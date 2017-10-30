According to Nicki Minaj, only the 'intelligent & elite ones' understood her Motorsport verse

😩. Only the intelligent & the elite ones understood this section. Well versed in American pop culture. My fave rappers make me think. Yours? https://t.co/us1SluLOgE — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2017



🤣😭😭 that flew over heads too at first. So funny. https://t.co/MZRpjUfMiP — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2017

Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth

Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth

You see them stats, you know what I am about

I am the champ, I'm Iron Mike in a bout

Attention, I'ma need you to face front

You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt

Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts

My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)

You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie

All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi

I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy

Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy

This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Saks though

I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though

I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho

Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow

I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party

If Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi

Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty

I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti

"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"

That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti

It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi

Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)

SOURCESONTD, did her Boosie and Uzi references fly over your heads? Is Nicki the Queen of Pop Culture references?