Katy Perry dresses up as the old Katy for Halloween

the old katy cant come to the phone right now Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's kind of hilarious that Katy was working so hard to meme herself when she was promoting her album and Taylor immediately got one with the "can't come to the phone right now" thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this seems true. it's funny bc with katy it seemed so lame and like a desperate appeal to whatever her label thought was "youth culture" but then taylor snatched it mainly bc she was being so earnest and what she thought was "edgy"...it's like a total race to the bottom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is interesting (and tragic for Katy lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was the first thing i thought of when i saw the post, PROMOTE LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO KATY! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao literally the 1st thing that crossed my mind. a jab at taytay, for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this look better Reply

Thread

Link

I saw her live last week. I enjoyed it. I might see her again when CRJ opens for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm seeing her next week (so sad still I won't get CRJ 😪) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like part of the reason the short hair appears to age her so much is because there's less to distract from the cakiness of the full drag makeup she wears 90% of the time. Also, I wish her hair stylist would stop styling her bangs down against her forehead. Sabotage, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

what kind of beta sex kitten personality ritual sacrifice Reply

Thread

Link

it’s crazy how the color and length really

changes her face Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so much better with longer, black hair. Reply

Thread

Link

Even the various "wild" hair colors worked better on her than the blonde. I think if she had gone blonde, but kept it longer, no one would have cared. But, in this post Britney-meltdown world, that kind of chop just sent out a signal that she is not well and all of her actions since then just seem to confirm that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





thought she was channeling this Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so much better Reply

Thread

Link

God that wig really just highlights how awful that blonde looks on her. I originally thought she was just aging badly but it's the cut/color that's just disastrous. Literally anything else would look better than that. Reply

Thread

Link

Black hair w/ bangs look again please Reply

Thread

Link

Lol she a hack. Ha flopage has nothing to do w the length of ha wig Reply

Thread

Link

Still cackling at the people who swore she was flopping because of her haircut and not the fact that everything about this era has been a mess. Short hair, long hair don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow like a total 180 lol Reply

Thread

Link