Who went home on DWTS? 25x08

IT IS SUCH FUCKING BULLSHIT THAT NIKKI WENT HOME BEFORE DREW AND TERRELL OMFG



AND WHAT THE FUCK AT SURPRISE DOUBLE ELIMINATION

I've been ready for Terrell to go home since week 1

I don't really mind him, especially since he's been good the past couple weeks, but seriously, Nikki was so good and so fun to watch. She didn't deserve this.

That double elimination really took me by surprise. Why couldn't one of them be Terell though? He has far overstayed his welcome.



Frankie is killin' it. Jordan and Lindsey are too predictable and of course they dance well, but Frankie captivates me. Also lindsey pretty much did her dance in her music video but with derek.



Team Monster Mash was a mess. Team Phantom was definitely better

I was honestly shocked at how messy Monster Mash was compared to Phantom. Just based on the people involved, I thought MM had it in the bag before they danced. Phantom's choreo was much better suited to team dancing though.

That was pretty fucking shady to do a double elimination without telling them it'd be a double. Also Drew should have been eliminated.



I loved the Phantom team dance though and I'm so happy Frankie killed it tonight❤️❤️

Frankie is so precious, I love him so much. I really hope he makes it to the finals.

Ugh it is fucking bullshit, like before Terell and Drew?? Also I used to neutral on DWTS but this season I've been getting into it :)

Welcome to the dark side. Once you get into it, it's darn addictive :)

Haha yep, I saw clips from past seasons but never got into it. Holy moly though this season is amazing, like it inspires me to take dance classes again!



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:55 am (UTC)

Maks got eliminated at this time last year too. Last year he fucked up Heather's jazz, the genre she is most trained in as a PROFESSIONAL DANCER. This year he had that weird "personal issue" where Alan filled in and danced with Vanessa instead and people magazine said it was because they had a fight in rehearsals? Super unprofessional and he's been saying he would retire forever. Hang it up flatscreen! Sasha should be a pro instead.

Yeah, I really like Vanessa but I am glad Maks will be gone.

Ugh puredwts is such trash. They're so upset that team phantom won and how that team only one to help Victoria/Val out. Such drama-ramas over there

THIS WAS NOT EVEN BEING MARKETED AS A DOUBLE ELIMINATION.



I was shocked! ALSO NIKKI OUT BEFORE DREW AND TERRELL WHO SHOULD BE GONE!

I'm very relieved Frankie was safe tho, idk why but I was super paranoid he'd go home after last week and him being in jeopardy the week before :/ He really killed it tonight, that 30 was well deserved and he was great with Team Phantom too Nah this was total BSI'm very relieved Frankie was safe tho, idk why but I was super paranoid he'd go home after last week and him being in jeopardy the week before :/ He really killed it tonight, that 30 was well deserved and he was great with Team Phantom too

I'm rooting for Frankie, Lindsey and Jordan. ALSO WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED TO TEAM MONSTER MASH.

Before the season started I was sure I would be rooting for Jordan. In no world did I think I would be so invested in Frankie Muniz. He better be in the finals.



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:20 am (UTC)

That surprise double was bullshit, it felt really mean spirited for them to not give any prior warning whatsoever.



Frankie's attitude and enthusiasm is so infectious, I def want him in the finals. I'd actually love for him to get 2nd because I want Jordan and Lindsay to win.



That Phantom dance was awesome. My favorite group dance is the This Is Halloween one tho with Nick Carter and Tamar and whoever else was on that season. I especially liked that one Bc Derek had never lost a group dance before then lol. I might go rewatch it now lol

This is Halloween was spectacular!! I'm biased bc I was rooting for Nick + I love TNBC but still

That was such a great dance. Even though it won, I thought it deserved to win by a much larger margin. But of course the judges were biased and gave that dumb Derek group dance a super high score too.... Nick and Sharna were robbed that season.

That Halloween dance was so good.

That dance was so good! I don't even remember the other team's dance.

Of course the women got eliminated while the terrible men are still there. I was pretty sure that the final three was going to be Vanessa, Jordan and Lindsey so I guess it will be Frankie, Jordan and Lindsey then.

I cannot believe that Drew clearly fell on his ass and not one judge said a damn thing. He should have gone home.

I honestly didn't know at first if it was part of the dance either because he was so wobbly on other parts.

Nikki's elimination was disappointing but I will say Artem seemed really off tonight, like something was wrong. I thought it was interesting how pissed off the judges looked when they announced the double elimination, you could tell they didn't know either.

He seemed off while dancing, or just in general? I didn't notice but now I'm worried :/



Who the hell makes these decisions to have surprise double eliminations? It's so bizarre to me, especially since as you said the judges didn't seem to know. Tom and Erin didn't seem to know either, Erin was shocked when she looked at her card.



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:37 am (UTC)

