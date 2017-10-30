Supergirl reveals "Reign" 2nd to last daughter of Krypton costume

i thought that was katie cassidy. i never would have guessed it's odette.



Reply

Thread

Link

her daughter is def going to die and it'll be what pushes her over the edge. it was her kid that caused her to key into her powers for that bit in the premiere. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it, but I also dropped Supergirl this year for its badness so...



Odette Annable is pretty, but she's also really generic. I always think she's a Mandy Moore lookalike. Reply

Thread

Link

This season is so much better. I'd recommend catching up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, they're doing second worst lesbian story and Mon-El is coming back. I love myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss season one of supergirl. it wasn't perfect but it wasn't whatever it is now. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually hated season 1. they tried to do too many things on a way too low budget which made everything look cheesy and cheap as F Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season is so much better. I'd recommend catching up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched any episodes this season, don't know if I will, probably not.

How's the season so far? Reply

Thread

Link

This season is so much better. I'd recommend catching up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supergirl seems like a mess but TY for those Tyler H. pics and gifs in that supersuit TBQH! Reply

Thread

Link

What happen at comic con that got everyone upset? Reply

Thread

Link

The cast started signing and eventually were all "SanverCopr (or whatever their ship name is) is neva gonna happen blah blah blah" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes. Wtf? Way to kill your loyal fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do we know if mon-el is coming back? I don't want to watch if he's coming back. Reply

Thread

Link

So is Mon-El ever coming back? He is still credited as a regular.



What is it with the CW billing people that arent even on the show? Willa Holland (Arrow), Chris Wood (Supergirl), whatshisname / wally (Flash) and supposedly Victor Garber is going to be billed for the rest of the season on Legends as well



Edited at 2017-10-31 01:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mon-El comes back in the mid season finale.



And they have to credit them depending on their episode count. They don't have to use them but if they are contracted for X amount of episodes then they still get paid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link