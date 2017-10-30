Who went home on DWTS? 25x08
Teams for the team dance:
Monster Mash: Jordan & Lindsay, Lindsey & Mark, Nikki & Artem, Terrell & Cheryl
Phantom of the Ballroom: Drew & Emma, Frankie & Witney, Vanessa & Maks, Victoria & Val
Team #PhantomOfTheBallroom is there inside your mind! @MrDrewScott, @frankiemuniz, @VanessaLachey, and @Arlenv1!— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 31, 2017
🎶❤️🎶#DWTS pic.twitter.com/NlDvTV7U8V
Terrell and Cheryl
Nikki and Artem
Drew and Emma
Vanessa and Maks
SURPRISE DOUBLE ELIMINATION!
Nikki and Artem
Vanessa and Maks
Source:
Me & my TV
Team dance tweet source
Pictures from DWTS Twitter
All the dances can be viewed here
BULLSHIT
AND WHAT THE FUCK AT SURPRISE DOUBLE ELIMINATION
Frankie is killin' it. Jordan and Lindsey are too predictable and of course they dance well, but Frankie captivates me. Also lindsey pretty much did her dance in her music video but with derek.
Team Monster Mash was a mess. Team Phantom was definitely better
I loved the Phantom team dance though and I'm so happy Frankie killed it tonight❤️❤️
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:55 am (UTC)
I was shocked! ALSO NIKKI OUT BEFORE DREW AND TERRELL WHO SHOULD BE GONE!
I'm very relieved Frankie was safe tho, idk why but I was super paranoid he'd go home after last week and him being in jeopardy the week before :/ He really killed it tonight, that 30 was well deserved and he was great with Team Phantom too
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:20 am (UTC)
Frankie's attitude and enthusiasm is so infectious, I def want him in the finals. I'd actually love for him to get 2nd because I want Jordan and Lindsay to win.
That Phantom dance was awesome. My favorite group dance is the This Is Halloween one tho with Nick Carter and Tamar and whoever else was on that season. I especially liked that one Bc Derek had never lost a group dance before then lol. I might go rewatch it now lol
Who the hell makes these decisions to have surprise double eliminations? It's so bizarre to me, especially since as you said the judges didn't seem to know. Tom and Erin didn't seem to know either, Erin was shocked when she looked at her card.
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:37 am (UTC)