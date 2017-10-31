13 Scary Podcasts, Because You Can Never Have Too Many Ghost Stories.

The Black Tapes has a really good first season, but the rest of the seasons just draaaaaggg. Reply

And gosh, the dialogue!



Character a: this was posted to a forum.

Character b: what is it?

Character a: a thing.

Character b: (pause) a thing.

Character a: well it’s this thing, and it does an action.

Character b: an action?

Character a: this action.

Character b: (pause) this. Action. Reply

lmao this is so spot on. i haven't listened past a fe season 2 episodes Reply

omg i'm triggered by this

100% correct ugh ugh ugh Reply

I love The Black Tapes to pieces, but you're not wrong. Only one ep to go though! Reply

LOL so painfully accurate. Reply

can't wait for black tapes to fucking END already. what a scam last season was. Reply

i tried to listen to black tapes but i kept zoning out :(



i will give it another go sometime



bookmarking this posts for more recommendations!!! also feel free to comment if you have any Reply

I know this is ONTD but I actually prefer reading r/nosleep than listening to the podcast Reply

same Reply

Omg same Reply

same

the stories make me cringe with embarrassment when listening, but reading them is fine Reply

I think the podcast works best for short stories but I usually hate when they do really long ones Reply

nosleep and letsnotmeet are so good. i usually go a few times a year to let stories bulk up Reply

Me too and then you can binge the best ones! It's great. Reply

same! and then sometimes i go back and re-read my faves. Reply

I wanted to like Alice isn't dead I hate the way Joseph fink writes. All of his lines are like "He was there... but also... not there" like what are you saying Reply

I listen to Last Podcast on the Left frequently now, which surprises me. I tried to get into it last year and loved how well researched it was but really couldn't stand the guys. Then a few months ago I picked it up again with a Creepypasta ep that made me laugh a lot, and started listening more, and now I enjoy it. I think they just come off very harsh until you're accustomed with their sense of humor.



Also Henry used to be who I hated the most and now he's my favorite so maybe I just developed some really trash taste in the past year. Reply

I love the podcast because most of their jokes kick up, but sometimes it's like....



There's one set of eps where Henry does a stereotypical "asian" accent the whole time (afaik), and I switched off from that after like 10 min. Reply

yeah, that's a good point, he's definitely inexcusably tone deaf with impressions like that. i do appreciate they seem a little willing to learn, like after the first time they did an ep that involved prostitutes being murdered, fans told them the appropriate term was sex workers and now that's all the use. his impressions can still be shit tho. Reply

the leonard lake/charles ng episodes were unbearable Reply

I love LPoTL when they do thier heavy hitter series! Markus does a ton of research and Ben’s side commentary always cracks me up since he’s so calm half the time. My only gripe is Henry. He has calmed down A LOT since the first seasons I listened to but he still has moments where you just want him to shut the hell up and let Markus talk.



The heavy hitter series for H.H. Holmes had me dyiiiing. Reply

They've gotten a lot better. Their older episodes are sometimes unlistenable Reply

The Black Tapes and Tanis are such a disappointment to me :( they idea is so good, but the terrible voice acting, awful writing and horrible delivery by the host/narrator just ruins everything. they both get way too convoluted as well - they just need to scale it back and tell a simpler story better.



Knifepoint horror is my fave!



Did anyone here like Limetown and The Message? Reply

Limetown and the Message were soooo good. The Message finale could have been executed a little better but otherwise so good! Reply

ia about the message! i hope that there is a second season with a new story, but it's fine if there isn't because it was done so well.



also there was that bit in limetown near the end when one of the characters is slamming his head against the door - it genuinely scared me. D: Reply

I liked limetown. It was really creepy.



Kinda reminded me of this



I loved Limetown, and I am so upset that they didn't do a season two and instead stopped to write a pre-quel book as well as a pilot that no one had purchased yet. They didn't seem to understand that you release a season two podcast to keep your fans then sell it as a tv show or movie. It was one of the best serial fiction podcast's out there (it still holds up in my opinion even after a re-listen). Reply

the Coast to Coast / Art Bell radio show always had the best ghost stories. no one else tops it.



















Edited at 2017-10-31 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

loving this ty!

i miss creepy posts on ONTD even the screamer gifs Reply

“He walked up to the guy, and when the guy turned around, he said he had no face. It was just blank. ”



😪😑 Reply

On just about every case where we're really far into the wilderness, I'm talking 30 or 40 miles, at some point we'll find a staircase in the middle of the woods. It's almost like if you took the stairs in your house, cut them out, and put them in the forest. I asked about it the first time I saw some, and the other officer just told me not to worry about it, that it was normal.





LOL I always get a such a chill down my spine.

STAIRS. MIDDLE OF THE FOREST. NORMAL. NO. Reply

It's soooo good



I've probably read the whole thing 3 times Reply

http://creepypasta.wikia.com/wiki/Anansi%27s_Goatman_Story not a podcast but still creepy - probably my fave creepypasta: Reply

omg this one is my favorite too Reply

it sends chills down my spine every time lol Reply

Creepy post yay Reply

No Reply

idk why but this made me acol Reply

creepy podcasts give me nightmares but i do like moms and murder lol. they're just two moms who talk about crazy crimes and they don't make it all scary and ominous, even though it is.



i tried listening to my favorite murder, but the hosts annoy me too much. Reply

I feel the same about Talking Crime podcast. They make me laugh but I also like they’re perspectives on the cases they cover. Reply

I just started my favorite murder yesterday and felt like it was a bit all over the place, but assumed it was a first ep thing. how annoying are they? Reply

I haven't met a podcast I actually liked yet :(



My expectations are srsly low too, I watch the ID channel ffs so I dunno wtf my issue is. Reply

I’ve been marathoning you must remember this Reply

oh my god yesss any eps to rec? i listened to the whole charles manson saga while working and loved it. but didn't really know where to go from there. Reply

what sorts of things are you hoping to listen to? maybe we can all help Reply

same here. i drift out. i can't stay attentive. Reply

I liked spooked. They claim all the stories are real but some of them are a little unbelievable.



There was this one lady who said when she was a teen, there was a shooting at her neighbor’s house. They brought over the baby, who survived, and a woman followed the baby in. It turned out to be the ghost of the baby’s mother, who was shot by her husband. Reply

I like spooked cause it's really well produced and the stories are interesting whether they are real or not. Reply

Is anyone listening to deadly manners? I like it so far, Reply

