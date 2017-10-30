According to Nicki Minaj, only the 'intelligent & elite ones' understood her Motorsport verse
😩. Only the intelligent & the elite ones understood this section. Well versed in American pop culture. My fave rappers make me think. Yours? https://t.co/us1SluLOgE— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2017
🤣😭😭 that flew over heads too at first. So funny. https://t.co/MZRpjUfMiP— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2017
Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth
Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth
You see them stats, you know what I am about
I am the champ, I'm Iron Mike in a bout
Attention, I'ma need you to face front
You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt
Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts
My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)
You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie
All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi
I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy
Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy
This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Saks though
I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though
I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho
Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow
I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party
If Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi
Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty
I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti
"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"
That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti
It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi
Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)
SOURCES
1 2 3
ONTD, did her Boosie and Uzi references fly over your heads? Is Nicki the Queen of Pop Culture references?
yup
Also, I'm not sure if she got the Lombardi reference right if that should be Vince. Because it's the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Not sure who the Nick reference is too that got hit by a Gotti.
Matter in point, none of it sounds right. =\
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:47 am (UTC)