Katy Perry dresses up as the old Katy for Halloween
October 30, 2017
Katy Perry appears to be bringing the old Katy back to life for Halloween.
She posted a video of herself in a wig that looks like her old hair on her instagram stories with this portion of Adele's 'When We Were Young' playing:
"Let me photograph you in this light
In case it is the last time that we might
Be exactly like we were before we realised
We were sad"
Her haircut has been quite unpopular:
Omg 😂 the best pics. Ill post the video of her falling 3+ times once I get home @ChrisAntonacci1 @tylerjfitz @BernD325 @katycatkristen pic.twitter.com/idnZt1AVhH— Britt (CT Katy Cat) (@katycat_ctbpv) October 12, 2017
