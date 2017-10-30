NHL Star Connor McDavid Receives Backlash For His Halloween Costume
Famous NHL athlete Connor McDavid has caused a stir with his choice of Halloween costume, as he and his girlfriend went as Tr**p and Melania.
His girlfriend posted the photo captioned "Making America Great Again" and then later changed it to "Mr and Mrs. Trumpus"
Most people responded in outrage over him choosing to dress up as Tramp, calling his costume and the original instagram caption "tone deaf' and "dumb".
Are you offended by his costume, ONTD?
It appears Connor McDavid misinterpreted the Oilers’ need for offensive right wingers pic.twitter.com/ogAn8x1mNf— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 30, 2017
figures that the first time connor mcdavid showed even a hint of personality it would be to showcase that he's actually a bad person— Will Crist (@will_crist) October 30, 2017
Connor McDavid is making Halloween great again 👀— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2017
➡️ https://t.co/hFraJ6s83N pic.twitter.com/3836h32sC7
im so grateful my current favourite team decided to show up like this
https://instagram.fyyc2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/t51.2885-15/e35/22858462_361313854281606_6791579141750652928_n.jpg
https://instagram.fyyc2-1.fna.fbcdn.net/t51.2885-15/e35/23101246_372526379857159_8840121255945306112_n.jpg
what a bunch of fucking dorks 😂😂
Her instagram caption was really stupid though...
This.
I don't know them and I can tell they were just trying to go as a cute couple. Which is ironic based on the "people" they dressed up as.
halloween is the one night a year that a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it
Lmao
no but ugh @ the first caption.
he even looks like he's got makeup to look the right orangey hue, lol.
PK doesn't want to share so that's why everyone rips on him.
"and im hillary clinton"
"shut up"