Gotham plants a new Poison Ivy in the name of Peyton List
-Out with the old and in with the new! Gotham has decided to pull their own version of Error and is recasting Poison Ivy for the 3rd time since the series started.
-Maggie Geha will be leaving the show while Peyton settles in to plant her own seeds of deception.
-The execs defend their decision to recast the role as an on-going evolution of the character to bring her closer to her comic book roots.
-Poison Ivy started out the same age as Selena and Bruce before getting aged up to a full blown teenager and will now be a full blown adult placing her over 10 years older then Bruce/Selena.
why do i even know the disney one lmfao
why wouldn't SAG or something make one of them change their name? that's what I heard
Also this is stupid. Is the character still going to have the mentality of a 12 year old? It's so messed up.
I like her, but she just isn't Ivy to me. If there's every a Gotham Sirens movie, I'm gonna need someone Christina Hendricks-esque tbh.
so she's going to look like this on the show?