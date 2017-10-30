Sex, lies, and Vanderpump Rules in new Season 6 trailer
-Former enemies become friends.
-Former friends become enemies.
-Stassis (ex)boyfriend FINALLY shows his face on screen!
-Vanderpump Rules returns for season six on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Source
and lol @ scwhartz being so blasé about jax throwing his phone. i've missed his underreactions.
I’m actually really excited for this.
Edited at 2017-10-31 12:08 am (UTC)
I've been wondering how they were gonna make this make sense since I've been seeing Lala with them on social media.
I go to WeHo a lot and have never went into this place. I think part of me doesn't want to see them in real life.
i once sent a gif of kristen say "big mistake. huge" to a guy and then had to apologize as though i was joking