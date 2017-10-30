Frank Ocean Celebrates His 30th Birthday
Frank Ocean threw a Drag Ball for his 30th and totally worked those sparkly leggings 😍https://t.co/uvo2Dqlhr9 pic.twitter.com/I3vfJjCDeK— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) October 30, 2017
- Frank Ocean celebrated his 30th birthday with a drag ball.
- His highlight is better than yours.
- SZA, Tyler the Creator, Shangela, and many more where there to celebrate.
frank ocean’s birthday ball looked so fun pic.twitter.com/NoMQ9UlgSh— xochitl 🍁 (@xochtille) October 29, 2017
Frank Ocean walking at his birthday ball. Go tf off 😭 pic.twitter.com/XD1XRyrV0i— ㅤً (@The__Prototype) October 29, 2017
glitterboy pic.twitter.com/OnwONWWnNG— ricartoes (@supricvrdo) October 29, 2017
Petition for Frank to leak his highlight.
also i finally listened to channel orange in full a few weeks ago and it's so good?! is blonde on the same level? if so i need to stop playing myself and listen asap
even tho i'm not scorpio sun i'm scorpio rising & have it in a shitload of planets/houses too. (astrology is fun af)
i wonder if they made the pants/leggings especially for him or if they cut the bodysuit lol
https://www.instagram.com/p/Baz111AnrbV/
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:24 am (UTC)