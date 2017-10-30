yuri!!! on ice x numéro tokyo collaboration

This series......the fans and shippers are the worst. I can't get into it Reply

Some of them are tied with some Voltron shippers. Seriously it gets ugly. Reply

same Reply

fans can spoil things if you get into the fandom but they are so easily avoidable Reply

lmfao I once tweeted 'I wish Yuri on Ice was about lesbians on ice' or something similar and got so many angry weirdos in my inbox. Reply

idk how people get in contact with the crazy shippers, I tend to stay away from them somehow and I never run into annoying stuff.



That being said, I do love the series, it's really cute and funny but I can understand that it's not for everyone. Reply

WHERE IS SEASON 2 OMFG Reply

Hopefully after the movie which they haven’t released any new info on. Reply

I need info on the movie. I want to know if we’ll get to see their wedding. And OP are you a fan of Free!? They’ve announced a third season and I’m excited to see where the story goes (like if Haru and Rin make it to the Olympics). Reply

I am!! Actually I'm more of a Haru&Rin fan so I'm excited for S3 but only if they actually plan on showing them as pros and/or a "Road to the Olympics" type of thing :D



Otherwise nah, they can keep it. Reply

I feel like that’s what season 3 will be mainly about. Free! always seem to focus on them more than anybody. Reply

There is a theory that it will be about them on the National team, since the promo shows Haru in a jacket with colours similar to the one of the National team. Reply

Mte! Rin's my favorite so I'm biased and I had a hard time caring about all the other stuff in s2, so this better be about Haru and Rin competing and being pros. I like the other people but I don't care to see them taking up screentime. But I guess you have to cater to the public... Reply

omg, there's a third season!? Can't wait to see my bb Mako-chan <3 Reply

There's going to be a third season? Yay! I've missed Free. I'm a HaruRin fan, so I hope it focuses more on them, the main characters, instead of the team divides. As much as I like the Samezuka team, i miss when it was mostly style 5. I'm so excited for 2018, new season of SNK and Free, I wonder what the seasons going to be about Reply

Sailor Moon x Samantha Vega Reply

(In response to the question lol) Reply

Sailor Moon x QPOT for me <3 or Samantha Tiara!!!



...anything SM because I'm trash tbh. Reply

Did you see the GU x Sailor Moon collab? There was a sign saying "only 2 items per person" and there was...a lot left because it's very Little House on the Prairie. Reply

Ugh I love viktor so much! He is such a fashionista! Reply

Icon love <3 Reply

Thank you! What can I say, I ship them. Reply

sailor moon x louis vuitton was cute Reply

Edited at 2017-10-31 02:56 am (UTC) lol never forget FFxLV Reply

I need this tiara omg Reply

This series was ok. It needs to get gayer, tho. Reply

I was expecting a lot more gay based on the comments Reply

Ppl are treating it like its the most influential gay cartoon ever and I'm in the corner like "No thx. The author said some homophobic shit" Reply

Parent

is that a fuckin'...trigun overcoat on viktor? not complaining in the slightest, of course. Reply

my fave collabo off the top of my head:





but Naoko Takeuchi's love for putting her characters in runway outfits is also glam Love it, fictional 2d characters wearing fashion items appeal to me way more than models or celebs do.my fave collabo off the top of my head:but Naoko Takeuchi's love for putting her characters in runway outfits is also glam Reply

I love it!! I love the side by sides of the senshi in gorgeous couture outfits. gag!!! <3 Reply

They should've done megane Yuuri for the cover. Reply

I still have to watch this series. At first glance I thought it was Harry/Draco fanart Reply

i would so rock that saint laurent look if i was a celeb/had somewhere to wear it too, lol it's so fab Reply

I love it! Reply

