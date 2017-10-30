Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum Among 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guest Hosts
Jimmy Kimmel Live is welcoming a week of guest hosts due to the postponement of Kimmel’s son’s heart surgery and a minor cold.
Each of the guest hosts will bring their own brand of humor and unique personality to the late-night talk show. The slate of fill-ins will also provide some interesting pairings with show guests, including O’Neal and actress Mila Kunis, Grohl and fellow rocker Alice Cooper (on Halloween no less), Tatum and Ellen DeGeneres, and Lawrence and Kim Kardashian.
Lawrence will take her turn on Thursday, with guest Kim Kardashian and performer Linkin Bridge.
im curious abt jennifer lawrence/kim k
also im rly debating going to get a burrito rn but its almost 8pm and i probably shouldnt
Although I can see Mila being a real good host.
Edited at 2017-10-31 01:56 am (UTC)
Kbell was good last time, and I remember when letterman had guest hosts elvis costello was amazeballs