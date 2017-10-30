all mine

Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum Among 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guest Hosts




Jimmy Kimmel Live is welcoming a week of guest hosts due to the postponement of Kimmel’s son’s heart surgery and a minor cold.

Each of the guest hosts will bring their own brand of humor and unique personality to the late-night talk show. The slate of fill-ins will also provide some interesting pairings with show guests, including O’Neal and actress Mila Kunis, Grohl and fellow rocker Alice Cooper (on Halloween no less), Tatum and Ellen DeGeneres, and Lawrence and Kim Kardashian.

