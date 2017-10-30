Bryan Cranston has message to those who want Trump to fail: 'F--- you'
The former Breaking Bad star had some thoughts on Trump and those people who want to see Trump fail.
“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that. That being said, he is the president.”
He goes on to add..
“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston explained. “To that person I would say, f--- you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”
Cranston, star of the new film, “Last Flag Flying,” added that he wants Trump to succeed.
"I honestly do. … And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you.”
Do you want to see him fail?
It really is beyond my comprehension how some people don't get the whole concept of government. Was the country better after Nixon resigned? Yes. It didn't collapse, there was no panic. There's no point in hoping Trump succeeds one way or the other, because his programs are harmful to a majority of the population. He wants to destroy the healthcare system (especially health options for women), give the rich a tax cut and do nothing for the poor and middle class, destroy the school system, sell off the National Parks, allow oil drilling in wildlife areas--he has nothing to offer the American people, so his success would be a total failure any way.
I just can't wrap my brain around someone so disgusting being elected president.