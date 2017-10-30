Kim Kardashian Proves She Has Never Used #FitTea
- In a deleted scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim shows what goes into her sponsored Instagram posts for Fit Tea while also accidentally proving she has never used the product
- Kim gets paid $500,000 per post she makes about Fit Tea or any other sponsored program. As of January 2017, the Kardashians and others are now mandated to add either "#ad" or "#sponsored" to posts to let their followers know they are paid to promote it
- In the clip, Kim says posting for companies is "part of her job" and "they don't care.. they just want to see my face with the product". She is seen reading the instructions/ obviously making it for the first time only to throw away.
The final product:
Finally found @fittea shakes for protein, fiber, and probiotics. Perfect after my workouts 💪🏼 Fit Shakes tastes amazing #ad
Source 1 2
do you know anyone dumb enough to buy something celebrities are paid to promote?
So kids. Preteens and teens probably who were born after the year 2002.
that should be the first red flag she doesn't take it.
What kills me is friends who go from one scheme to another, like didn't they learn from the first time they tried it?
Retta singing good morning to me is sometimes the only positive thing in my day tbh.
its fascinating and horribly sad all at the same time.
So now i just judge her from afar. Thanks bitch!
good lord.
