Reply

they are. someone commented something about this on twitter and said "you and your sister" and i died lmao

Reply

He's a hockey player, only the black ones and Tyler Sequin have personalities Reply

PK!!! I'm mad at Montreal for doing him like that. Reply

you left out jagr! Reply

Vernon Fiddler has a personality, but he retired. 😔 Reply

The NHL is seriously operating against its own interests -- audiences get into over-the-top personalities in sports, just like any other entertainment industry. That sells jerseys and tickets etc etc. Instead, they're like, "can you act as boring as possible? Thx." So so so dumb. Reply

lmfao I used to know Tyler, saying he has a personality is being generous Reply

