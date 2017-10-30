CI Kathryn

Bethenny Frankel faces backlash over going to social media to help with her sick dog



Bethany Frankel begs fans on social media for help during her beloved dog Cookie's 45-minute seizure. The hosts discuss. "I honestly couldn't even watch the video," says guest co-host and animal lover Eve. "Years ago I was on tour... I had a little Yorkie and she started convulsing... we were able to find an emergency vet which thank God, but it's not right to film it. I need to deal with it... I feel terrible for her, I just think it's weird."

-Cookie eventually made it to the vet but unfortunately has passed away.
















Everything about this was so sad.
