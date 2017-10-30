STRANGER THINGS: Let's talk about Episode 7

I didn't really hate episode 7, I just..thought it wasn't gone about in the right way? Not entirely sure what the right way to go about it would be, but it wasn't that. I was interested to learn more about Kali/Eight, but.. Reply

I think if the entire episode didn't focus on them, it would have been better. It didn't need to be a bottle episode.

Yes, that sounds more like it. Maybe like a separate storyline stretched out over a few episodes? That way it seems less thrown in and..off, yet we still get some exposition on that opening scene and both Eleven/Jane and Eight/Kali's pasts

agree completely

This. Like it wasn't the best episode, but it wasn't bad either. It just was the weakest, and it shifted the tone of the season in a weird way. I can appreciate trying to branch out artistically, and I don't fault taking risk. Sometimes they work (like Dustin/Steve) and sometimes they don't

I think it would have been a good "online episode" (even tho netflix is online) if that makes sense. Like "to see the full journey of Eleven, go to your Youtube" and only showed us enough for it to make sense.

I loved every other episode of S2 besides EP 7. It really broke the momentum, but I forgive it because the other episodes were incredible. Equally, if not better, than S1. Plus, Team Steve for life.

I skipped it because I wanted to know what happened in the main story. I'll watch it later, but an episode just about Eleven doesn't thrill me. I'd prefer the story to just be woven in with a normal ep.

I didn't know it was essentially a bottle episode (in terms of plot), so I was waiting to check-in with the rest of the gang at Hawkins Lab. It was a long wait.

While I do wish there was more El/other kids interaction throughout the season, I didn't mind episode 7. I'm about to watch the finale tonight.

I don't like El's sister

I have mixed feelings on her, tbh. On the one hand..yeah, she's definitely a bad influence. On the other hand..it almost goes to show what Eleven COULD be like if she didn't have positive influences after she left the lab? I think her friends, Hopper, etc are what are keeping Eleven from becoming like Kali, who doesn't have as much of a support network (I know she has her 'gang' but they're just an echo chamber for her own anger at the world).



So..I kind of appreciate her as a foil of sorts to Eleven? If that makes sense?

absolutely feel this.

ia with this

IA

Don't like 008 either. I hope we never see her again, although most likely they'll bring her back.

Me neither

It completely ruined the momentum of the end half of the season and those weirdos that were with 08 were so over the top and annoying as fuck. The only part I liked was the very end when Eleven had the "they can't save me, but i can save them" realization. I'll just completely skip over the ep in future rewatches.



I did think it was really funny that when 08 told Eleven to channel her anger to move the train, the first thing she thought of was Mike talking to Max.



Edited at 2017-10-31 12:37 am (UTC)

i liked. it could have had better writing/less cringey gang members, but (as a south asian girl myself) i'm super glad we got to meet kali. i hope she comes back in season 3

I honestly dozed through a portion of Ep 7 when Eleven was with the punks and didn't care enough to go back and try to rewatch.



I would watch a whole season of "Adventures in Babysitting."

lol I also slept through the middle of ep 7. I saw the beginning and woke up in time to see her staring down the Matthew Modine illusion. Good enough for me!

I think I fell asleep sometime around El's makeover and woke up a couple of minutes before the cops showed up. The only way I was going back was if those few minutes ended up being integral to the plot later.

i don't watch but on vanity fair/slate podcasts they were like, "it was basically a pilot of eleven having her own series" which seems weird.

Oh wow, yeah it did feel like a backdoor pilot. Not even a bottle episode, because the only regular character in it was Eleven. Most bottle episodes have regular characters interacting with other regular characters.

I thought of it as kind of a, here's a new subplot, and we're going to put off the vengeance arc until later.

It really felt that way

It really did tbh

i didn't hate it but it just felt so removed from everything else and didn't feel like the same show. i usually don't mind bottle episodes, especially when binging, but i just didn't think it worked here at all. would've been much better if they blended episode 6 and 7 together into two episodes with a split narrative, i would've minded it less

I didn't necessarily hate episode 7 but it just didn't fit in with the others. Kinda felt like I was watching a backdoor pilot.

it was relatively interesting but it just went...nowhere. and it was right after a big moment/cliffhanger

i'm interested in them developing it next season

I was one of the few who loved Ep 7, but I LOVED 8/Kali, and tbh would have been happy with way more of her throughout the season and way less of various other characters.



Unpopular opinion I know, but I don't really care what the young boys are up to most of the time, so a break from them was welcome for me.

lol how do you watch this show if you don't care about the Party? They're 75% of the storyline.

i was going to ask the same thing

I knowwww lmao! I'm not massively invested really, although I did watch it all in one go yesterday so I must be somewhat invested.



I just enjoy the overall plot, Eleven and Hopper, Nancy and Steve, and this season MAX! Max maintained my interest through most of that 75%.

I hated episode 7 so much. I could barely pay attention to it and I ended up skipping past huge chunks of it. I've said it before - it really felt like the writers were trying to give Millie BB more material to work with since she was clearly the breakout star of last season but her character just can't carry a whole solo episode without the other key cast members.



It was such a bad episode that it kind of soured me on the two episodes afterwards.



Edited at 2017-10-31 12:35 am (UTC)

IA about giving Mille more screen time, like she may have been the breakout star but I feel she truly works best with Mike and the boys ,

I'm almost done rewatching the finale, and the ~cosmic love~ thing with Mike and Eleven is ridiculous lol. Especially when contrasted with Lucas and Max, which is just straight up adorable. Like, they're 13.

Agreed - El & Mike are entirely too much and OTT.

I'm not thrilled with how they're pushing all this romance on the kids. Just let them be kids. There's plenty of romance plots with the older characters.

yeah, mike and eleven is too much. keep it on a puppy love level, IMO.

I loved it tbh. It made sense on Mike's side because of the whole "absense makes the heart grow fonder" idea, and Mike was wildly loyal to El in their time together. And with El, she visited him almost daily to check in and see how much he missed her and how devoted he was to keeping her alive in his memory- that really had to have a huge effect on their perception of each other.



They're also just really cute and have good chemistry for kids so 💁

Same, it was cute to me. And I thought their strong connection was understandable given the unusual/traumatic circumstances in which they met and bonded with each other.



Edited at 2017-10-31 01:32 am (UTC)

same, people seem to forget how much impact someone can make on you as a child, it's v. real imo

lmao yeah i don't ship kids but i do understand their motivations for each other. its a no brainer they'd be so OTT

IA and for me, I'm around kids their age all the time (teacher) and seeing kids form this kind of amazing connection and just be adorable is heartwarming.

i find them cute but i did lol a lot when Mike was like "i talked to you every day for 365 days" or whatever.

I want them to be just friends for now and be romantic when they're older. Their friendship is really sweet. Reply

It's way too much, and I side-eye the grown-ass adults who ship two kids and carry on about how they're their OTP. Reply

am i the only one who didn't read their devotion to each other as purely romantic? like obv the kiss in the end had to be shoehorned in, but their friendship and connection in the first season was one of the most emotionally resonant parts of the show. idk i just didnt read it as strictly ~romance~ even with all the notebook-esque dialogue. they're just each other's "person" with or without romantic overtones

Reply

