Gotham plants a new Poison Ivy in the name of Peyton List

ok this post made me learn that there's 2 actresses called peyton list???



why do i even know the disney one lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

that's so weird

why wouldn't SAG or something make one of them change their name? that's what I heard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just read that SAG didn't catch the error when they were registered lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poison Ivy started out the same age as Selena and Bruce before getting aged up to a full blown teenager and will now be a full blown adult placing her over 10 years older then Bruce/Selena.



Reply

Thread

Link

Idk her but she's stunning, something about pointy features & I'll kill you eyes really does it for me. Reply

Thread

Link

I may be the only one in the entire world that misses Frequency. She was good in that.



Also this is stupid. Is the character still going to have the mentality of a 12 year old? It's so messed up. Reply

Thread

Link

bullshit Reply

Thread

Link

She definitely peaked with Mad Men but I remember watching her on As The World Turns as Lucy Montgomery. Anyways, I feel like she’s cast on 10 shows a year and they all get canceled. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember her on atwt too (13 years ago-omg kill me I'm so old) - I thought that she was gonna make it big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool I guess. I hate that I don't mind this show. It's ridiculous but whatever I need ridiculous sometimes. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok it was wracking my brain why she looked familiar 🤔 oh Mad Men! Rogers wife. She’s very beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

They aged her up physically but mentally she is still like 11 so it's really gross. Reply

Thread

Link

I like her, but she just isn't Ivy to me. If there's every a Gotham Sirens movie, I'm gonna need someone Christina Hendricks-esque tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't watch this show nor have i seen anything else she's in so i only know her from Mad Men and i just want to say that she is gorgeous and that 60s fashion was perfect for her Reply

Thread

Link

are they gonna explain how Ivy shrunk by 5 inches? Reply

Thread

Link

You shrink with age boo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo a constant mess. i'm glad i quit this show halfway through season one. Reply

Thread

Link

For fuck's sake. Can they stop recasting Ivy? Reply

Thread

Link

to bring her closer to her comic book



so she's going to look like this on the show?



so she's going to look like this on the show? Reply

Thread

Link