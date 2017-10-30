selena

Camila Cabello Expected To Go #1 in the UK Next Week+ #1 In US Week After


- Love her, hate her, Camila Cabello is gaining traction in the pop world.
- The former member of Fifth Harmony is expected to go No. 1 next week in the UK with her single "Havana" after spending three weeks at No. 2
- In the US, Camila's single rose 12 spots to No. 7 this week, and is expected to hit No. 3 next week which will outpeak Fifth Harmony's top single "Work From Home" which peaked at No. 4. Many industry experts are expecting "Havana" to rise to No. 1 the following week.
Source
is Camila the new pop girl, ONTD?
