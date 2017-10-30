nicole kidman, solange, gigi hadid and more named glamour's women of the year

i'm sorry but gigi hadid feels so out of place, even her photoshoot is basic Reply

THIS

gigi spent all year in n.y., pretty much all her photoshoots lately have been shot in a studio or outside in nyc. it's probably nice for her not having to travel as much though, that seems exhausting. meanwhile, bella has been jetting from place to place



Edited at 2017-10-30 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

cool motive, still basic

seriously...like ~one of those things is not like the other, lol

I feel like her hype really died down a bit this year? Like, her career is on fire and she is booking gig after gig, cover after cover, but I don't notice her popping up as much on here as I used to?

seriously. just like selena being on the time list. they're like so distractingly out of place.

gigi over bella tho? hmm...

they should've picked Bella and then trolled her and asked her about sneakers again

lmaooo yes!

she's a better model than her sister so yes?

lol, what @ some of these people????

What exactly has Gigi done this year to merit this?? Launch a failed line with has-been brand Tommy Hilfiger??

lol fr

it felt like a weird year to name gigi on the cover since she's been super non-existent outside of her campaigns. not to mention they mention her using her platform to speak on important issues and like... i don't exactly associate gigi with being super outspoken tbh



Hadid understands the power of the audience she’s built and has spoken out about issues from gun control to human rights to women’s personal safety. “I want to be the person who always uses my platform to share what I’m passionate about,” she says.

Reply

She (or her publicist) has made numerous statements on sm about social n political issues. The only thing lacking in that is her magazine interviews. And the tabloids that focused more on her relationship with zayn. But she ain't some advocate or anything. Stuff she's said has been no better or worse than anyone else.

I want an Auntie Maxie cover

Is Solange even that good? SMH. They should have just put Beyonce tbh

2016 was Gigi's year, but 2017 moreso Bella's year. Imaan Hammam -------------> though

https://www.glamour.com/story/women-of-the-year-2017-patty-jenkins



https://www.glamour.com/story/women-of-the-year-2017-patty-jenkins

Edited at 2017-10-30 10:59 pm (UTC) Awww, the Patty Jenkins profile is adorable they got someone to illustrate her "origin story"

full offense but why on earth is gigi hadid on a list with these women, especially w/ a tagline like "now when we need them." when has gigi spoken out about anything... who is out here with gigi hadid on speed dial in a time of crisis...

Edited at 2017-10-30 11:03 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-30 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

MTE... She's a reality star turned model. All she does is sell make up. She does nothing to empower women or anyone for that matter. I guess they didn't hold that Buddha photo against her. If they felt they needed a model for their list, why not someone like Cameron Russell? It's kind of insulting to some of the super talented & super accomplished women on that list.

Gigi mostly only ‘speaks out’ days after everyone else has and only once it’s been shown to be politically *safe* to do so.



Gigi mostly only 'speaks out' days after everyone else has and only once it's been shown to be politically *safe* to do so.

Edited at 2017-10-31 03:34 am (UTC) Lol. Right. She and her sister managed to turn the 'No Ban' protests into a photo op and make it all about them. At least they didn't choose Bella, who/whose PR posted the wrong March picture regarding the Women's MarchGigi mostly only 'speaks out' days after everyone else has and only once it's been shown to be politically *safe* to do so.

i love solange's photos. don't really know her music at all tho

omg sis, pls get into ha...are you into r&b music or neo soul?

Link

not specifically but if something's good it's good!

Parent

https://youtu.be/fBT-bIwGqW4



https://youtu.be/fBT-bIwGqW4

Edited at 2017-10-31 12:22 am (UTC) Ignore that other user the only good solange song is called sand castle disco

Gigi ?

idk I get why they want to make the list diverse (in terms of profession/celeb status) but I feel like having ppl like gigi dilutes the impact of the title, even if it is just a glamour puff piece.



also did nicole kidman do something or is her pr team just working overtime? there are def other actors who would make a more obvious choice imo Reply

big little lies?

Won a Best Actress Emmy for Big Little Lies which she also produced. Had two critically acclaimed movies out this year?

Link

she also did china girl which was amazing imo

Have you actually been paying attention to 2017?



There's absolutely no actor who is a more obvious choice than Nicole Kidman. She got some award in Cannes for having a bunch of critically acclaimed movies. Got Oscar nominated for Lion. Dominated water cooler TV with Big Little Lies, and won two Emmys for it (including Best Actress). She's probably going to win every other TV award for BLL., and there's an outside chance she may get an oscar nomination for one of her movie roles. She's also getting critical acclaim and awards attention for another TV role with Top Of The Lake: China Girl.



It's not even close. No actor/actress in the industry has had a more impressive year, in terms of acclaim, than Nicole Kidman. I'll actually be surprised if Entertainment Weekly doesn't name her Entertainer Of The Year. Reply

Link

lol I guess I haven't tbh, that's really impressive, good for her!

Link

What does Gigi even do for her to be pushed so heavily like this. I feel like I'm being forced to care about her or consider her someone important but she's just a nepotism model. Maybe I didn't follow pop culture as hard back then but I don't remember the top models being forced down our throats like this. But I swear I see this chick in every beauty campaign, ad, and magazine spread I come across. Is no one else available to book these gigs orr

The thing is back then there were MORE than just 2-3 top models. Vogue went and named Kendall n Gigi this generation's supermodels and no one else. They were the ones getting most of the good work until Bella worked her way up. Cara delevingne was a neoptism model too, but dropped off for acting. Imaan Hammam gets paid dust in terms of the media attention. Also the Hadids and Kendall got more popular by dating or being linked to famous musicians. Taylor Swift's whole squad was just a platform for various celebs to get into tabloids. Kendall and Gigi used that. Then Gigi kept dating more famous musicians until she got with Zayn. The whole "zigi" coupling blew the fuck up, now no one really cares anymore. But she's made herself into a top earning model and celebrity doing all that shit. Mags keep printing her not just because of her modeling but she did music award hosting, tv appearances, and etc. They feel she's worth putting everywhere. Now Bella is outshining her.



Reply

