nicole kidman, solange, gigi hadid and more named glamour's women of the year
Meet the 2017 'Glamour' Women of the Year https://t.co/CrUF38hXIY via @glamourmag— Lilly Steeves (@l_steevesTT) October 30, 2017
the list is as follows:
- nicole kidman - "the icon"
- solange knowles - "the artist"
- gigi hadid - "the supernova"
- maxine waters - "lifetime achivement"
- samantha bee - "the late-night hero"
- patty jenkins - "the changemaker"
- peggy whitson - "the space ninja"
- maria grazia chiuri - "the fashion force"
- muzoon almellehan - "the girl crusader"
- the women's march organizers - "the revolutionaries"
(it's a slideshow, click next for more covers)
nicole:
Nicole Kidman for Glamour “Women of the year 2017” pic.twitter.com/Dj5y3K9BiS— best of nicole (@bestofkidman) October 30, 2017
Nicole Kidman for Glamour “Women of the year 2017” pic.twitter.com/tuCwLKnSTx— best of nicole (@bestofkidman) October 30, 2017
solange:
#GlamourMagazine named @solangeknowles one of their Women of The Year. pic.twitter.com/wl56Bq2s26— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) October 30, 2017
gigi:
Gigi Hadid for Glamour US, special edition “Women of The Year 2017”! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZBzKANYnA9— Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) October 30, 2017
Hadid understands the power of the audience she’s built and has spoken out about issues from gun control to human rights to women’s personal safety. “I want to be the person who always uses my platform to share what I’m passionate about,” she says.
https://www.glamour.com/story/women-of-the-year-2017-patty-jenkins
Gigi mostly only ‘speaks out’ days after everyone else has and only once it’s been shown to be politically *safe* to do so.
also did nicole kidman do something or is her pr team just working overtime? there are def other actors who would make a more obvious choice imo
There's absolutely no actor who is a more obvious choice than Nicole Kidman. She got some award in Cannes for having a bunch of critically acclaimed movies. Got Oscar nominated for Lion. Dominated water cooler TV with Big Little Lies, and won two Emmys for it (including Best Actress). She's probably going to win every other TV award for BLL., and there's an outside chance she may get an oscar nomination for one of her movie roles. She's also getting critical acclaim and awards attention for another TV role with Top Of The Lake: China Girl.
It's not even close. No actor/actress in the industry has had a more impressive year, in terms of acclaim, than Nicole Kidman. I'll actually be surprised if Entertainment Weekly doesn't name her Entertainer Of The Year.