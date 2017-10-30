Chantal Thuy joins Black Lightning as Grace Choi
‘Black Lightning’ Casts Chantal Thuy as DC Comics’ Grace Choi (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/RYJEnhHKqK— Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2017
-Chantal joins the cast of Black Lightning as Grace Choi.
-In the comics Grace Choi is the daughter a Bana Amazon and is best known from her stint with the Outsiders.
-Grace Choi goes on to befriend and date Thunder, better known as Anissa Pierce.
