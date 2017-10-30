Europa &#39;51

STRANGER THINGS: Let's talk about Episode 7




The article is an overall discussion of Season 2, but does focus on Episode 7 since it's so divisive. Criticisms include:
- Too much time was spent on Eleven/Jane's personal journey before she was reunited with the rest of the characters
- Episode 7 seemed like a caricature of the 80s rather than an homage (OP: It's a shame that this episode is getting so much hate because Rebecca Thomas is a promising director, imo.)
- The show spends so much time on Eleven, and then doesn't develop any of the adult women characters in the same way that the adult male characters are developed (I would argue the same for Nancy, tbh)
- Retread of Season 1 in many ways, to its detriment. The ending of the season didn't show much promise to rectify this.

