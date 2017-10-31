13 Scary Podcasts, Because You Can Never Have Too Many Ghost Stories.
The Black Tapes
About: The Black Tapes is a bi-weekly podcast from Pacific Northwest Stories and Minnow Beats Whale, and is hosted by Alex Reagan. The Black Tapes is a serialized docudrama about one journalist's search for truth, her enigmatic subject's mysterious past, and the literal and figurative ghosts that haunt them both.
The NoSleep Podcast
About: In the spring of 2010, a new forum appeared on Reddit.com. It was called “Nosleep” and the concept of this forum (or “subreddit”) was to be a place for people to post original scary stories about frightening experiences. It was an online version of telling spooky stories around the campfire.
A year later, as Nosleep was growing at a rapid pace, one member named Matt Hansen proposed the idea of doing a podcast where some of the top stories from Nosleep would be narrated in audiobook style. The response was quite positive and over the next few months a small group of members endeavored to put together what would come to be known as The Nosleep Podcast. On June 13th, 2011 Episode #1 was released.
David Cummings assumed the role of host and producer and it was decided to release a new episode every two weeks. Producing the podcast has been a learning experience from the start with many Redditors volunteering to narrate and help produce the shows.
The podcast has been well-received from the very beginning. Through word-of-mouth advertising the number of regular listeners has grown steadily. Reviewers on iTunes consistently rate 5 stars and the podcast ranks quite high in its “Arts” category.
Alice Isn’t Dead
About: A new serial fiction podcast from the team behind Welcome to Night Vale.
A truck driver searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murderers, towns literally lost in time, and a conspiracy that goes way beyond one missing woman.
Knifepoint Horror
About: These tales of supernatural suspense by Soren Narnia adhere to the most primal element of storytelling: a single human voice describing events exactly as it experienced them. The stories, stripped of even proper titles, spill forward as taut, uninterrupted confessions. Knifepoint Horror leaves nothing but the story's riveting spine to compel and chill you to the core.
Pseudopod: The Sound of Horror
About: You’ve found the world’s premier horror fiction podcast. For over a decade, Pseudopod has been bringing you the best short horror in audio form, to take with you anywhere. We pay our authors professional rates for original fiction and we reach more people every week than any other short fiction horror market.
WARNING: This is a podcast of horror fiction. The stories presented here are intended to disturb. They are likely to contain death, graphic violence, explicit sex (including sexual violence), hate crimes, blasphemy, or other themes and images that hook deep into your psyche. We do not promise to provide ratings or specific content warnings. We assume by your listening that you wish to be disturbed for your entertainment. If there are any themes that you cannot deal with in fiction, that are too strongly personal to you, please do not listen.
Pseudopod is for mature audiences only. Hardly any story on Pseudopod is suitable for children. We mean this very seriously.
source 1 2 3 4 5
Character a: this was posted to a forum.
Character b: what is it?
Character a: a thing.
Character b: (pause) a thing.
Character a: well it’s this thing, and it does an action.
Character b: an action?
Character a: this action.
Character b: (pause) this. Action.
100% correct ugh ugh ugh
i will give it another go sometime
bookmarking this posts for more recommendations!!! also feel free to comment if you have any
the stories make me cringe with embarrassment when listening, but reading them is fine
Also Henry used to be who I hated the most and now he's my favorite so maybe I just developed some really trash taste in the past year.
There's one set of eps where Henry does a stereotypical "asian" accent the whole time (afaik), and I switched off from that after like 10 min.
The heavy hitter series for H.H. Holmes had me dyiiiing.
Knifepoint horror is my fave!
Did anyone here like Limetown and The Message?
also there was that bit in limetown near the end when one of the characters is slamming his head against the door - it genuinely scared me. D:
Kinda reminded me of this
Edited at 2017-10-31 12:15 am (UTC)
the "I'm a search and Rescue Officer for the US Forest Service" is my favorite thread of stories on /nosleep.
Edited at 2017-10-31 12:16 am (UTC)
i miss creepy posts on ONTD even the screamer gifs
😪😑
LOL I always get a such a chill down my spine.
STAIRS. MIDDLE OF THE FOREST. NORMAL. NO.
I've probably read the whole thing 3 times
http://creepypasta.wikia.com/wiki/Anansi%27s_Goatman_Story
i tried listening to my favorite murder, but the hosts annoy me too much.
My expectations are srsly low too, I watch the ID channel ffs so I dunno wtf my issue is.
There was this one lady who said when she was a teen, there was a shooting at her neighbor’s house. They brought over the baby, who survived, and a woman followed the baby in. It turned out to be the ghost of the baby’s mother, who was shot by her husband.