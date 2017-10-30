Dominic Cooper

Bryan Cranston has message to those who want Trump to fail: 'F--- you'




The former Breaking Bad star had some thoughts on Trump and those people who want to see Trump fail.

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that. That being said, he is the president.”

He goes on to add..

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston explained. “To that person I would say, f--- you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

Cranston, star of the new film, “Last Flag Flying,” added that he wants Trump to succeed.
"I honestly do. … And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you.”

