yuri!!! on ice x numéro tokyo collaboration



+ Yuri!!! on ICE will be on the special cover of the December 2017 issue of Numéro Tokyo.
+ The magazine will also feature five pages dedicated to the lead characters Viktor Nikiforov, Katsuki Yuuri and Yuri Plisetsky in the latest fashion of different brands including Dior Homme, Valentino, Giorgio Armani and Saint Laurent. The theme of the image was based on the idea of the trio taking part of a fashion shoot in Paris.

Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2017




Valentino Fall/Winter 2017




Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2017




Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2017



sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4
ontd, what's your favorite "anime x fashion" collaboration?
