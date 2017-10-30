Camila Cabello Expected To Go #1 in the UK Next Week+ #1 In US Week After
Official Chart Update: @Camila_Cabello has first UK Number 1 single in her sights with Havana https://t.co/WE9PqjCFT8 pic.twitter.com/7vSlC0kVmS— Official Charts (@officialcharts) October 30, 2017
- Love her, hate her, Camila Cabello is gaining traction in the pop world.
- The former member of Fifth Harmony is expected to go No. 1 next week in the UK with her single "Havana" after spending three weeks at No. 2
- In the US, Camila's single rose 12 spots to No. 7 this week, and is expected to hit No. 3 next week which will outpeak Fifth Harmony's top single "Work From Home" which peaked at No. 4. Many industry experts are expecting "Havana" to rise to No. 1 the following week.
Source
is Camila the new pop girl, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-10-30 11:03 pm (UTC)
It's only like Beyonce & Gaga that have respectable technique. And then Tori Kelly until the upper 5th octave.
Edited at 2017-10-31 02:11 am (UTC)
it's #2 on US iTunes too, the general public just digs the song
Edited at 2017-10-30 11:13 pm (UTC)
That's what's happening to Havana.
She ain’t the next Bey or Gaga or rih rih
If anything, Cardi B is the next big star
And who gives a fuck about white people. White people can suck my big dick for all I care