‘House of Cards’ spinoffs in the works at Netflix

CLAIRE HALE UNDERWOOD SPIN OFF OR KEEP IT

all that needs to be said

This, pretty much.

MTE. Doug is such a snore.

i don't watch this show but from what others have been saying the show should have died ages ago and the only spinoff concept of value is one centred on claire(??) so hopefully it's a spinoff about claire



that being said i would rather any spinoff include a subplot where spacey's character is either thrown off a cliff or arrested for sexual assault offscreen. i'd start watching if they did that.

I hope Frank dies a gruesome, painful death this season, preferably at the hands of Claire.



I'd totally watch a Claire spin-off if they made it, but I don't think a spin-off would be smart at all tbh so I hope they nix the idea entirely. Reply

please no doug spinoff, spare us

Doug storylines are always the worst

Yeah he really is a pointless and arc-less character atp

ikr ugh

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they FUCKING KILLED HER Doug was awfulllll. I would've suggested a Seth Grayson and LeAnn Harvey spin-off, but. Remy Danton would've been interesting too.

No

mte

Also, Pedo Spacey is on this show, so I'm gonna post this here:



Kevin Spacey's International Emmy Founders Award Revoked Amid Allegation He Made a Sexual Advance on Teen Actor https://t.co/jxDzr9u6A7 — People (@people) October 31, 2017 I have never watched this show because it's not like the kind of shows that I normally watch, but everyone keeps saying that it's bad now, so I don't think a spin-off is the best idea.Also, Pedo Spacey is on this show, so I'm gonna post this here:

good

Glad to hear this.

Whomst is asking for a Doug Stamper spin off, if it's not centered around Claire they can keep it.

with Eric Roth as the writer



Thought it said Eli Roth and I yelled WHY.

Doug is a fucking loser. Stahp.

no more spinoffs of anything ffs

YEAH I'D WATCH A WHOLE SHOW ABOUT DOUG STAMPER I DON'T GIVE A F

GIRL, SAME. IDGAF I LOVE HIM, CREEPY AND ALL

One such concept involves Doug Stamper as the lead







Him not being dead at the beginning of season 3 was probably the maddest I've ever been at a show tbh

Literally why I stopped watching the show.

Smart decision. The second maddest I've ever been at a show was at the end of season 3, because of his bitch ass. God I hate Stamper so fucking much.

This. I hate him. Nobody wants a show about him.

Only worthwhile spinoff I can see is one about Claire. Don't care about Doug that much.

I fucking hated Doug when I watched- who would watch a spinoff about him??

Spacey is a producer on HoC so if he makes money off the spinoff, Netflix can go fuck themselves. If not, give me the Claire spinoff we deserve after sitting through years of Frank and Doug plots.

