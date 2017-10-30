gp1

NHL Star Connor McDavid Receives Backlash For His Halloween Costume

Famous NHL athlete Connor McDavid has caused a stir with his choice of Halloween costume, as he and his girlfriend went as Tr**p and Melania.
mcdavidastrump
His girlfriend posted the photo captioned "Making America Great Again" and then later changed it to "Mr and Mrs. Trumpus"

Most people responded in outrage over him choosing to dress up as Tramp, calling his costume and the original instagram caption "tone deaf' and "dumb".







Are you offended by his costume, ONTD?
