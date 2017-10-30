Bethenny Frankel faces backlash over going to social media to help with her sick dog

oh wow this was hard to read

how long do those types of dogs usually live? :( so sad that she passed aww Reply

Where was she that the vet was so far away?



That's sad. Reply

The Hamptons. Reply

vets / animal hospitals aren't available or open 24 hours a day so i agree with Bethenny. Reply

It’s true

And ones that are .: are usually far away 😭 Reply

Some are in NY but the ones that are are in the city, so if she's in the Hamptons, the Animal Medical Center is near 59th and would have been an hour drive for her from Long Island. She could have taken her there but I don't think she would have made it :/ Reply

Yes they are. There are two 24 hour animal hospitals in my city and it’s a medium sized city. Reply

There are two 24 hour facilities where I live. I’m sure she could’ve found something Reply

The one she found was 45 minutes away. And she went there when she found out so it didn't help much. Reply

there's four 24h animal clinics within 3 miles of my place, and thank god i only had to take my cat to one once. Reply

There are emergency 24 hour vets. I know because I spent an entire night crying/$1,500 in one. Reply

I'd legit have to drive 2 hours to get to one. i know that not everyone has an extreme like that Reply

I live in a shitty small town and there is ALWAYS an emergency vet open. You just call any vet and they connect you to the one that is open. Reply

I can't be angry at someone who tried to help their dog.



This just prompted me to see what I can do if my dog has one. Reply

My dog has seizures. If they last longer than a few minutes (one or two, MAX) I would be out the door with the vet dialing on the phone. I know that the longer the seizure is/the longer it takes to come out of the seizure, the more dire it is. So 45 minutes is fucking ridiculous to me....



and the dog DIED from it? it was only 7? This is gross. Reply

The dog was 17. Reply

oh! I think I read 7 year old as the dogs age. That's an old dog. Different story. Filming it still seems gross. Reply

Parent

idk why she didn't call a vet but rip lil baby :( my cat just passed away three weeks ago and i still cry every day, losing a pet is rough Reply

ok Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper. Reply

That's a weird af thing to broadcast - like, who wants to see that? Reply

omg noooo I just googled cookie last week to see if the dog was still alive :( rip Reply

Eh, I went to google when my bb (who unfortunately passed) had some kind of diabetic fit.



It happened at 10pm and here wasn't a 24hr place available and as she said there's no animal 911. She was probably afraid of doing something that would make it worse and panicking.



RIP, poor baby 😢



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

Wow wtf 45min seizure? Jfc 😪 Reply

I'm sure she was probably just freaked the fuck out and trying to do whatever she could think of at the moment. She obviously wasn't thinking clearly. Reply

Yeah, mte Reply

My parents next door neighbors accidentally poisoned our dogs and they just came clean about it like 6 months ago. This was practically 10 years ago. Reply

wtf how did they do that? I'm sorry thats awful. Reply

They sprayed weed killer along the conjoined fence and never said anything. So dogs being dog ate grass around that area. Reply

Are you going to poison your neighbours? Reply

Damn, that’s crazy. I wonder what prompted them to admit it Reply

i just lost my dog of 12 years over a week ago and i got a shock when i opened her instastory. seems like a weird thing to post Reply

I'm sorry about your dog, bb. I lost my cat a while back, and he was about the same age. :( Reply

Did she film the seizure on her Instastory? I just saw the videos of her freaking out. Reply

yeah she did one snap of it and the rest are of her freaking out. Reply

45 min seizure? holy fuck that’s sad. I would be panicking, not knowing what to do. Are vets even open 24-7? What happens when u have a pet emergency when their closed? ): Reply

