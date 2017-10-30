CanaryCry

Supergirl reveals "Reign" 2nd to last daughter of Krypton costume




-Odette Annable plays Samantha, this seasons big bad with a twist!

-Supergirl is exploring the birth of a villain and what turns them bad.

-Samantha will become Reign who is also from Krypton.

-In the comics Reign is a World Killer, an uncontrollable biological weapons created on Krypton with the help of Kara's father.




Source 2
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
They made her so basic! I shouldn't be surprised though.
Tagged: , ,