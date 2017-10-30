STRANGER THINGS: Let's talk about Episode 7
The article is an overall discussion of Season 2, but does focus on Episode 7 since it's so divisive. Criticisms include:
- Too much time was spent on Eleven/Jane's personal journey before she was reunited with the rest of the characters
- Episode 7 seemed like a caricature of the 80s rather than an homage (OP: It's a shame that this episode is getting so much hate because Rebecca Thomas is a promising director, imo.)
- The show spends so much time on Eleven, and then doesn't develop any of the adult women characters in the same way that the adult male characters are developed (I would argue the same for Nancy, tbh)
- Retread of Season 1 in many ways, to its detriment. The ending of the season didn't show much promise to rectify this.
On a scale from 1 to 11, how much did you hate Episode 7? Or rather, how much did you love every other episode? Or rather, how much did you love the "Adventures in Babysitting" sideplot?
So..I kind of appreciate her as a foil of sorts to Eleven? If that makes sense?
I did think it was really funny that when 08 told Eleven to channel her anger to move the train, the first thing she thought of was Mike talking to Max.
I would watch a whole season of "Adventures in Babysitting."
i'm interested in them developing it next season
Unpopular opinion I know, but I don't really care what the young boys are up to most of the time, so a break from them was welcome for me.
I just enjoy the overall plot, Eleven and Hopper, Nancy and Steve, and this season MAX! Max maintained my interest through most of that 75%.
It was such a bad episode that it kind of soured me on the two episodes afterwards.
They're also just really cute and have good chemistry for kids so 💁
