Britney Spears Shares Son's Anime Drawings on Instagram

Her kids are so damn grown, I still remember her announcing she was pregnant with Preston on her website. Reply

MY

WEEB

QUEEN



YASSSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

ALSO HOLY CRAP, the stepsister is insanely talented Reply

omg this is so cute! no way in hell my mother would have supported my weeaboo phase lmao Reply

I always wanted to be one of those people on tumblr that draw fan art. I just make gifs instead lol. Reply

not all heroes make capes.

Or something.

Where would ONTD be without gifs? Reply

Thread



Honestly, gifmaking is tough. You have to choose the frames, then the coloring, then the speed. It's a whole thing lol. Reply

Thread



It is!



And some things are just come more naturally to gif and color than others. Reply

Thread



sis don't be so modest. gifs are modern art. Reply

Thread



I love people who make gifs since I'm always busy drawing I can't do other fandomy things I used to. Reply

Thread



Gifs are art tbh I can't believe the time I spent on them and the like teen wolf AUs I made. Now trying to get a gif in a photo or several in one confusing thing makes my brain hurt lmao Reply

Thread



Lol v cute Reply

this is so heartwarming lmao Reply

would you laugh at nandito's drawings like this Carmen sis? Reply

Thread



SI! (aka YES! for you gringos out there) Reply

Thread

I expected that gif to have photoshopped some notable painting in place of her’s. I was bracing myself for the reveal. Reply

lmao. that's a great idea i just don't have the strength today to edit that gif to reveal another painting.



someday.mp3 Reply

Thread



same Reply

Thread



Living legend raising living talent. Bless. Reply

No, I have no artistic abilities. :(



The post and gif are so cute. Reply

I started doing watercolor paintings to help with stress relief. About 1 in 3 of my paintings turn out okay to good. I have no formal art training but I like painting. I try to paint every weekend. Reply

she's such a proud mom ♥



NGL tho - for legacy purposes I was hoping it would be pokemon related LOL Reply

Cute!



But stepsister? Wouldn't Kevin Federline's kids from previous relationships be Britney's kids' half siblings?



Edited at 2017-10-31 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Kori is their half sister but Shar has another daughter Cassilay who isn't Kfat's, so I guess she would be their "step sister" but not really since Shar and kfat were never married. Reply

Thread



Wouldn’t Shar Jackson’s kids (the ones not from K Fed) be Britney’s kids step brother and step sister? Reply

Thread



I fucking love how much this is confusing people. Reply

Thread



