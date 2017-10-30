Supergirl reveals "Reign" 2nd to last daughter of Krypton costume
How #Supergirl is putting a new spin on DC Comics villain Reign https://t.co/6n2l8AyaGX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2017
-Odette Annable plays Samantha, this seasons big bad with a twist!
-Supergirl is exploring the birth of a villain and what turns them bad.
-Samantha will become Reign who is also from Krypton.
-In the comics Reign is a World Killer, an uncontrollable biological weapons created on Krypton with the help of Kara's father.
They made her so basic! I shouldn't be surprised though.
Odette Annable is pretty, but she's also really generic. I always think she's a Mandy Moore lookalike.
How's the season so far?
What is it with the CW billing people that arent even on the show? Willa Holland (Arrow), Chris Wood (Supergirl), whatshisname / wally (Flash) and supposedly Victor Garber is going to be billed for the rest of the season on Legends as well
And they have to credit them depending on their episode count. They don't have to use them but if they are contracted for X amount of episodes then they still get paid.
This season is so much better. I'd recommend catching up.