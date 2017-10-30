Black Canary

Gotham plants a new Poison Ivy in the name of Peyton List




-Out with the old and in with the new! Gotham has decided to pull their own version of Error and is recasting Poison Ivy for the 3rd time since the series started.

-Maggie Geha will be leaving the show while Peyton settles in to plant her own seeds of deception.

-The execs defend their decision to recast the role as an on-going evolution of the character to bring her closer to her comic book roots.

-Poison Ivy started out the same age as Selena and Bruce before getting aged up to a full blown teenager and will now be a full blown adult placing her over 10 years older then Bruce/Selena.

