nicole kidman, solange, gigi hadid and more named glamour's women of the year



the list is as follows:
- nicole kidman - "the icon"
- solange knowles - "the artist"
- gigi hadid - "the supernova"
- maxine waters - "lifetime achivement"
- samantha bee - "the late-night hero"
- patty jenkins - "the changemaker"
- peggy whitson - "the space ninja"
- maria grazia chiuri - "the fashion force"
- muzoon almellehan - "the girl crusader"
- the women's march organizers - "the revolutionaries"




nicole:



solange:



gigi:




