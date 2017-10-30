Bethenny Frankel faces backlash over going to social media to help with her sick dog
Bethany Frankel begs fans on social media for help during her beloved dog Cookie's 45-minute seizure. The hosts discuss. "I honestly couldn't even watch the video," says guest co-host and animal lover Eve. "Years ago I was on tour... I had a little Yorkie and she started convulsing... we were able to find an emergency vet which thank God, but it's not right to film it. I need to deal with it... I feel terrible for her, I just think it's weird."
-Cookie eventually made it to the vet but unfortunately has passed away.
It’s clear what’ll happen, but panic/trauma w 7 yr old is a lot. Constant seizures for 45 mins in car to vet 45 mins away. #sadhelpless— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017
And u are amazing. When ur alone in something terrifying, u don’t know whether to move dog,put stick in mouth or sit still. This waa rough.— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017
Bc u cannot call dog 911, so I needed you. I literally didn’t know if lifting her would kill her or if she’d swallow tongue @krtrmom— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017
My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one was. Thank u for the love u gave to me &my peanut. See u on the other side pic.twitter.com/a2bBlc1RDy— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017
Everything about this was so sad.
how long do those types of dogs usually live? :( so sad that she passed aww
That's sad.
And ones that are .: are usually far away 😭
This just prompted me to see what I can do if my dog has one.
and the dog DIED from it? it was only 7? This is gross.
It happened at 10pm and here wasn't a 24hr place available and as she said there's no animal 911. She was probably afraid of doing something that would make it worse and panicking.
RIP, poor baby 😢
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:17 am (UTC)