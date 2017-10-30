Chantal Thuy joins Black Lightning as Grace Choi

no idea who this woman is but damn she's stunning Reply

Wow she's stunning. Reply

Can't believe I'm about to willingly watch another CW show. God I'm so gay. Reply

ikr? i hate it but i'm going to give it a go. Reply

nice! i'm liking everything about this show so far, but i don't know if i can trust (or stomach) the cw. Reply

How tall is she tho Reply

5' 7" (1.7 m) per IMDb. Reply

Welp Reply

lol Reply

Is this a CW show? Because my gay ass will watch it, but I'm annoyed about it. Reply

Yep. It was suppose to be on FOX but they passed on it. Reply

yay for more asian representation! Reply

Oh. OH! I didn't think they were gonna go there with Grace, but they are and I'm living. You win again CW, you win again Reply

Idk who she is but she's pretty. So based on the pic, is she a lesbian or bisexual? Is her love interest a black woman? Reply

Lesbian and yes. Reply

her character in the comics is a homoromantic bisexual, so she slept with men and women, but only formed romantic attachments to women. (and it's explored in the comic, so i do recommend it) Reply

Which run is it? Reply

The Outsiders v3. The art is a bit dodgy, but it's very mid 2000s. Reply

idk who this is but she's so pretty omg Reply

I already made the decision that i was gonna watch this show when it premiered. I still will. Reply

We have the same first name! lol. Reply

I will be noting the w/w stans who only ship the white ships when they ultimately ignored this because no one in it is white. lol Reply

right there with you sis. I've already taken note of the ones who paid kadena (cc: the bold type) dust. can't wait for the excuses they give for not "being able to get into" this. Reply

I am suddenly interested in this show. I didn't know there were lesbians! Reply

She's not eurasian AND she's SEA??? What's the real CW and what have u done with it??



All joking aside, that's cool. She's pretty so imma give it a chance. Reply

