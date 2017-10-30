yuri!!! on ice x numéro tokyo collaboration
Fashion Magazine "Numero Tokyo", characters of Yuri on Ice appears on special cover art !— otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) October 18, 2017
Victor, Yurio and Yuri! #YOI pic.twitter.com/3uQdrWx0zI
+ Yuri!!! on ICE will be on the special cover of the December 2017 issue of Numéro Tokyo.
+ The magazine will also feature five pages dedicated to the lead characters Viktor Nikiforov, Katsuki Yuuri and Yuri Plisetsky in the latest fashion of different brands including Dior Homme, Valentino, Giorgio Armani and Saint Laurent. The theme of the image was based on the idea of the trio taking part of a fashion shoot in Paris.
Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2017
Valentino Fall/Winter 2017
Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2017
Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2017
if they’re wearing just Dior Homme on the cover….the other illustrations in the magazine will be with Valentino and Armani collections *__* pic.twitter.com/I9EGZMu5KU— ✨⛸ji@スケートカナダ🇨🇦⛸❄️✨ (@soukatsu_) October 18, 2017
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4
ontd, what's your favorite "anime x fashion" collaboration?
This series......the fans and shippers are the worst. I can't get into it
That being said, I do love the series, it's really cute and funny but I can understand that it's not for everyone.
Otherwise nah, they can keep it.
...anything SM because I'm trash tbh.
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:56 am (UTC)
Ppl are treating it like its the most influential gay cartoon ever and I'm in the corner like "No thx. The author said some homophobic shit"
my fave collabo off the top of my head:
but Naoko Takeuchi's love for putting her characters in runway outfits is also glam
They have a long list of famous seiyuu in their cast, whom pretty much everyone can sing, yet instead of releasing character songs with cd dramas, they make fashion collaboration and sell themed crystal glasses and bottle of champagnes.
At this point I'm expecting them to sell curry mix by the end of winter.