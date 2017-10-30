bflowhalloween

Britney Spears Shares Son's Anime Drawings on Instagram


Pop Icon, painter, mother, and your friend Britney Jean Van Gogh shared on Instagram her son's anime drawing. The drawing is of fictional and main protagonist of the Dragon Ball manga series, Goku. Spears however does not clarify if the drawing is by Sean Preston or Jayden James. In the second photo, the sketch is of Rem, one of the heroines from Re:Zero and based on the caption we assume drawn by the boys' stepsister. Perhaps Kori Federline? Britney captions the post with, "My son puts so much time and detail into his work... he’s becoming a true little artist and I’m so proud! His stepsister is pretty exceptional as well, like wow!! 😮" Perhaps Spears' children will be inspired to draw Britney's anime influenced music video for "Break the Ice" next?



The Spears family has Akira Toriyama and Bob Ross shook.

ONTD, can you draw/have artistic abilities?

