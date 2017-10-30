Frank Ocean Celebrates His 30th Birthday

oh wow 😄 Reply

Thread

Link

those glitter pants are amazing...slay sis!



also i finally listened to channel orange in full a few weeks ago and it's so good?! is blonde on the same level? if so i need to stop playing myself and listen asap Reply

Thread

Link

You already played yourself by waiting this long sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, you right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blonde is really fucking good. it's a great album. my favorite song is nights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously; i want to find a pair for myself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pink and white is the only one i regularly listen to from blonde tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to like Blonde, but it didn't quite live up to Channel Orange for me. That being said, I still want to see more from Frank Ocean, not just features on Calvin Harris tracks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its scorpio season 💦💦💦 Reply

Thread

Link

yasss!! let the crazy come out! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasss



even tho i'm not scorpio sun i'm scorpio rising & have it in a shitload of planets/houses too. (astrology is fun af) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo go off Christopher Francis Reply

Thread

Link

he looks so good! those pants look great on him ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

Yes ma'am. Reply

Thread

Link

WORK Reply

Thread

Link

scorpio king, bicon, etc Reply

Thread

Link

that bodysuit is the best thing gucci ever did

i wonder if they made the pants/leggings especially for him or if they cut the bodysuit lol Reply

Thread

Link

ia but it's amazing how quickly editorials are running it into the ground Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.instagram.com/p/Baz111AnrbV/



Edited at 2017-10-31 02:24 am (UTC) i thought this instagram happy birthday from john mayer was really funny Reply

Thread

Link

does that mean he blocked him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he was everywhere for a hot minute but then just disappeared and I only hear about him on ONTD. Reply

Thread

Link

20 comments and nobody is talkin about his lil ass Reply

Thread

Link

Bae Reply

Thread

Link