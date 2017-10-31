‘House of Cards’ spinoffs in the works at Netflix
‘House of Cards’ Spinoffs in the Works at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/tg8Q9nfy6F— Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2017
- Multiple ideas are being developed for a House of Cards spinoff.
- One such concept involves Doug Stamper as the lead, with Eric Roth as the writer.
- Two other concepts are being explored, but no writers are attached for those yet.
Source
that being said i would rather any spinoff include a subplot where spacey's character is either thrown off a cliff or arrested for sexual assault offscreen. i'd start watching if they did that.
I'd totally watch a Claire spin-off if they made it, but I don't think a spin-off would be smart at all tbh so I hope they nix the idea entirely.
No
Also, Pedo Spacey is on this show, so I'm gonna post this here:
Thought it said Eli Roth and I yelled WHY.
Him not being dead at the beginning of season 3 was probably the maddest I've ever been at a show tbh