An ONTD Original: Five Tales Well-Calculated to Keep You In...Suspense!

AGNES MOOREHEAD IS MY FAVE <3333



She's the epitome of fabulous in All That Heaven Allows Reply

Thread

Link

Agnes Moorehead is a L E G E N D. From radio to movies to TV, she was perfection in every role she played. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit! This is the best post ever. I LOVE Suspense and old time radio shows! Bravo, OP.



Let me go find all my favorite super creepy horror radio episodes...



Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! Happy to see there are other OTR fans on here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love Suspense! I can’t believe there’s a whole post about it omg and this is a really solid list. Fantastic ONTD Original tbh! Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! Glad you enjoyed my list. I was debating whether or not to make this post because I kind of thought it might get rejected or get zero comments, but in the end I just couldn't deal with how it's the 75th anniversary of one of the greatest radio series ever and there's been like almost no fanfare about it anywhere, so I had to do *something*. Suspense deserves better! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does deserve better! Suspense is a true icon of OTR.

I’m so glad you made this post; I haven’t listened to some of those episodes in years, so I know what I’m falling asleep to tonight. Though one time I fell asleep to a The Whistler (I think?) playlist and woke up in the middle of the night when a creepy character whispered, “You’re the only one who can hear me.” Nightmares forever.



Edited at 2017-10-31 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a cute post! Thank you, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

No, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love this post, I'll have to check this out



Is there a podcast feed for these? I've been loving listening to horror/suspense stories when I workout lately Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if these links will be useful to you or not, but you can stream Suspense from https://archive.org/details/SUSPENSE and http://www.oldtimeradiousa.com/suspense-radio365/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there is a couple podcasts that play suspense! one is called "great old time radio" and the other is "tales of horror podcast" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty babes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad listened to these on long car rides, they were fun



ty op for the memories Reply

Thread

Link

Loving this post! I forgot I used to listen to old time radio shows as a child by randomly scanning creepy AM radio. Good times. Reply

Thread

Link

Love it Reply

Thread

Link

Love this. Thanks, OP! ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

omg i love this post, i love suspense! i first listened to it on our local university radio where it plays every monday morning, i would listen to it driving to class and would wait til the end at 9am even though it made me late to my class everyday lol Reply

Thread

Link

I love this so much. I'd have done the exact same thing. Suspense >>> punctuality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link