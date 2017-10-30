Lies and sex? That's all these idiots ever do with their lives. It's the title of their biography. Reply

oof, ariana and tom fighting right in front of kristen. it must have been bad for them to do that.



and lol @ scwhartz being so blasé about jax throwing his phone. i've missed his underreactions. Reply

Are they all getting along now? That’s boring. I’ve been waiting for Tom and Ariana to fall apart. I’m still blocked by her on Twitter. Reply

Lmao at jax throwing toms phone.



I’m actually really excited for this.



Edited at 2017-10-31 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

James is so annoying and mediocre. Reply

lmao wait does schwartz make out with a guy and piss katie off? what did i just see? Reply

EW @ James being a main character again. I hate him so much.



I've been wondering how they were gonna make this make sense since I've been seeing Lala with them on social media.



I go to WeHo a lot and have never went into this place. I think part of me doesn't want to see them in real life. Reply

i see that kristen is hardly in this. hmmm. Reply

lol Jax looks like Bethenny's long lost brother. do they have the same Bravo! plastique surgeon? Reply

James is so ugly, I can't. Reply

nnnn i find lala so embarrassing but so hot at the same time. im excited to watch this trash. Reply

I think she's kinda hot. Then she opens her mouth and I instantly judge myself for finding her attractive Reply

no way Reply

Jesus Christ. She was so beautiful. Los Angeles just chews and spits these poor girls out. I couldn't imagine feeling pressured to get plastic surgery, etc when you're in your late teens/early 20s. Save that shit for way later. Reply

looks boring, i'll watch anyway Reply

idk why I still watch this. I hate every single one of them. These dumbasses are in their 30s and still having high school drama on the daily. Reply

I can't wait omg ty u for posting Reply

ugh yes. this and atlanta will be so nice after the complete dud that was this season of oc. Reply

also i want to know how much brittany paid for her instagram handle (@brittany) Reply

i'm such trash for this show evne tho everyone sucks lmao Reply

i need a gif of stassi flipping people off because it would come in handy





i once sent a gif of kristen say "big mistake. huge" to a guy and then had to apologize as though i was joking Reply

